Step 1

We can't emphasize enough how easy this Christmas craft is! To make each snowflake, place three Wooden Crafts Sticks ($7 Amazon) together in a six-pointed star and hot-glue them together at the center. You can use plain wooden sticks, or look for ones with notches on them, such as Notched Craft Sticks ($3, Target) to add a bit more visual interest. Then, use heavy-duty scissors to cut twelve 1-inch pieces of crafts stick. Attach the 1-inch pieces to the end of each “point” on the crafts stick star with a Hot Glue Gun, ($10, Amazon). To make a snowflake of a slightly different style, cut six 2-inch pieces instead of the 1-inch pieces and glue the center of the piece toward the end of the "points" of the crafts stick star. You can experiment with other lengths and placements to make your own unique snowflakes—remember, no two snowflakes are ever the same. To speed up the snowflake-making process, include some snowflakes that are just six-pointed stars; we made about 20 snowflakes total.