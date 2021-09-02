How to Make a Gnome Cookie Jar in Just Two Simple Steps
Dress up your Mason jars like jolly little gnomes to deliver the sweet gift of Christmas cookies.
For many of us, baking cookies is a Christmas tradition. This year, dress up your favorite holiday recipe with an adorable gnome jar. This easy Christmas craft idea comes together in minutes and requires just a handful of inexpensive supplies. Make your own set for under $2 per gnome—including the Mason jar! Fill it with homemade cookies or candy and you've got the sweetest food gift. Once the cookies are gone, fill the jars with colorful Christmas candies and display them in the kitchen or on your mantel.
How to Make a Christmas Gnome Food Jar
Supplies Needed
- Free hat and beard pattern (see download below)
- Faux fur
- Marker
- Scissors
- Pins
- Colored felt
- Quick-dry tacky glue
- Hot glue gun and glue sticks
- 1 1/4-inch wood beads
- Wide-mouth jars
Step-by-Step Directions
Create your own set of gnome food gift jars in under an hour. Customize each Christmas gnome with colorful felt and wood beads.
Step 1: Cut Shapes
Print hat and beard patterns on paper and cut out. Trace beard pattern on the back of faux fur (from $5, Etsy) and cut out. Pin hat pattern on the fold of doubled felt and cut out.
Step 2: Assemble the Jars
Glue the back of the hat together with quick-dry tacky glue ($5, Walmart) and hold the seam until it dries enough to stay together. Hat can also be hand-sewn if desired. Hot-glue the beard to the inside of the front of the hat. Hot-glue the wooden bead onto the beard at the edge of the hat. Set the hat on top of the lidded jar and snug it down.
Comments