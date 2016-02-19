Add this adorable string of mittens to any window that needs some Christmas spirit. Search "mitten silhouette" online and choose a pattern to print. Cut out pattern and trace onto felt, tracing two mitten outlines for every ornament you want to make. Cut out felt, and using contrasting embroidery floss, blanket-stitch the felt cutouts together, leaving cuff end open. Stuff mitten lightly with fiberfill. Cut a 1-1/4-inch by 4-3/4-inch strip of fabric and press under 1/4-inch along all edges. Fold strip in half crosswise and pin over open mitten cuff. Topstitch 1/8-inch from the edge of the strip. Use embroidery floss to sew a button to the end of the fabric strip opposite mitten thumb, and leave a 2-inch tail to attach to garland.