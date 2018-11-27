Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

You've seen them all over Instagram and in the dollar section at Target. Bottle brush Christmas trees have been around for decades but are still a popular choice in this year's Christmas decor collections—here's where to get them.

Bottle brush trees have been a Christmas decor staple for many years and are available basically everywhere when the holiday season rolls around. And while you certainly could make your own bottle brush trees, it's just as easy to buy a forest-worth of colorful sisal trees covered in ornaments, sparkles, faux snow, or lights (yes, some come pre-lit!).

We've rounded up the best deals from different retailers so you can easily put together a gorgeous holiday mantel display. Find out where you can score inexpensive bottle brush trees online and get a head start on holiday decorating⁠—because it's never too early for Christmas decorations! No matter which trees you choose, they are sure to make your home a little more festive. Use them to style your holiday entryway, dress up your Christmas mantel, or just add a bit of color to your living space.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Etsy / HomeGreenDecor

Mini Bottle Brush Trees

These colorful blue and gold trees make a perfect pair. Get your hands on this set of eight that includes trees of all sizes. The largest tree in this set measures about five inches and the smallest one comes up at just under two inches tall.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Target

Sparkly Bottle Brush Trees

At 12-inches tall, this pink conifer Christmas tree (back center) is perfect for a larger tabletop display or an eye-catching mantel prop. This rosy tree is the perfect way to incorporate pink into your Christmas decor, and even has a dusting of glitter on the ends of the branches to mimic snow. We love the way it looks on a mantel paired with dark green and champagne trees.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Etsy / YourHeartsContent

Green Ombre Bottle Brush Tree

This tall and narrow bottle brush tree will add a modern and whimsical look to your Christmas decor. The size of it on its own makes a statement—the set of 14-, 12, and 10-inch trees will catch anyone's eye. The coloring also has an ombre effect, fading from dark to light green and the ends of the branches are frosted to look like snow.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Etsy / WittyBash

Gold-Accented Bottle Brush Trees

Who says red and green are the only acceptable Christmas colors? A set of rainbow trees are the perfect option if you're looking to make a bold statement with your holiday decor this year. Bright branches and a classic gold base will help these gorgeous trees add a bit of glam to your display.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Walmart

Flocked Bottle Brush Tree Set

This set of elegant trees has a snowy flocked look, and each one has a pretty wood slice base for easy styling. This set of 12 includes three sizes of trees that range from 6 to 10.5-inches tall. Picture the collection of the trees around the base of the fireplace, on top of a mantel, or filling an empty corner.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Natural Bottle Brush Tree Set