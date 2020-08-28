This Pretty Ceramic Christmas Tree Was Made for Cardinal Lovers

What’s so amazing about it? Well, with this ceramic Christmas tree ($40) you’re not just limited to regular Christmas bulbs. The bulbs are totally interchangeable, which in itself is not totally unique—other brands of ceramic trees have this feature as well—but you can buy other shapes of lights to go in this tree.

Once you have the tree, you can display it with the normal miniature bulbs, or replace them with other light-up Christmas shapes. Decorate your tree in green holly leaf lights ($11), red poinsettia bulbs ($11), or our favorite option—festive Christmas bird lights ($11). The birds come in a rainbow set or an all-red set, so you can decorate the tree with multicolor birds, or opt for the red birds and decorate the white ceramic tree with a flock of Christmas cardinals.

And, you’re not just limited to one set at a time—since each individual bulb is interchangeable, you can decorate with pieces from as many different sets as you like. Decorate a red and green tree with a combination of the poinsettia and holly lights, or use green and white bulbs to accent a few red cardinal lights.

