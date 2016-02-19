33 Free Christmas Letter Templates to Help You Send Holiday Cheer
Traditional Christmas Letter
Evergreen branches and red berries make the perfect backdrop for this year's traditional Christmas letter. We love the classic color scheme and minimalist design of this template.
All is Calm Letter
Send a letter with a festive flair this year. We love the sweet greeting on this adorable letter template! Perfect for hand-written or printed holiday well-wishes.
Joy to the World Letter
Send this year's good tidings with this adorable holiday letter. We can't get enough of these hand-drawn bright ornaments! With plenty of blank space, this template is the perfect choice for those who like to send longer letters around the holidays.
Merry Trees Letter
Send warm wishes this year with a pretty winter-themed letter. This festive Christmas letter design is the perfect backdrop for a yearly recap or your joyful wishes.
Christmas Trees Letter
How cute are these Christmas trees? We love them paired with a sweet holiday greeting. This adorable letter template is perfect for printing a typed note; simply position your text in the middle of the document and print directly onto a physical copy of the template!
Christmas Lights Letter
Nothing says holiday cheer like holiday lights, and we are loving them on this fun Christmas letter template. This adorable design is also a great option if you're planning to type and print your holiday greetings. Simply change the margins on your text document before you print!
Comfort and Joy Letter
Send a heartfelt note to friends and family with a sweet holiday greeting. This red and green design is perfect for a traditional Christmas letter, and looks adorable packaged in a red or green envelope!
Happy Holidays Letter
Go with a sweet and simple greeting this season. Our 'happy holidays' letter template is perfect for anyone on your holiday list, especially if you're wanting to send holiday cheer without being specific to Christmas!
Wintry Neighborhood Christmas Letter
This adorable neighborhood scene is perfect for all of your friends and family who know that there is no place like home. Some of our Christmas letter ideas include a recap of the past year, your wishes for your loved ones, and maybe even your favorite Christmas cookie recipe.
Three Trees Christmas Letter
What do "happy holidays" look like to your family this year? This free Christmas letter template gives you plenty of space to let your loved ones know.
Calm and Bright
While you might not be able to carry a tune, this Christmas letter carries carolers right to your friends' and family's doorsteps. This simple and festive letter is perfect for holiday greetings of all kinds.
Merry Christmas Wishes
Borrow a phrase from one of our favorite Christmas songs and wish your friends and family a merry Christmas. Use this letter template to outline your well wishes for the coming year.
Leaping Reindeer Christmas Letter
Looks like Rudolph is leading the pack! Let these leaping reindeer inspire you to leap into Christmas letter writing action! Bonus points if you coordinate your pen color to match one of the reindeer.
Sweet Christmas Wishes
Whether it's making Christmas candy or a big batch of cookies, whipping up holiday treats is one of our favorite winter traditions. Share the spirit of the season in this year's Christmas letter by including your best sweet recipe.
Holiday Travels Christmas Letter
There is nothing quite like a holiday road trip. And whether you are traveling across the country, across town, or just downstairs, let our Christmas printable station wagon carry your holiday cheer, near or far.
Winter Snowflake Happy Holidays Letter
A sprinkle of snow is the perfect touch to your holiday wishes. When you're inside on a snow day, use this modern Christmas letter template to send well wishes to friends and family.
Simple Tree Christmas Letter
'Tis the season for classic design and warmest wishes, and this Christmas letter fits the bill perfectly. We love the snow-covered look of this Christmas tree, adorned with a pair of cardinals.
Peace, Love & Joy Christmas Letter
Can't decide between a traditional Christmas letter and a fun photo card? Get the best of both worlds and send a recent family photo along with your hand-written Christmas wishes.
Holly Christmas Letter Design
A simple design gives you plenty of space to pass along your family's season's greetings. We love the pretty combination of light green holly leaves with a red greeting.
Long Dog Christmas Letter
This pup is surely feeling the Christmas spirit. Let him (and his adorable sweater!) inspire your Christmas letter this year.
Red Border Christmas Letter
This printable doesn't have to just be for your annual Christmas letter. Print it out on nice paper and add a fold; this becomes a Christmas card template.
Gingerbread Parade Christmas Letter
Some gingerbread folks are having a merrier Christmas than others. This cute Christmas letter template is a great way to let family and friends know how merry your Christmas has been.
Tangled-Lights Cat Christmas Letter
This Christmas card template will have everyone smiling. Untangle the year's big events on a Christmas letter that shows off one satisfied kitty cat.
Mistletoe Deer Christmas Letter
Holiday cheer is meant to be shared. Take a lesson from these Christmas deer and share holiday wishes with your loved ones. Try using this as a sweet Santa letter template.
Merry Christmas Photo Letter
A photo is worth a thousand words...but you won't have to choose which one is best! Even with five photos of your year, you have plenty of space to share the season's sentiments with your loved ones with this Christmas card template.
Snow Joyous Christmas Letter
The word play up top announces the good news to come further down the page on this Christmas printable. Print out several sheets of this design and re-load it into your printer to easily print typed holiday wishes.
Santa Christmas Letter
Looks like Santa is coming through the mail slot instead of the chimney this year. In addition to being a jolly Christmas letter template, St. Nick might appreciate seeing his own face: this can be used as a Santa letter template, too!
Merry Christmas Photo Letter
Start this year's Christmas letter off with a photo of your family's smiling faces that will surely put your loved ones in a joyful mood. Bonus points if you choose the silly version of the family Christmas photo!
Green Holiday Wishes Christmas Letter
What do you wish for your friends and family this holiday season? Let them know on this Christmas printable.
Wishing... Christmas Letter
The first sentence of your Christmas letter is already written. What holiday wishes come next?
Let It Snow Christmas Letter
Let this frosty fella wish your friends and family a merry Christmas on this year's Christmas letter.
Joy Christmas Letter
The brightly colored snowflakes definitely support the message on this Christmas letter template. Oh what joy it is to share holiday cheer!
Ornament Christmas Letter
Bold ornaments frame your Christmas letter wishes with great cheer. With one simple design, this Christmas letter template leaves room for you to pass on much more Christmas cheer.