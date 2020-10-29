How to Make a Felt Holly Wreath for Your Holiday Front Door

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

You can have this wreath on the front door in just a few hours!

Craft a front door showstopper that’ll last year after year. We reworked the traditional holly-and-berry wreath using three shades of green felt for leaves and wool felt pom-poms for berries. To create the leaves, simply fold and cut strips using our free pattern. Accent the felt greenery with white or colored berries for a one-of-a-kind holiday wreath. This Christmas craft only takes about an hour to assemble, so you'll be decorating your winter front porch display in no time!

Image zoom Credit: Adam Albright

How to Make a Felt Holly Wreath

Supplies Needed

Assorted green wool felt

Red felt

Extra small felt pom-poms

14-inch floral hoop

Wrapped florists wire

Pinking shears

Scissors

Hot glue and glue gun

Embroidery needle

Step-by-Step Directions

Follow these simple how-to instructions to make your own felt holly wreath. You should be able to complete the project in under an hour.

Step 1: Make Leaves

This holly-inspired wreath uses wool felt in three assorted shades of green ($13, Etsy) for leaves. Gather approximately 20 sheets of felt and cut into 1-inch strips. You'll end up with about 180 strips total. Use pinking shears and our free printable pattern to cut look-alike holly leaves. Repeat until each strip is cut.

Step 2: Prepare Wire Berry Stems

To prepare the berry stems, fold each piece of wrapped florists wire ($3, Michaels) in half and cut. Poke a hole in each felt pom-pom with an embroidery needle. Use hot-glue to attach small felt pom-poms ($8, Etsy) to the end of each piece of wire and let dry. Keep it classic with red or white berries, or turn up the Christmas cheer with an assortment of rainbow poms instead.

Step 3: Assemble Wreath

Once you’ve prepared the leaves and the berry wires, you can start assembling the wreath. We used a 14-inch floral hoop ($4, Michaels). Fold each felt piece in half and tie onto the wreath form, alternating green colors until the entire wreath is full. Once you've attached all the leaves, wire the pom-pom berries all around the wreath until you’ve added as many as you like.

Step 4: Add a Bow and Display