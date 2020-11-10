The Most Popular Time to Put Up Holiday Decorations, According to a Recent Survey

The preferences go on and on, but one decision can be surprisingly divisive: Do you wait until after Thanksgiving to put up your holiday decor, or do you deck the halls before? Here's what people said about their holiday decorating habits.

The people at YouGov surveyed 1,959 celebrants of Christmas, Hanukkah or Kwanzaa about when they put up their holiday decorations:

A quarter of respondents said they decorate the day after Thanksgiving

24% put up their decor after Thanksgiving but before December begins

13% set out their decorations in early December

5% begin decorating in mid-December

Just 1% waits until the week of the holiday

But if you're someone who just can't wait to get festive, there are plenty of others who share your passion. Of those surveyed, 14% say they decorate in mid-November or before Thanksgiving. Another 9% decorate in early November, and 4% do so on Thanksgiving. A small number of people trim their trees (and their homes) even earlier, with 2% of people decorating on Halloween or a few days after, and 2% beginning in the days before.