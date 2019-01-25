Christmas Decorations

Deck the halls (and the rest of your home, too!) in festive cheer with our handmade Christmas decorations. We have countless ways to decorate for the holidays, including outdoor lights, festive mantel trimmings, and homemade Christmas crafts. Plus find creative ornament ideas and shop indoor and outdoor decor!

Why We're Starry-Eyed for Vintage Christmas Villages—And 5 Modern Picks Our Editors Are Loving

These miniature towns are a winter wonderland right in your living room.
19 Vintage Christmas Decor Ideas That Are Giving Us Major Holiday Nostalgia

As a child, the holidays were always a magical time. And when we decorate with vintage Christmas decor, it transports us to those beloved gatherings of yesteryear. Recreate the memories by shopping antique shops, estate sales, and flea markets for vintage decor that brings wonder and nostalgia back to the holidays. 
5 Fascinating Facts About Amaryllis You Probably Didn't Know

The size of the bulb makes a difference and some of them don't need any water to bloom.
How Gnomes Became Classic Christmas Decor—And 4 You Can Buy Right Now

There's a reason you're seeing more of these small statues this holiday season.
Trader Joe's Is Selling the Cutest Grinch-Inspired Christmas Trees

Even a humbug won't be able to resist these adorable potted trees. And you can enjoy them long after the holidays are over outdoors or as a houseplant.
These 8 Christmas Trends Will be Huge This Year, Say Our Editors

Deck the halls in style! The editorial team at Better Homes & Gardens is always on the hunt for emerging trends and has identified the top Christmas decorating trends of 2019. These are our best tips and inspiration to help you transform your home for the holidays.
Read More

19 Farmhouse Christmas Decor Ideas to Make Your Space More Festive

Whether you grew up at the end of a gravel road or have simply fallen in love with the laid-back charms of rustic style, you are sure to enjoy this merry collection of farmhouse Christmas decorating ideas. From burlap tree skirts to hand-strung garland, there are dozens of easy ideas to get the look. Unwrap the style that delights you with plenty of neutral designs paired with natural accents as well as colorful designs that will fill any home with joy. Farmhouse Christmas decor is all about feeling warm and welcoming.
Forget Green and Red—Rose Gold Christmas Decor Will Be Everywhere This Year

Get in on the festive trend.
These Christmas Cat Houses Are the Purr-fect Decor for Your Holiday Display

Rainbow Christmas Trees Are Going to Be Everywhere This Year—Here’s Where to Buy Them

How to Make Pomander Balls

13 of the Funniest Christmas Letter Board Quotes on Instagram

16 Minimalist Christmas Décor Ideas You Have to Try This Year

You can make a big holiday statement with less. Really! Just check out some of our favorite minimalist Christmas decorating ideas for inspiration to get you started.

Make a DIY Wood Christmas Tree Village

This DIY Red Berry Wreath Is the Easiest Holiday Craft

These Are the Christmas Traditions Joanna Gaines Will Never Change: 'It's Perfectly Nostalgic'

Expert Tips for Making Holiday Decor Last Beyond Christmas

Sam's Club Jeweled Reindeer Antler Head is Our Christmas Decor Obsession

Joanna Gaines-Inspired Christmas Decorations to Buy Before the Holiday Is Here

How to Make a Christmas Centerpiece with Paper Trees

How to Make Mason Jar Snow Globes

9 Reasons Why It's Never Too Early for Christmas Decorations

Give Your Mantel a Holiday Upgrade with These Charming Decor Ideas

9 Ways to Decorate Your Front Door for the Holidays

Perfect for the Presents: 11 Traditional Christmas Tree Skirts

10 Timeless Christmas Mantels That Show True Holiday Spirit

6 Ways to Add a Little Nostalgia to Your Christmas Decor

10 Holly Jolly Christmas Decorations for the Most Wonderful Time of the Year

10 Real-Life Homes for Christmas Decorating Inspiration

Season's Greetings: Welcome Your Guests with These Outdoor Christmas Wreaths

Pretty as a Present: Outdoor Christmas Decorations for a Festive Home

Rockin' Around the Artificial Christmas Tree with These Prelit Picks

Christmas Tree Topper Picks to Make Santa Stop and Stare

Christmas Party Decorations for a December to Remember

How to Make a Bow for a Wreath in 3 Easy Steps

Make an Ombre Glittered Vase

Outdoor Christmas Decorations: Front Porch Inspiration

Vintage Farmhouse Holiday Decoration

