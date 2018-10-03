How to Make a Snowflake Garland

Turn your home into a winter wonderland with this easy Christmas craft. Hang it from the mantel or use it to decorate your next holiday party!

By BH&G Holiday Editors
Updated July 21, 2020
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This gorgeous snowflake garland is an easy Christmas craft that's a quick way to bring a touch of winter magic into your home. We'll walk you through how to make individual snowflakes with these simple wood sticks. It's so easy, the whole family can get involved! Have the kids make a whole pile of wooden stick snowflakes, then use spray paint and spray glitter to turn this winter craft into a magical winter wonderland. String your snowflakes into a gorgeous Christmas garland and start adding holiday cheer to your home!

  • Working time 1 hr
  • Start to finish 3 hrs
  • Difficulty Easy
Advertisement

What you need

Tools
Materials
Advertisement

How to do it

Step 1

Make Snowflakes

We can't emphasize enough how easy this Christmas craft is! To make each snowflake, place three Wooden Crafts Sticks ($7 Amazon) together in a six-pointed star and hot-glue them together at the center. You can use plain wooden sticks, or look for ones with notches on them, such as Notched Craft Sticks ($3, Target) to add a bit more visual interest. Then, use heavy-duty scissors to cut twelve 1-inch pieces of crafts stick. Attach the 1-inch pieces to the end of each “point” on the crafts stick star with a Hot Glue Gun, ($10, Amazon). To make a snowflake of a slightly different style, cut six 2-inch pieces instead of the 1-inch pieces and glue the center of the piece toward the end of the "points" of the crafts stick star. You can experiment with other lengths and placements to make your own unique snowflakes—remember, no two snowflakes are ever the same. To speed up the snowflake-making process, include some snowflakes that are just six-pointed stars; we made about 20 snowflakes total. 

Advertisement
Step 2

Add Color

Since this easy DIY Christmas garland involves spray paint and spray glitter, make sure your crafting area is well-ventilated. Good airflow will also help your snowflakes dry faster, meaning your garland will be up in no time. Spray-paint each snowflake using varying colors of spray paint (you pick, but we liked metallic whites and blues). or a balanced garland, paint the same number of snowflakes in each color: We used Rust-Oleum Harbor Blue Spray Paint, ($4, Amazon) and plain white paint to decorate our snowflakes. After the paint is dry, spray snowflakes with glitter (our favorite kind of snow). We recommend a spray glitter such as Krylon Magical Multi-Color Finish, ($4, Amazon) because the smaller sparkles are more sophisticated than traditional crafts glitter, and spray glitter won't shed as much. Let the glitter dry before stringing up the snowflakes.

Step 3

String the Garland Together

To put the garland together, cut a 3-inch piece of string for each snowflake. Create a small loop with the string and hot-glue the tails to the back. Repeat this for each snowflake, then string the snowflakes onto the longer garland string by threading the long string through the loops, one at a time. After the snowflake is where you want it, knot the garland string around the loop to keep the entire snowflake in place. Repeat with each snowflake, making sure that they are evenly spaced. When the garland is done, you're ready to hang it around the house!

Comments

How difficult was this project?
Be the first to comment!
Font Size
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com