Wayfair Is Having a Huge Sale on All Things Holiday—Here Are Our Favorites

Sure, we still have a little more than two months until Christmas, but that doesn’t mean we can’t start getting ready for the most wonderful time of the year now. (Hey, I’ve been listening to Christmas music since September, and experts even say it’s never too early to put up holiday decorations.) And if you’re already looking forward to November 1, when you can take down your Halloween decor and switch it up to everything red, green, and white, we have some joyous news for you. Wayfair is having a head-start holiday sale on everything you need to make your home merry and bright. There are plenty of items to go through, so to help you start, we selected seven of our favorites, including a faux tree, outdoor decor, string lights, and more. The online retailer doesn’t note how long these deals will last, but it can’t be forever, so you’ll want to add things to your cart before it ends.