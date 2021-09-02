How to Make a Gnome Cookie Jar in Just Two Simple Steps

For many of us, baking cookies is a Christmas tradition. This year, dress up your favorite holiday recipe with an adorable gnome jar. This easy Christmas craft idea comes together in minutes and requires just a handful of inexpensive supplies. Make your own set for under $2 per gnome—including the Mason jar! Fill it with homemade cookies or candy and you've got the sweetest food gift. Once the cookies are gone, fill the jars with colorful Christmas candies and display them in the kitchen or on your mantel.