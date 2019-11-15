Forget Green and Red—Rose Gold Christmas Decor Will Be Everywhere This Year

Rose gold is here to stay. We’ve seen the popular metallic incorporated in everything from fashion to home decor over the past few years. In fact, searches for rose gold decor have risen 1,183% over the last five years, according to Google Trends and now it’s popping up in seasonal decorations, too—just in time for the holidays.

We spotted some affordable rose gold Christmas decor at retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Wayfair so you can incorporate this trend into your existing collection. From artificial Christmas trees to ornaments to wreaths, traditional red-and-green color schemes have been replaced with the glamorous color that combines classic gold with a warm shade of pink.

Even though Pinterest recently named sunflower Christmas trees as the latest holiday trend to look out for, we’re willing to bet that festive rose gold decor will also be all the rage this year. It’s glittering and elegant, and it looks stylish whether you combine it with your usual decorations in small doses or completely overhaul your go-to holiday decor.

The holidays are fast approaching, so start shopping for rose gold Christmas decor right now. Here are eight decorations to add to your collection today.