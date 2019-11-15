Forget Green and Red—Rose Gold Christmas Decor Will Be Everywhere This Year
Rose gold is here to stay. We’ve seen the popular metallic incorporated in everything from fashion to home decor over the past few years. In fact, searches for rose gold decor have risen 1,183% over the last five years, according to Google Trends and now it’s popping up in seasonal decorations, too—just in time for the holidays.
We spotted some affordable rose gold Christmas decor at retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Wayfair so you can incorporate this trend into your existing collection. From artificial Christmas trees to ornaments to wreaths, traditional red-and-green color schemes have been replaced with the glamorous color that combines classic gold with a warm shade of pink.
Even though Pinterest recently named sunflower Christmas trees as the latest holiday trend to look out for, we’re willing to bet that festive rose gold decor will also be all the rage this year. It’s glittering and elegant, and it looks stylish whether you combine it with your usual decorations in small doses or completely overhaul your go-to holiday decor.
The holidays are fast approaching, so start shopping for rose gold Christmas decor right now. Here are eight decorations to add to your collection today.
Rose Gold Christmas Tree
Make a statement this holiday season with a rose gold Christmas tree. This one stands at 7.5-feet tall and has more than 1,100 faux needle tips for a full look. It also comes pre-lit with 500 clear incandescent lights, making it a sparkling holiday focal point you can use year after year.
Buy It: Belham Living Pre-lit Conical Christmas Tree 7.5-Feet, Rose Gold, $125 (originally $180); Walmart
Metallic Ball Ornaments
If you’re not ready to give up a traditional pine tree for the holidays, dress yours up with these rose gold ornaments. One affordable set comes with 20 plastic bulbs in shiny, matte, and sparkling variations. They’re just the thing to add a small element of the on-trend color to your usual holiday decor.
Buy It: Rose Gold Christmas Ball Ornament, $17 (originally $34), Wayfair
Rose Gold Tree Skirt
Add a touch of sparkle to your living room with this rose gold sequin Christmas tree skirt. Whether you pair it with a classic green tree or a contemporary rose gold one, it will certainly make heads turn. Its large 48-inch size is ideal for 5- to 7-foot trees.
Rose Gold Christmas Wreath
This delicate rose gold wreath is just the thing to fill an empty space on the wall above the mantle or in the front entryway over the holidays. Made of rattan and plastic, the glittery 19-inch wreath features metallic “leaves” that catch the light in a simply magical Christmas way.
Buy It: Belham Living Rose Gold Christmas Wreath, $25, Walmart
Rose Gold Garland
For wrapping around the banister or displaying on the mantel, this 6-foot rose gold garland feels festive and unique. It includes glittering artificial berries and a brown spine that can hang indoors or outside. We suggest ordering one-and-a-half times the length of your space so you have plenty of garland for draping. Plus, it’s over 50 percent off right now!
Buy It: The Holiday Aisle 6’ Rose Gold Glitter Berry Garland, $28 (originally $62), Wayfair
Drop Ornaments
These drop ornaments are about as classic as holiday decor gets—but instead of red and green, these have sparkling, shiny rose gold exteriors. Each set comes with eight shatter-proof ornaments to hang on the tree along with the rest of your treasured favorites.
Rose Gold Artificial Pine Tree
Embrace the contemporary trend with this rose gold pine tree. It’s 6.5-feet tall and comes with 400 white lights already perfectly strung on the artificial branches, which means less work for you. The tree is also hypoallergenic and needle-shed-resistant for a mess-free holiday.
Buy It: Pre-Lit 6.5’ Rose Gold Artificial Pine Tree, $100 (originally $184); Wayfair
Christmas Ornaments Set
For less than $20, you can snag 30 chic rose gold and champagne Christmas tree baubles. The ornaments come in a variety of colors and designs and are made with durable, eco-friendly plastic. While they look like expensive glass ornaments, only you’ll know the difference.
Buy It: Sea Team Rose Gold and Champagne Glittering Christmas Ornaments Set, $19, Amazon
