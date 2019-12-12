We’ve been decking the halls with this year's hottest holiday decor trends, but as we perused the store aisles, we noticed a surprising number of gnome decorations hiding among the holiday lights and ornaments. According to Google Trends, we're not the only ones: Searches for Christmas gnomes have increased by 525% since 2015. People have been decorating with gnomes for a long time, of course—you’ve probably seen a few kitschy terracotta gnomes hiding out in neighbors’ gardens—but there's actually a reason we see more of them at Christmastime.

Though the exact definition has changed quite a bit over the years, gnomes are said to be nature spirits that live underground, often interacting with humans in either helpful or mischievous ways. However, in Scandinavia, these gnomes (known as nisse in Norway) are associated with the Christmas season. Much like the American Santa Claus, the julenisse—basically Kris Kringle in gnome form—visits the homes of good children on Christmas Eve. Children leave a bowl of porridge out for him, and in return, the julenisse brings presents to their front door.

Today, these gnomes have resurged as the perfect addition to your farmhouse holiday decor. Dozens of home brands have turned these small figures into adorable holiday decor, and there are hundreds of festive gnomes to choose from. Display them on your holiday mantel, hang handmade gnome ornaments on your tree, or deck out your kitchen with gnome-shaped cookware. Check out a few of our favorite shoppable gnomes (all under $30!) to display with your Christmas tree this year.

We can't wait to pair these gnomes with our buffalo check patterns, vintage ceramic trees, and cozy farmhouse decor this season.