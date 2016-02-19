Felt Christmas Ornaments
Felt Snowflake Ornament
Trace a papier-mache disk onto felt, cut out, and glue felt to round disk. Use hot glue or crafts glue to decorate with paper dots (from a paper punch), purchased snowflakes, scalloped circles, punched hearts, or felt-covered buttons.
Felt Baby Owl Ornament
Skip traditional red and green and craft this cute baby owl from teal and green felt instead. Trace patterns onto white paper; cut out. Gather 12-inch pieces of teal, green, white, black, and yellow felt. Trace the owl patterns onto felt; cut out. Hand-stitch the face features to one body piece, using matching thread and the running stitch. Layer the two body pieces with wrong sides together, and insert the small owl wings between them. For the hanging loop, fold a 4-inch length of green ribbon and insert the ends at the top center between the body pieces. Using a 1/8-inch seam allowance, hand-stitch the body pieces together; catch the wings and hanging loops in the seam as you stitch. Leave a 1-1/2-inch opening in the bottom of the ornament. Turn right side out. Stuff the body with polyester fiberfill; stitch the opening closed.
Needle-Felted Penguins
So long, frozen tundra -- these adorable felt penguins are taking up residence at your place. Arrange them in a mantel or tabletop vignette, or finish each penguin ornament with a ribbon loop to hang on your Christmas tree.
Felt Snowmen Ornaments
These cheery snowmen are ideal Christmas ornaments to make from scraps of felt. Cut two snowman shapes -- one for the front, one for the back -- from white felt. Using black embroidery floss, stitch French knots for eyes and outline stitches or straight stitches for smiles. Whipstitch on a scrap of orange felt for a carrot nose. Stitch the snowman front to the back with blue floss using the blanket stitch; leave a small opening to stuff with polyester fiberfill, then stitch closed. Cut scraps of felt for fronts and backs of stocking caps; whipstitch other colors on to create stripes. Blanket-stitch the two layers together, and glue in place on the snowman. Glue a pom-pom onto each hat if desired, and tie a scarf made of scraps around the neck. Add a ribbon loop for hanging.
Felted Ball Wreath Ornament
This simple wreath ornament made with felted wool balls comes together quickly, so it's easy to make multiples for a cohesive look on your tree. Thread a large tapestry needle with 26-gauge wire, and run it through the felted wool balls, alternating between small and large sizes (we used five 1-1/2-centimeter balls and five 1-centimeter balls). Cut the wire and twist the ends together to form a circle. Tie perle cotton thread or ribbon around the wreath to create the hanging loop.
White Felt Christmas Ornament
Create a bunch of these pretty felt Christmas ornaments to use as present toppers or tree decorations. Follow the link to our patterns and simple how-to.
Felt Pinecone Christmas Ornament
Craft snow-capped pinecones from felt to add winter beauty to your Christmas tree. The Christmas ornaments will make an adorable gift for any loved one.
Russian Nesting Doll Ornament
This well-known and much-loved nesting doll ornament doesn't hide additional dolls in its interior, but you may find yourself crafting multiples of her once your friends see! Click below for the free pattern and instructions.
Felt Mitten Ornaments
Add a cozy look to your holiday tree with our mitten-shape felt Christmas ornaments. To make, draw a mitten shape onto a piece of paper; cut out. Use the pattern to cut the top mitten layer from wool felt. Cut out solid shapes from different colors of wool felt or use wool roving to decorate.
Place the mitten top on a felting brush, and arrange your decorations. Using a needle-felting tool and following the manufacturer's instructions, pounce the tool onto the felt piece or roving until secure. Continue adding and layering pieces until design is complete.
Cut a piece of wide roving for the cuff, doubling over if necessary to reach desired thickness. Tack the cuff to the mitten top using the needle-felting tool. Place the mitten top on a slightly larger mitten back; place on felting brush. Pounce the needle-felting tool around the edge of the mitten top to secure. To finish the ornament, sew one or two felted balls to the right corner of the cuff. Add a hanging loop.
Felt and Paper Clip Ice Skate Ornament
Craft a simple yet clever ornament for the Christmas tree using basic sewing supplies and a few paper clips. Click below for the free pattern and tutorial. And while you're there, check out another adorable felt ornament project -- faux fur-trimmed mittens!
Scandinavian-Inspired Christmas Ornaments
Traditional folk crafts inspired the imagery and colors of these beautiful ornaments. Cut out three or more layers of felt (matching colors for front and back, complementary hues for visual depth). Hot-glue together if desired, or simply attach all layers to one another with a variety of straight stitches and curlicues. Hot-glue a long ribbon to the top of the ornament for hanging.
Felt Poinsettia Christmas Ornament
Festive red and white poinsettias will pop against your evergreen Christmas tree. And the best part? These beautiful felt creations don't require watering. Editor's tip: Make these ornaments without hanging loops (as shown) to use as package decorations.
Felt Dala Horse Ornament
Show off your stitching on this tiny felt version of the traditional Swedish Dala horse. Inspired by the carved-and-painted horses of Sweden, this adorable handmade felt ornament is a showcase of bright embroidery. Tie it to the tree or to a gift of traditional treats.
Rosette Christmas Ornament
Decorate your Christmas tree with handmade felt rosettes. These beautiful Christmas ornaments will add a wintry touch to your decor.
3-D Felt Christmas Ornament
Who says those felt Christmas decorations have to be flat? Give your Christmas tree extra dimension with this 3-D ornament.
Gnome Ornaments
For centuries, gnomes have spread their magic and mischief from Scandinavia to Germany to the Czech Republic and beyond. This year, invite felt ornament versions of the little imps into your home and heart. These identical fellows are hand-sewn from red felt and topped with needle-felted roving for beards and beads for noses.
Christmas Tree Cutout Ornament
Layer our free felt ornament pattern atop two circles of pretty felt for a cute and quaint take on the tree. We love how simple it is to pull together this easy Christmas craft. The best part? It can be made from
Teardrop Christmas Ornament
This charming felt ornament showcases a simple, elegant design -- emphasis on the simple! Pinking shears, felt, glue, and string are all you need to create this Christmas craft. Click below to see the steps -- all four of them.
Mirrored Felt Ornaments
Add a little glimmer to your holiday decorating with mirrored felt Christmas ornaments. Made from felt, small round mirrors, and fiberfill, these plush bulbs are not only a fun and easy craft, but they're also a shiny addition to your Christmas tree.
Cardinal Christmas Ornament
For a nature-theme Christmas tree, include a few of these crimson cardinal ornaments, which clip onto tree branches rather than hang. Spruce up coarse felt with a luxe beaded tail plume and glittery wings.