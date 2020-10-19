Wayfair Is Having a Huge Sale on All Things Holiday—Here Are Our Favorites
It's never too early to deck the halls with discounts on artificial trees, outdoor decor, Christmas ornaments, and more.
Sure, we still have a little more than two months until Christmas, but that doesn’t mean we can’t start getting ready for the most wonderful time of the year now. (Hey, I’ve been listening to Christmas music since September, and experts even say it’s never too early to put up holiday decorations.) And if you’re already looking forward to November 1, when you can take down your Halloween decor and switch it up to everything red, green, and white, we have some joyous news for you. Wayfair is having a head-start holiday sale on everything you need to make your home merry and bright. There are plenty of items to go through, so to help you start, we selected seven of our favorites, including a faux tree, outdoor decor, string lights, and more. The online retailer doesn’t note how long these deals will last, but it can’t be forever, so you’ll want to add things to your cart before it ends.
Just in case there's another tree shortage this year, you should have a faux one ready. (The Property Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott love an artificial one, by the way.) This 7.5-foot spruce features 750 white lights that stay lit even if one burns out. It has three easy-to-assemble sections and comes with a stand for displaying. The tree, which is almost half-off, has a nearly perfect 5-star rating from more than 1,000 pleased buyers.
Buy It: Green Spruce Artificial Christmas Tree ($260, was $498)
Cue the nostalgia: Ceramic Christmas trees are back. (They're even available as night lights now.) This battery-operated tabletop tree measures 14 x 9 x inches and turns off automatically after 20 hours, in case you forget. There's also a white option available for $40.
Buy It: Nostalgic Tabletop Tree Tree ($34, was $44)
Even if you're not welcoming guests for a large holiday feast this year, you can still hang a pretty wreath on your front door. This silk option features pine cones, pine needles, and red berries. It measures 22 x 24 x 6 inches with a hole diameter of 12 inches.
Buy It: Silk Wreath ($82, was $89)
If you're a modern decorator, check out this 3-piece set. Each one features glitter, ribbon, and rainbow candy-like additions. The cones have power cord-operated lights and are safe for both indoor uses. The small is 2-feet tall, the medium is 2.7-feet tall, and the large tree is 3.3-feet tall.
Buy It: 3-Piece Lighted Cone Display Set ($82, was $130)
Upgrade your front porch (or entryway) with this trio of sparkly gifts. The three boxes measure 6-inches, 8-inches, and 10-inches and have a collective 75 white bulbs that require an outlet. The set, which has a 4.5-star rating from more than 1,300 customers, comes in five different color combinations.
Buy It: 3-Piece Gift Boxed Decoration ($54, was $84)
We've all been there. You get out your string lights from last year, plug them in, and a section (or even the entire strand) is out, and you either make a mad dash for the store or settle for a lightless Christmas tree. Skip all that stress with these multi-colored lights. The strand is 75.6 inches long and has 150 bulbs. The lights are safe for both indoor and outdoor use and require an outlet.
Buy It: Mini String Lights ($33, was $42)
Add a little something sweet to your trimmed tree this year with these baubles. Each red and white ornament measures 6 x 5 x 2. inches and is shatterproof for anyone who has little ones or mischievous pets at home.
Buy It: 4-Piece Candy Figurines ($25, was $35)
