The holidays can be a stressful time of year: With busy schedules, travel plans and family gatherings, it's easy to get overwhelmed by the season. These clever Christmas letter board quotes are the perfect way to combat the stress of the holidays and bring a smile to your face every time you walk by them. Pull quotes from favorite Christmas movies like Elf and Home Alone, or draw holiday decorating inspiration from these images. We love the classic black felt look (like this 12x16-Inch Letter Board, $19.99, Walmart) but we’ve also seen seasonal options from several retailers. For a festive holiday look, go with this pretty green 12-Inch Letter Board, $12.99, Target. We'll be decking our halls with Christmas quotes all season long!

Never Too Early

We all know a few friends who refuse to listen to Christmas music before December 1, and frankly, we don’t understand how they do it. Even though experts say that listening to holiday music on repeat can cause stress, we still feel there’s no better way to get in the holiday spirit, even in November. If you’re looking to add a few songs to your playlist this year, check out these eight new Christmas albums to play on repeat.

Silent Night

This quote provides a hilarious solution to a huge problem during the holidays: Finding time alone. With the stress of shopping, baking goodies, and prepping for family gatherings, it can be difficult to find a moment to yourself. Next time you need a break from the holiday craze, just tell everyone you have presents to wrap—we won’t spill your secret.

Christmas Shopping

This Christmas letter board quote hits home because we've all been there. You're wrapping Christmas gifts and realize you forgot to pick up something for your great aunt or the coworker you picked for Secret Santa. Not to worry—you'll get free two-day shipping on all of these last-minute gifts on Amazon, all season long. Now that's what we call a Christmas miracle.

Elf on the Shelf

This hilarious letter board is so relatable! If Elf on the Shelf is part of your family's Christmas traditions, you're probably used to styling and posing the Elf in creative ways around the house—and if it doesn't get moved in time you're left to come up with an explanation that will satisfy your kids. If you do remember to move him in time, use these Elf on the Shelf accessories or download one of our free Elf on the Shelf printables, including a monthly calendar that will help you plan the Elf's location each day.

Christmas Carols

How accurate is this board? While there's always a debate about what time of the year you can start listening to Christmas music (like the time Chip Gaines started a national debate about it), we're pretty sure N'Sync is always acceptable!

The Wine Is Delightful

We've heard the weather outside is supposed to be frightful this year (the Farmer's Almanac says it's going to be a snowy winter), but luckily there's no shortage of wine this holiday. Pour yourself a glass and add this funny quote to your board; this red one (Red Felt Letterboard, $21.99, Amazon) is so festive!

Classic Christmas Movies

It's not Christmas until you've watched Home Alone—and this board is so accurate! We have to admit we've wondered this question too—along with how much it cost to take all those children on vacation.

Christmas Cookies

The Christmas quote on this letter board is so true—we're pretty sure we've never seen this either. For a Christmas that's guaranteed to be merry, whip up a batch of our all-time favorite Christmas cookies to share with friends or family.

Fixer-Upper Inspired

We really can't wait to deck the halls Joanna Gaines-style. If you're looking for Fixer Upper-like inspiration, check out these gorgeous farmhouse Christmas front porches and put up your best vintage farmhouse holiday decorations.

Christmas Lighting

This might be the truest thing we've ever read! If you don't have the Christmas lights up yet, use our easy Christmas lighting tips and ideas to get the prettiest house on the block. Having trouble choosing between white and multicolor lights? See what holiday lights trend Americans are loving this year.

Baby, It's Cold Outside

With snowflakes already falling over much of the country, this sign rings so true! This year's Farmer's Almanac predictions proclaim that this winter will be long, cold and extra snowy, so you can feel good about leaving this up all the way until February!

Don't Get Your Lights in a Tangle

You know that scene in Christmas Vacation where Chevy Chase finally finished putting up the Christmas lights and when he plugs in the last strand they don't work? That's exactly what this funny letter board quote makes us think of. Don't worry, we've got you covered with our best advice on how to hang Christmas lights.

Family Photo Fiasco

Any parent with small children knows the struggle of trying to get a photo where everyone looks good, is smiling at the camera, and has their eyes open—it's basically impossible. This funny letter board quote is making us want to send out Christmas letters rather than photo cards this year!

Borrow one of these creative ideas or come up with your own holly jolly sayings—or pick several! The best part about decorating with letter boards is that you can swap out the sayings every few days, so you have plenty of time to display them all before Christmas.