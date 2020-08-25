Move Over, Classic Trees—Ceramic Christmas Cactuses Are Here for the Holidays
Your holiday decorations are about to get a new look.
As summer winds down, I’ve been busy planning this year’s holiday decorations. I’ve been loving the vintage ceramic Christmas trees that are back in style (these varieties are already in stock online!), but this week I stumbled upon a new kind of ceramic Christmas decoration—and I have to have one. If you haven’t seen the ceramic Christmas cactuses yet, they’re exactly what they sound like: Green ceramic cacti with small holes in the surface that hold brightly colored miniature bulbs. There are several options available online, and each one is more festive than the last.
If you’re looking for a whimsical way to change up your holiday decor—or if you’ve already purchased way too many regular ceramic trees—this new holiday trend is for you. Here are a few of our favorite options available online.
Liven up your classic Christmas decorations with this brightly-colored ceramic cactus. The 10.5-inch figure is coated in a lime green glaze, decorated with multi-color bulbs, and topped with a light-up yellow star. The cactus comes with a light kit that includes the base light bulb, miniature bulb lights, and the star, so you can decorate the figure yourself.
Buy It: Lighted Ceramic Cactus ($60, Etsy)
Did you know the Christmas cactus is an actual plant? This ceramic version showcases the same colors as the real thing (a green cactus plant with red flowers) and is covered with miniature rainbow twinkle lights. The figure measures about 11 inches tall and 9 inches wide, and comes with free shipping.
Buy It: Christmas Cactus ($32, Amazon)
This 8-inch ceramic Christmas cactus is finished in a dark green glaze decorated in multi-color bulb lights light by an LED light. While this particular tree comes in dark green, the Etsy seller offers custom orders too, so you can order the cactus in any other finish.
Buy It: 8-Inch Christmas Cactus ($62, Etsy)
Comments