19 Vintage Christmas Decor Ideas That Are Giving Us Major Holiday Nostalgia
Vintage Ornaments
A rainbow of vintage glass ornaments is a festive twist on classic Christmas decor. Blogger Kelly Elko displays her shiny brite collection on an aritficial tree with widely spaced branches to showcase the ornaments. Get the look by mixing shiny new ornaments with retro ones that have a matte patina.
Get the Look: Shiny Brite Ornament Set, $24, West Elm
Santa Mugs
Everyone will want to stop at this hot cocoa station with vintage-inspired Santa mugs. Make a cute tag to attach to a glass pedestal bowl with marshmallows to invite guests to dig in. Faux snow gives the display a little extra holiday cheer.
Get the Look: Santa Claus Mug, $9.50, Pottery Barn
Ceramic Christmas Tree
Nostalgic vintage ceramic Christmas trees have been making a big comeback in recent years. While the original versions sell for hundreds of dollars online, you can find afforable options for less than $50—perfect for adding a throwback look to your existing decor.
Buy It: Mr. Christmas Large Ceramic Tree Decorative Figurine, $30, Target
Mercury Glass Christmas Trees
Dress up any table top or nightstand with a set of mercury glass Christmas trees. Pair them with a vintage holiday photo or an architectural salvage piece. A few colorful bottlebrush trees is always an easy addition to any holiday display.
Get the Look: Mercury Glass Fir Christmas Tree, $9.45, Walmart
Snowman Blow Mold Christmas Decoration
Christmas blow mold decorations were a staple during the 1950s in front yards everywhere. These plastic figurine are illuminated with a light bulb so they glow from the inside out. Add them to your outdoor Christmas decor and cue the holiday nostalgia.
Buy It: Union Products Snowman Blow Mold, $49.99, Ace Hardware
Vintage Light Bulbs
Christmas lights aren't just for trimming the tree! Grouping small items can add a big impact to your holiday decor. Display an assortment of antique holiday lights on a cake stand for a festive Christmas centerpiece.
Get the Look: 4ct Replacement Light Bulbs, $1.99, Target
Christmas Villages
Create a festive Christmas mantel with a classic village display. Modern materials—like ceramic and metal—better match a contemporary holiday asthetic. Cluster several invidual houses to create your own Christmas village display.
Get the Look: 31-Piece Pre-Lit Porcelain Village in White, $59.99, Bed, Bath, and Beyond
Brass Candlesticks & Figurines
Create a wintery woodland feel with vintage brass deer. Set greenery on a runner for a natural centerpiece. Finish the whimsical look with antique brass candlesticks.
Get the Look: Antiqued Brass Candlestick, Tall, $20, Terrain
Nutcrackers
Christmas nutcrackers are an iconic symbol of the holidays. The origin of the classic carved nutcracker tool dates back to the late 17th century. Adding a small figurine or nutcracker statue to your mantel is modern way to display the classic.
Antique Mirrors
Bounce a little holiday magic around the room with a group of vintage mirrors on the mantle. If the frames don’t match, you can easily spray paint them for a unified look. Pair the mirrors with other antique holiday decor and a little greenery. Chunky knit stockings are simple, yet sophisticated.
Get the Look: Decorative Wall Mirror Gold - Opalhouse, $39.99, Target
Vintage Lunch Boxes
Create a jolly welcoming scene to your home by dressing up the mudroom drop zone with mixed green garland and a woodsy wreath. Vintage lunchboxes and thermoses add a nostalgic feel. Although new, the felt banner looks like it could be a family heirloom.
Get the Look: Small Thermos, $28, Macy's
Wooden Sled
Special delivery! Give an old-fashion sled new purpose as it holds precious cargo under the tree until Christmas morning. Wrapping gifts in Kraft paper and twine further the vintage appeal.
Get the Look: Brewer Wooden/Metal Sleigh, $43.99, Wayfair
Architectural Pieces
Deck the halls with architectural pieces, like this shelf, which was probably once a door header or molding. Vintage prints and holiday postcards strung along the shelf create a garland-like look. Old frames, wooden candleholders, and white bottle brush trees round out the antique store finds in this delightful timeworn display.
Get the Look: Gold Ornate Paisley Picture Frame, $28.90, Etsy
Antique Pitchers
Group old cream and sugar pots with metal pitchers for a collected-over-time vibe. Fresh cuts of greenery and multi-colored bottle brush trees add texture. Place glass ornaments along the counter for a pop of color.
Get the Look: Better Homes & Gardens Porcelain Pitcher, $12.88, Walmart
Snowglobes
Turn to a classic snowglobe to add a touch of nostalgia to your Christmas decor. The snowy scene within each globe adds another element to your vintage Christmas theme.
Antique Birdcage
It’s time to fill that vintage birdcage with your favorite holiday decorations. Add a small evergreen wreath to the front and fill the base with bottle brush trees or glass ornaments.
Get the Look: Decorative Wire Birdcage, $14.38, The Home Depot
Flour Sifter Centerpiece
Vintage kitchen utensils used as floral containers are great way to repurpose old finds. Search the pantry or antique shops for flour sifters, pie pans, or old pitchers when you’re playing with centerpiece ideas. Cut branches and berries will last a few days without water, or tuck a small glass of water inside.
Get the Look: Hand Crank 5-Cup Flour Sifter in Stainless Steel, $9.99, Bed, Bath, and Beyond
Vintage Furniture
Create an idyllic holiday vignette with a vintage sideboard. Dainty tabletop trees sit beneath antique corbels, which are hung in a Christmas tree shape. French linen pillows on metal chairs put the finishing touches on this charming holiday display.
Get the Look: Wooden Beam 12 1/2"H x 11 1/2"W x 4 1/2"D Corbel, $20.99, Wayfair
Silver Decor
Pour some holiday cheer on a sideboard with silver accessories. The natural patina gives the silver an elegant vintage look. Boost the holiday vibe with a mini-tree and a handmade holiday sign, made from pinning a cord to a fabric covered foam-core board and set in a golden frame.
Get the Look: Silver-Plated Brass Victory Cup Wine Bucket, $46.89, The Home Depot