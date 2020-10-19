Pottery Barn's New Christmas Collection Is Here (And We Want Everything)
After months of sheltering in place, working from home, and spending a lot of time sitting in my apartment, I'm ready to skip right past Halloween and Thanksgiving and start decorating the Christmas tree. I'm a firm believer that it's never too early to decorate for Christmas, and it looks like the team at Pottery Barn feels the same way. They just launched a brand new holiday collection, and you're going to want to add everything to your cart.
Whether you're looking for a whole new tree or just a few budget-friendly pieces to spice up your existing decor, this holiday collection has everything you need for a cozy Christmas at home. There are blankets and pillows that are perfect for at-home movie nights, and festive table decorations that'll make your small-scale Christmas dinner feel like the real deal. You'll even find a few shiny, sparkly, glittery creations that are guaranteed to boost your mood after the crazy year we've had.
To help you get started, I've rounded up my favorite holiday picks (and I won't tell if you put them up before Halloween!). Adding these to my cart has made me feel a little more holly jolly this season.
Celebrate the season by setting out a traditional holiday Advent calendar this year. This 2-foot tall option offers a modern red and white color scheme and features sisal trees and a light dusting of glitter, making it a festive addition to your holiday decor. The house lights up from the inside and runs on batteries so you don't have to worry about hiding any cords.
Buy It: Light Up Advent Calendar, $129
In case you haven't heard, gnomes are in this year, and Pottery Barn has dozens of adorable options. Grab a gnome ornament for your tree, a gnome place card holder for the holiday table, or pick up a set of these adorable plush pillow figures to dress up the living room.
Buy It: Plush Holiday Gnome Set, $63
This year, we're swapping the big Christmas feast for smaller dinners at home to minimize the spread of Covid-19. But no matter what you're cooking up for your small-scale Christmas dinner this year (here are 16 delicious holiday menus to try!), you can serve your family in style with a set of gorgeous place settings. If you don't want to buy all-new plates and serving ware, grab a set of these evergreen napkin rings to dress up the dishes you already have.
Buy It: Evergreen Napkin Rings, $29
Who says you can only put up one Christmas tree? After months of staying home and staring at the same wall art and home decor, I've never been more excited to put up the tree—which is why I'll be putting up multiple this year. Each of these sparkly birch trees comes pre-lit, and you can choose from 16, 24, or 36-inch options depending on your space.
Buy It: Pre-Lit Birch Trees, $59
Stockings are a holiday must-have, and now's the perfect time to stock up if you need to add to your collection or are wanting to replace an old set. These cable knit stockings are modern enough to match a farmhouse Christmas decorating style, but the red and white designs are so classic, you can be sure they'll never go out of style. Plus, you can customize this set so Santa can easily put the right gifts in each person's stocking.
Buy It: Cable Knit Stockings, $39
Once you've ordered the custom stockings, you'll need a way to hang them! These gorgeous gold reindeer holders will keep the stocking hung by the chimney with care all season long. Plus, you don't need to have a mantel to use them: They'll work on a side table, shelf, or any other flat surface.
Buy It: Reindeer Stocking Holder Set. $59
While we won't be entertaining for a large crowd this Christmas (social distancing guidelines are still in effect), you can make your small at-home celebration feel extra festive with the serving accessories in this 7-piece set. Put your freshly baked Christmas cookies on the 18-inch serving tray, hand out colorful coasters with your holiday cocktails, and use the cotton towels to accessorize the kitchen while you're getting dinner ready.
Buy It: 7-Piece Entertaining Set, $99
Swag wreaths are the hottest new holiday decorating trend, and Pottery Barn's newest option is so pretty, you'd never know it was faux! The 36-inch wreath is pre-lit with battery-powered twinkle lights and can be displayed indoors or out.
Buy It: Red Berry and Pine Swag Wreath, $99
Comments