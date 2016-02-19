Add a cozy look to your holiday tree with our mitten-shape felt Christmas ornaments. To make, draw a mitten shape onto a piece of paper; cut out. Use the pattern to cut the top mitten layer from wool felt. Cut out solid shapes from different colors of wool felt or use wool roving to decorate.

Place the mitten top on a felting brush, and arrange your decorations. Using a needle-felting tool and following the manufacturer's instructions, pounce the tool onto the felt piece or roving until secure. Continue adding and layering pieces until design is complete.

Cut a piece of wide roving for the cuff, doubling over if necessary to reach desired thickness. Tack the cuff to the mitten top using the needle-felting tool. Place the mitten top on a slightly larger mitten back; place on felting brush. Pounce the needle-felting tool around the edge of the mitten top to secure. To finish the ornament, sew one or two felted balls to the right corner of the cuff. Add a hanging loop.