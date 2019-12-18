Growing up, I always knew it was officially time to get into the Christmas spirit when I saw the decorative nutcrackers displayed at my grandparents' house. I don’t remember seeing anyone actually crack open a nut with any of these figures—which is probably why I’ve always thought of them as a holiday decoration, rather than a functional kitchen tool. This year, we’ve seen nutcracker decor everywhere—and not just at grandma’s house! Store shelves are packed full of sparkly modern versions in all different colors. But nutcrackers didn’t start out as classic Christmas decor—in fact, they weren’t even associated with the holiday until after the ballet was released. We dug into the history of Christmas nutcrackers and rounded up some of our favorite modern picks.

How Nutcrackers Became Popular

The very first nutcrackers were metal tools that simply looked like a pair of modern-day pliers. According to the Nutcracker Museum, by the 15th century, woodcarvers had begun creating nutcrackers that were functional and interesting to look at. Known by the German word Nussknacker, these figures resembled dogs, birds, and other kinds of animals.

By 1930, nutcrackers began to resemble the human figure we recognize today. The crackers were made to look like small men, whose mouth could be opened and shut with a lever or screw.

By 1865, the German woodworker Wilhelm Fuchtner had made the first commercially-produced and sold nutcrackers. His model was based on a character from Heinrich Hoffmann’s popular children’s book King Nutcracker and Poor Reinhold. He had just begun selling the traditional nutcracker figures when Tchaikovsky’s famous ballet, The Nutcracker, was released in 1892. Because the ballet is set during Christmastime (and prominently features a nutcracker character), the products quickly became associated with holiday decor.

What Nutcrackers Are Like Today

While nutcrackers have been a staple since the late 1800s, we’ve seen a resurgence of the decor trend over the last few years. According to Google Trends, searches for nutcrackers have increased by more than 60% in the last five years, and there are more than 87,400 Instagram posts about them. We credit this interest to the recent resurgence of vintage decor trends—items like nutcrackers and ceramic trees are so popular, we identified nostalgic decor as one of the top Christmas decorating trends of 2019.

If you’re feeling inspired to jump on the trend, here are some of our favorite picks.