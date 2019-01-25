Christmas Decorations

Why We're Starry-Eyed for Vintage Christmas Villages—And 5 Modern Picks Our Editors Are Loving
These miniature towns are a winter wonderland right in your living room.Read More
19 Vintage Christmas Decor Ideas That Are Giving Us Major Holiday Nostalgia
As a child, the holidays were always a magical time. And when we decorate with vintage Christmas decor, it transports us to those beloved gatherings of yesteryear. Recreate the memories by shopping antique shops, estate sales, and flea markets for vintage decor that brings wonder and nostalgia back to the holidays.Read More
5 Fascinating Facts About Amaryllis You Probably Didn't Know
The size of the bulb makes a difference and some of them don't need any water to bloom.Read More
How Gnomes Became Classic Christmas Decor—And 4 You Can Buy Right Now
There's a reason you're seeing more of these small statues this holiday season.Read More
Trader Joe's Is Selling the Cutest Grinch-Inspired Christmas Trees
Even a humbug won't be able to resist these adorable potted trees. And you can enjoy them long after the holidays are over outdoors or as a houseplant.Read More
These 8 Christmas Trends Will be Huge This Year, Say Our Editors
Deck the halls in style! The editorial team at Better Homes & Gardens is always on the hunt for emerging trends and has identified the top Christmas decorating trends of 2019. These are our best tips and inspiration to help you transform your home for the holidays.Read More