Make a DIY Felt Christmas Village in Under an Hour

Save the gingerbread for eating and make this simple DIY felt Christmas village instead using cardboard, felt, and glue.

By BH&amp;G Crafts Editors
Updated June 08, 2020
Read step by step instructions after the video.

This Christmas village is as sweet as the traditional gingerbread version, but so much easier! Design your own winter wonderland from colorful felt and bright sewn details. Use our free template, recycled cardboard boxes, and inexpensive felt sheets to finish this easy holiday craft. If you're not an expert sewer, don't worry: This project is mainly put together with glue, and you'll just need to add a few simple stitches to complete the look. These colorful Christmas village houses are the perfect size to decorate windowsills, mantels, or use on a dining table as a festive holiday centerpiece. This entire Christmas craft will cost you less than $15, but you'll be proud to tell everyone it's handmade.

  • Working time 1 hr
  • Start to finish 1 hr
  • Difficulty Easy
What you need

Tools
Materials
How to do it

Step 1

Cut Out House Shapes

This easy holiday craft takes almost no time at all. Start making your Christmas village by downloading our free project templates. Print the templates onto plain paper, cut them out, then use the templates to trace patterns onto cardboard. (We recycled cracker boxes for ours.) Cut shapes out with an X-ACTO Knife, ($5, Michaels) to ensure precise cuts. 

Mix and match cardboard pieces to make different house shapes for a visually interesting Christmas village; just make sure you account for any extra length when cutting all four sides.

Step 2

Build the Houses

To construct the houses, cut pieces from Felt Sheets ($1, Etsy) and glue them to your cut cardboard pieces with glue. You'll want to cut the felt a bit bigger than the cardboard templates; fold excess felt around the edges so all the cardboard is covered. Score along corners and fold, gluing edges together. Use a clothespin to hold in place while drying. Once dry, glue the felt-covered roof piece on top. 

Step 3

Add Embellishments

Cut smaller felt pieces for windows and doors. Using an Embroidery Needle ($3, Michaels) and a pack of Colorful Thread, ($8, Target) sew on small details, like a small French knot for a door handle and crisscrossed stitches to make a window frame. You can also use the thread to sew seams together, if needed. Display your handmade Christmas village on a tray covered with faux snow and bottlebrush trees

