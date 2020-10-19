Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

After months of sheltering in place, working from home, and spending a lot of time sitting in my apartment, I'm ready to skip right past Halloween and Thanksgiving and start decorating the Christmas tree. I'm a firm believer that it's never too early to decorate for Christmas, and it looks like the team at Pottery Barn feels the same way. They just launched a brand new holiday collection, and you're going to want to add everything to your cart.

Whether you're looking for a whole new tree or just a few budget-friendly pieces to spice up your existing decor, this holiday collection has everything you need for a cozy Christmas at home. There are blankets and pillows that are perfect for at-home movie nights, and festive table decorations that'll make your small-scale Christmas dinner feel like the real deal. You'll even find a few shiny, sparkly, glittery creations that are guaranteed to boost your mood after the crazy year we've had.