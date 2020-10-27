11 Pretty Pink Christmas Decorations to Decorate Your Home

Bing Crosby was dreaming of a white Christmas, but this year, I'm dreaming of a pink one. I've always loved the girly hue, and I thought, "Why not add to my existing pink decor with seasonal items in my favorite color?" Apparently, I'm not the only one who's into rosy holiday decor. According to Google, searches for "pink Christmas tree" peak every December, with more people searching for the term over the past year than ever before. On a recent check of Instagram, #PinkChristmas had nearly 87,000 posts, #PinkChristmasTree had more than 27,000 uploads, and #PinkChristmasDecor had about 3,7000 photos attached to it.