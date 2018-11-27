Make a DIY Felt Christmas Village in Under an Hour
Save the gingerbread for eating and make this simple DIY felt Christmas village instead using cardboard, felt, and glue.
This Christmas village is as sweet as the traditional gingerbread version, but so much easier! Design your own winter wonderland from colorful felt and bright sewn details. Use our free template, recycled cardboard boxes, and inexpensive felt sheets to finish this easy holiday craft. If you're not an expert sewer, don't worry: This project is mainly put together with glue, and you'll just need to add a few simple stitches to complete the look. These colorful Christmas village houses are the perfect size to decorate windowsills, mantels, or use on a dining table as a festive holiday centerpiece. This entire Christmas craft will cost you less than $15, but you'll be proud to tell everyone it's handmade.
