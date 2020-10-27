11 Pretty Pink Christmas Decorations to Decorate Your Home
Bing Crosby was dreaming of a white Christmas, but this year, I'm dreaming of a pink one. I've always loved the girly hue, and I thought, "Why not add to my existing pink decor with seasonal items in my favorite color?" Apparently, I'm not the only one who's into rosy holiday decor. According to Google, searches for "pink Christmas tree" peak every December, with more people searching for the term over the past year than ever before. On a recent check of Instagram, #PinkChristmas had nearly 87,000 posts, #PinkChristmasTree had more than 27,000 uploads, and #PinkChristmasDecor had about 3,7000 photos attached to it.
Of course, there's nothing wrong with traditional Christmas colors; they're classic for a reason. But it's also fun to switch things up. So I'm swapping up my usual holiday decorations with gorgeous pink versions to show off my true style. You don't have to buy everything in pink, but a few items can look lovely. Check out our favorite pink Christmas trees, pink Christmas lights and other pink Christmas decorations.
A faux tree is great because it's less mess than the real deal, you can use it year after year, and you don't need to remember to water it. This 7 1/2-foot tree features 1,258 branch tips to display all your favorite ornaments. It includes a stand for displaying.
This velvet sock measures 20 inches long to fit all your stocking stuffers. It has a polka dot pattern with tassels and pom-poms for a little something extra. The stocking includes a loop at the top for easy hanging from your mantel.
These baubles work for a pink tree or your typical green Tannenbaum. (You could also display the sparkling spheres as a DIY Christmas centerpiece.) The box includes 18 glass ornaments in shades of white, red, silver and pink, in matte, shiny and glittery finishes.
This smaller tree is perfect for your bedroom, your office, or your little one's sleeping area. It has 72 branch tips, 35 clear lights and a stand. It requires no assembly.
Of course, your pink Christmas tree needs lights to match. This 18 1/2 foot-long strand includes 100 LED lights that are safe to use indoors or outdoors. The light wire will blend into your rose-toned tree, but if you'd like to hang them on a green one, check out lights with a green cord.
Trends often come, go, and come back again, and ceramic Christmas trees are back. This pink version is 10 1/2 x 10 1/2 x 17 1/2 inches and is powered by an electric cord. It features multi-colored LED lights and snow-capped branches.
How cute are these tiny trees? They have sisal bristles and wood bases covered in faux snow for a wintry touch. Each bottle brush tree measures 4 x 2 x 2 inches.
This modern wreath could double as Valentine's Day decor. The modern piece has real pinecones, faux berries, and evergreen twigs painted in blush and silver. It measures 30 inches wide and is for indoor use only.
Your nutcracker collection needs this addition. The soldier is adorned with a fuzzy hat, a sparkly pink and gold uniform, and a spear with tassels, which definitely makes it one of the most flashy nutcrackers of them all. It measures 10 x 3 x 3 inches and will fit nicely on your side table or mantel.
This faux fur tree skirt instantly adds a cozy look to your living room. It's 48 inches in diameter and fits most trees. The fabric is spot-clean only.
Santa Claus has never looked so luxe. This figure is 18 inches tall with a sequin coat and fuzzy boots to keep him warm on a chilly Christmas Eve. This Santa is made of porcelain, plastic and polyester. It can be spot-cleaned.
