These 8 Christmas Trends Will be Huge This Year, Say Our Editors

Plaid has always been one of our go-to holiday patterns, but we’re already seeing the trend explode this year. According to Dayna Isom Johnson, Etsy’s trend expert, there has been a 51% increase in searches for plaid decor, compared to this time last year.

“Plaid has long been a Christmas classic, but with the continued popularity of farmhouse style, it's more in fashion than ever,” says Caitlin Sole, senior associate home editor. “For a modern twist, try a larger pattern, like buffalo check, instead of traditional tartan.” To easily incorporate a plaid or check pattern into your own holiday decor, try making our DIY buffalo check Christmas artwork.