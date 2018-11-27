Step 1

This easy holiday craft takes almost no time at all. Start making your Christmas village by downloading our free project templates. Print the templates onto plain paper, cut them out, then use the templates to trace patterns onto cardboard. (We recycled cracker boxes for ours.) Cut shapes out with an X-ACTO Knife, ($5, Michaels) to ensure precise cuts.

Mix and match cardboard pieces to make different house shapes for a visually interesting Christmas village; just make sure you account for any extra length when cutting all four sides.