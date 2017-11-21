Make Your Own Gorgeous DIY Succulent Christmas Tree

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Move over, evergreens! This year's hottest Christmas tree is made from an unexpected plant variety—succulents! And the best part is, with proper care, you can keep the succulent display alive just as long as a live tree. There are plenty of succulent Christmas trees you can buy, but if you have a green thumb, it's easy to create your own with a just a few materials.

Be sure to use a variety of hues of succulents to make your Christmas tree pop: Keep your eyes peeled for purplish hues in addition to the bright and more muted greens. The key to keeping the tree alive all season is to use a topiary frame, geotextile fabric, and soil. The gardening material will help hold the succulents in place, but wont' prevent the plants from taking in water (we recommend spritzing the display once or twice a week to keep the succulents fresh).

While you probably still want to put up a full-size decorated Christmas tree, this succulent tabletop Christmas tree can be used as a decor piece throughout the holiday season. Display it on a mantel or use it in place of your traditional Christmas centerpiece.

How to Make a Succulent Christmas Tree

Supplies Needed

Shallow bowl

Succulent soil

Cone topiary frame

Geotextile fabric

Spaghnum moss

Various sized succulents

Decorative moss

Step-by-Step Directions

Follow these simple how-to instructions to assemble your succulent Christmas tree. You should be able to complete the project in a few hours.

Step 1: Purchase Succulents

The size of your succulent tree will depend on how many succulents you have, so before you get started, you'll want to lay out all the succulents you have. Of course you can use plants you already have, but if you need to fill in we recommend ordering a box of bulk succulents so you can pick and choose which ones you like. You'll likely need more succulents than you think (the tree looks best when the succulents overlap), so order a lot.

Editor's Tip: Individual succulents can get pricey if you buy them at a garden store, but you can usually find a good deal when you buy them in bulk, like this 24-pack of mini succulents ($40, Etsy).

Step 2: Form the Base

Once you have all the succulents, plan out the size of your tree. Lay out all the succulents so that they overlap a bit; use that as a size measurement for how much surface area you can cover, and make your topiary frame to match. Start with a shallow bowl (it makes a handy base) and fill it with succulent potting soil ($5, Lowe's).

Then prepare a wire cone topiary frame (ours is about 18 inches tall) by lining it with geotextile garden fabric ($2 per foot, Lowe's). Trim any fabric hanging below the frame, then fill the lined topiary frame with dampened spaghnum moss. Place the lined and filled topiary frame in the center of the bowl.

Step 3: Attach the Succulents