Move Over, Classic Trees—Ceramic Christmas Cactuses Are Here for the Holidays

As summer winds down, I’ve been busy planning this year’s holiday decorations. I’ve been loving the vintage ceramic Christmas trees that are back in style (these varieties are already in stock online!), but this week I stumbled upon a new kind of ceramic Christmas decoration—and I have to have one. If you haven’t seen the ceramic Christmas cactuses yet, they’re exactly what they sound like: Green ceramic cacti with small holes in the surface that hold brightly colored miniature bulbs. There are several options available online, and each one is more festive than the last.