These 8 Christmas Trends Will be Huge This Year, Say Our Editors
Deck the halls in style! The editorial team at Better Homes & Gardens is always on the hunt for emerging trends and has identified the top Christmas decorating trends of 2019. These are our best tips and inspiration to help you transform your home for the holidays.
One of our favorite seasonal traditions is hauling our holiday boxes up from the basement and decorating the house with trees, garlands, and twinkling lights as the year’s best new Christmas albums play in the background. For the most part, we set out the same holiday decor every year because it’s easy and practical. But incorporating new holiday decorating trends doesn’t mean you have to do a complete overhaul of your existing decor.
This season we’ll be decking our halls with neutrals, plaids, and recycled materials in addition to some of our annual favorites (like Grandma’s vintage ceramic Christmas tree). We’ve rounded up data from Pinterest, Etsy, Instagram, Google, and editors from Better Homes & Gardens to bring you the top Christmas decorating trends of 2019. Plus, we'll show you how to blend these ideas with the classic decorations you already have, so you can save most of your holiday budget for stocking stuffers and thoughtful gifts for friends and family.
1
Plaid Patterns
Plaid has always been one of our go-to holiday patterns, but we’re already seeing the trend explode this year. According to Dayna Isom Johnson, Etsy’s trend expert, there has been a 51% increase in searches for plaid decor, compared to this time last year.
“Plaid has long been a Christmas classic, but with the continued popularity of farmhouse style, it's more in fashion than ever,” says Caitlin Sole, senior associate home editor. “For a modern twist, try a larger pattern, like buffalo check, instead of traditional tartan.” To easily incorporate a plaid or check pattern into your own holiday decor, try making our DIY buffalo check Christmas artwork.
2
Floral Trees
We first noticed the emergence of the floral tree trend last year, and it’s only grown in the months leading up to this Christmas. Searches for sunflower Christmas trees are up 66% this year, according to Pinterest’s 2019 holiday report, and we’re also seeing a number of unicorn Christmas trees decorated in pink, white, and gold faux flowers.
"Instead of a traditional garland, try weaving colorful faux flowers into the branches of a classic evergreen," says Sarah Martens, holidays and entertaining editor. "Finish decorating with your favorite family ornaments. The result is a vibrant tree that showcases your existing decor in a fresh way."
3
Recycled Materials
This season we’re embracing going green: We’re wrapping gifts with fabric instead of paper and purchasing eco-friendly decor items whenever we’re able. An easy way to stay on-trend and support the environment is to opt for decor items made from recycled materials.
“Cork and cardboard ornaments are a modern and textural way to incorporate humble or recycled materials for a more organic feel,” says Jessica Thomas, style and design director. “I could see these on an evergreen tree with other natural ornaments, paired with traditional red and silvery-white accents.”
4
Red and White Decor
The combination of red and green is probably the most iconic holiday decorating trend ever. And while we’ll always love the classics, this year we’re ditching the green and opting for a red and white scheme—and we’re not alone. There are more than 12,700 Instagram posts tagged with the hashtag #redandwhitechristmas, and searches for “red and white Christmas” are up almost 70% over the last 5 years, according to Google Trends.
“With a more pared-down color scheme, you can layer in even more holiday accents—like garlands, cozy textiles, and tabletop accessories—without the display verging on gaudy," says Jessica Bennett, assistant home editor. If you’re wanting to stray away from the traditional red and green combination, opt for a flocked or white Christmas tree instead of the classic evergreen.
5
Boho Decor
According to Pinterest’s 2019 holiday report, pins related to boho Christmas decorating are up 65% from this time last year. “We're seeing a resurgence of color in homes as many are fatigued with the all-white or all-gray look, and this hunger for color also translates to the holidays,” says Sole. “Boho Christmas decor incorporates handmade accents in splashy shades for a personalized look.”
You don't have to rehaul your entire holiday decorating collection to incorporate new trends. Add in small things like DIY tassel stockings or ornaments that can be easily swapped out if you want to return to your traditional decor themes next year.
6
Nostalgic Decor
We've seen a big resurgence of vintage decor in the last few months. According to Etsy, searches for vintage ceramic Christmas trees have risen 24% in the last three months alone, which means we aren't the only ones scouring Grandma's attic for vintage holiday decorations.
"I’ve been seeing ceramic trees, ceramic Christmas villages, snow globes, and nutcrackers popping up in every retail location over the last couple of years, but also in homes in our magazines and in friends and family’s homes," says Rachel Haugo, deputy editor. "Even if you can’t be with your loved ones during the holidays, you can still feel a sense of connection when you decorate with these classic Christmas items. Displaying Grandma’s Christmas village in my living room is comparable to the warm fuzzies I feel when O Holy Night comes on the radio."
7
Tiny Trees
Pinterest reports that pins related to tiny Christmas trees are up 50% from last season, which is a trend we’re seeing all over social media too: There are more than 24,500 posts with the hashtag #minichristmastree on Instagram. To jump on the trend, pick up a miniature tree (like this 24-Inch Artificial Tree, $8.22, Walmart) and take inspiration from some of our favorite colorful tabletop trees.
8
Neutral Tones
Whether it’s farmhouse whites or mid-century modern blacks and greys, neutral decor isn’t going anywhere this year—which means neutral Christmas decorations are decidedly in. Searches for “neutral Christmas decor” are up 92% over the last five years, according to Google Trends.
“The best Christmas decor is the kind that matches your existing color scheme," Bennett says. "You don’t have to go all out on red and green if that’s not your normal year-round aesthetic. White, black, navy, natural wood tones, and other neutrals can all look just as festive as more traditional Christmas colors."
