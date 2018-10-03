How to Make a Snowflake Garland
Turn your home into a winter wonderland with this easy Christmas craft. Hang it from the mantel or use it to decorate your next holiday party!
This gorgeous snowflake garland is an easy Christmas craft that's a quick way to bring a touch of winter magic into your home. We'll walk you through how to make individual snowflakes with these simple wood sticks. It's so easy, the whole family can get involved! Have the kids make a whole pile of wooden stick snowflakes, then use spray paint and spray glitter to turn this winter craft into a magical winter wonderland. String your snowflakes into a gorgeous Christmas garland and start adding holiday cheer to your home!
