Magnolia’s New 'Hearth and Hand' Holiday Collection Is Finally Here
Our favorite products start at just $3!
Target just released this year’s Hearth and Hand holiday collection from Magnolia, and it’s full of items that will help you celebrate a cozy Christmas at home. From gorgeous stoneware pieces to tree toppers to table decor, there's something for every room.
Since it's never too early to start decorating for the holidays, we've rounded up our favorite pics from the collection to help you get started. Prices start at under $3, and all of our favorite picks are $20 or less. If you’re wanting to stock up on festive Christmas decor, don’t wait. The collection is likely to sell out quickly, so add these to your cart or place a pick-up order today.
Countdown to Christmas with a modern take on the classic Advent calendar. This 16-inch metal design comes with a decorative wreath marker you can move to mark each day in December. Hang it on the wall or stand it up to complete a pretty holiday mantel display.
Buy It: Holiday Advent Calendar, $20
If you're in need of stockings to hang by the chimney with care, the newest selection from Hearth and Hand are some of the coziest we've seen. The collection has a variety of colors and styles, but we're smitten with this black and white plaid stocking that comes decorated with three festive pom-poms.
Buy It: Woven Plaid Stocking, $15
Whether you're already sipping on holiday hot chocolates or still making your homemade PSLs, these gorgeous stoneware mugs will help you sip in style. The new mugs are embossed with red embellishments for a subtle (but festive) touch.
Buy It: Red Tree Mug, $5
Decorating Christmas cookies is one of my favorite traditions, and I'm a firm believer that you can never have too many holiday cookie cutters. This set features three sizes of Christmas trees in various shades of green. Use them to make cookies (with the help of the new matte green KitchenAid Mixer, $379) or use the cutters as fun package toppers.
Buy It: Tree Cookie Cutters, $3
The new table decorations from the Hearth and Hand collection will help you set the table in style. We love this 72-inch long plaid runner because it makes a gorgeous holiday setup, but can be repurposed with your other decor all year long.
Buy It: Plaid Table Runner, $18
Once you've baked the cookies for Santa, you'll need a place to store the leftovers! This fun house-shape cookie jar is a nod to the classic Christmas village pieces we grew up seeing at grandma's house. The ceramic jar measures 11 inches tall, so you can easily fill it with all your favorite holiday cookies.
Buy It: Stoneware House Cookie Jar, $20
No matter how you plan to trim the tree this season, you'll need a festive topper to top it all off. This 13-inch brass star is neutral enough to tie in with modern or traditional ornaments, so you can switch up how you decorate the tree without worrying about buying a new topper year after year.
Buy It: Metal Star Tree Topper, $17
