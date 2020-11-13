These Mini Snow Globe Lights Are the Perfect Addition to Your Christmas Decor

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

There's no reason to buy all new Christmas decor; you probably have plenty of beautiful items from years past. But we're always on the lookout for inexpensive items we can add to our holiday favorites.

We found a festive, inexpensive decoration you'll want to add to your cart quickly—a strand (or two) of mini snow globe lights. You may remember the decoration from last year when some lucky people were able to snag them from Bullseye’s Playground, Target’s area of super affordable finds, before they quickly sold out. Well, the good news is they're back (but only until supplies last) at retailers such as Walmart and Amazon.

Each one is just under 3-feet long, has six bulbs per strand, and is intended for indoor use only. Each strand requires two AA batteries ($16/20-pack, Target) and has a timer function that runs for six hours on and 18 hours off. Walmart, which has already released its Black Friday Deals, is selling the lights for $13 per strand with free delivery.

