Our Best of The Best Christmas Decorations
Natural Floating Candle
Add natural elements to your holiday decor for a rustic feel to your Christmas decorating. To make, place a leafy branch at the bottom of a large glass Mason jar or vase. Fill two-thirds full with water; drop in cranberries and a Waterproof Floating Candle ($8 for a 20-pack, Michaels).
Farmhouse Flocked Tree
Mimic the weather outside with a dusting of faux snow on your Christmas tree. Flocking your own tree is an easy way to get this festive farmhouse-inspired holiday look, and a collection of shiny red bulb ornaments will help you nail the classic red-and-green combo.
Lanterns and Greenery
Pull together a top-notch Christmas table display with our easy decoration. Simply place white pillar candles in clear glass lanterns with metal frames. Add an evergreen garland and pinecones to finish.
Farmhouse Garland
This rustic DIY Christmas garland is neutral enough to match any decorating style, and can be put together with either faux greenery or real seasonal branches. Pair it with your family's traditional stockings, or dress up the staircase with a set of matching neutral stockings like we did here.
Snowman Table Setting
Welcome your guests to the dinner table with an adorable snowman made from plates and silverware. Use a dinner plate as the snowman's body and a dessert plate as his head. A fork and spoon easily transform into arms; a knife and square napkin combine to form his top hat. Let a differently patterned napkin peek out from under the plates to serve as a scarf. A carrot and two gumdrops bring his face to life.
Modern Snow Globe
Bottlebrush trees are having a moment right now, but they've been part of our most-popular Christmas decor trends for several years. Showcase a bright bottlebrush tree in your own DIY snow globe by adding it to a Large Mason Jar ($9, Target) and accessorizing with ribbon and faux snow.
Plaid Christmas Tree
This classic green and gold Christmas tree is stunning, but the bold plaid packages underneath steal the show. To re-create the look, decorate a flocked tree with Green Ball Ornaments ($23, Oriental Trading Co.), green ribbons, and Gold Ball Ornaments ($34, Wayfair). Be sure to do your Christmas shopping early so you can accessorize with boxes wrapped in buffalo check paper, too.
Holiday Bench Decor
Get your front porch Christmas-ready in no time with our fan-favorite holiday arrangement. Simply adorn your front bench with a grouping of greenery, pinecones, gazing balls, and ornaments. Sprinkle everything with a light dusting of Fake Snow Powder ($4, Michaels) to finish.
Gingerbread Cookie Display
Sorry Santa, these cookies aren't for eating! This delicious gingerbread display is one of our most-liked Christmas Instagram photos, and it's surprisingly easy to put together. Make our Classic Gingerbread Cutouts and ice them however you want, then style a festive display in a large Glass Cookie Jar ($14, World Market).
Merry and Bright Sign
Spread cheer in your neck of the woods with a festive holiday message. To make the Christmas sign, paint a piece of plywood with a mixture of plaster of Paris, water, and red paint. We went with "Get Merry and Bright," but you can add your favorite holiday sentiment using white chalk. Coat the sign in clear sealer to make it last year after year.
Winter Branch Display
Give off the look of falling snow with our beautiful and elegant Christmas centerpiece. Fill a large, wide-mouth clear vase with white miniature ornaments. Stick bare winter branches into the vase, using the ornaments to keep the branches upright. Hang more ornaments from the branches; place a pomegranate in the vase for a pop of color.
Greenery-Wrapped Centerpiece
For an easy do-it-yourself centerpiece, try our greenery-decked candles. It takes just two steps: Glue greenery around the outside of simple glass containers, then place a candle inside. Easy enough!
Christmas Carnation Wreath
Our elegant carnation wreaths are a beautiful (and surprisingly easy!) way to bring the holiday festivities into your home. Artificial carnations provide a longer-lasting alternative to fresh flowers.
NOEL Letters
It's time to get out that button stash! Our subtle tone-on-tone letters show off your holiday wishes. Cut a matching textured-cardstock shape for the front of each chipboard letter and adhere in place. Next, glue an assortment of white and ivory buttons to the bottom third of each letter. A ribbon on top of the O finishes the display.
Furniture Wreath Display
No space to hang your Christmas wreath? No worries. We love the idea of hanging this ornament-decked wreath from a display case, bookshelf, mantel, or even an interior window.
Pinecone and Ornament Garland
Add our striking garland to your front door and guarantee yourself the prettiest house on the block. Simply customize a purchased pinecone garland with ball ornaments that match the color of your front door. Secure with easy-to-remove self-adhesive hooks or brick clips.
Ombre Glitter Candles
Your Christmas dinner table will sparkle with a collection of candles covered in a dusting of faux flurries. To make the decoration for Christmas, pour Epsom salts onto a flat surface. Sprinkle glitter on top; mix. Apply a layer of decoupage adhesive to the lower half of white pillar candles using a paintbrush. While wet, lay the candles in the salt-glitter mix. Lift, rotate, and repeat until all sides are covered.
Patterned-Paper Christmas Trees
Turn to patterned scrapbooking paper to DIY our adorable miniature Christmas trees. Cut or punch a decorative edge from 1x2-1/2-inch and 3/4x2-1/2-inch strips of patterned paper; curl the edges by wrapping them around a pencil. Hot-glue the paper strips to foam cones (we used 9-, 12-, 15-inch tall cones). Cut a star from felt and attach to the top of each tree using wire; add a gem for sparkle. Trim your paper trees using buttons, brads, and other scrapbooking embellishments.
Candy Cane Holder
Classic Christmas candy canes are a creative way to show your holiday spirit to the whole neighborhood. We simply filled a white planter with store-bought plastic canes. A weather-treated ribbon means this decoration for Christmas can last all season.
Ribbon-Wrapped Pillow
Our gift-wrapped pillow may be the easiest holiday decoration you've ever tried! To make, simply wrap a wide ribbon around your everyday pillows and you're done!
Indoor Evergreen Wreaths
Deck the halls this Christmastime with miniature evergreen wreaths. Adding small wreaths (ours are princess-pine greenery) to your hallways, cabinets, or mantels for an extra hit of holiday cheer.
Easy Christmas Candle Display
Various-size glassware can easily transform into a luminary holiday centerpiece. Simply wrap the glassware in patterned paper, securing with double-stick tape. Add holiday bling by spraying a few glasses with glitter spray paint.
Ball Ornament Garland
A traditional green garland gets an unexpected holiday update thanks to festive ball ornaments. Simply drape your garland across a mirror or mantel or along a banister in your home and hang ornaments from it, bending the hooks around the vine to secure.