20 Gorgeous Farmhouse Christmas Crafts to Make This Holiday
Snowflake Holiday Door Decor
Instead of a classic Christmas wreath, dress up your front door with a vintage sifter that’s been stitched with a darling snowflake. Use a chalk pencil to trace the shape on the shifter’s mesh. Stitch over the chalk lines with a cotton string and a large-eye needle. Outline the design first and then fill in the diamond areas.
Mantel Wreath Sign
Incorporate the homey texture of whitewash wood into your Christmas mantel display. Painted with two shades of green and dotted with deep red berries, this modern interpretation of a wreath features another traditional holiday element. Twinkle lights ensure this farmhouse Christmas sign is merry and bright.
Flour Sack Wall Art
Vintage French linens, old grain sacks, and striped kitchen towels become sweet and simple wall art when stretched and set in a frame. Hang them with twine or ribbon to further the farmhouse feel. Add piece of holiday graphic art or keep it simple with just the framed fabrics.
Turn a Mailbox into a Vase
Add charm to your front door display with a vintage mailbox (or two) that are hung vertically to hold greenery or wintery florals. Mix fragrant pine branches with tall white birch poles for variety. Embellish with a bow fashioned from and old scarf, buffalo check ribbon, or hemmed fabric.
DIY White Berry Wreath
Add the finishing touch to your farmhouse front porch with a handmade white berry wreath. Finish the wreath with a velvet ribbon tied with a classic bow and hang it using an exterior removable hook.
Build a Bucket Advent Calendar
Celebrate the Christmas season with a farmhouse mini bucket advent calendar. Use a large wooden tray or build your own wooden display board with plywood. Drill holes for the buckets. We recommend making five rows and leaving space above to paint or add a vinyl “Noel” or another Christmas message. Attach the buckets to the board at the handle hole with nail brads. Add a cardstock number with a rivet brad to each bucket on the other handle hole. Fill each bucket with a treat or treasure.
Buffalo Check Christmas Artwork
This oversize buffalo check artwork makes a big statement. Create your own using our step-by-step instructions and finish the display with a simple boxwood wreath and red ribbon.
Personalize Gift Wrap
Create your own farmhouse gift wrap with stamps or a stencil. Choose a paper with a subtle design—or use kraft paper—and cut it to the size needed for the package. Place paper on a flat work surface and use a stencil to pounce paint onto the paper with a stiff brush. You could also use a large stamp. Allow to dry completely and then wrap the gift. Finish with raffia or a burlap ribbon.
Metal Trays Centerpiece
Make it a farmhouse Christmas by pairing natural materials and galvanized metals. Dress up any room—or table top—with a vintage tin votive tray or cupcake pan. Fill each cup with a votive candle, pinecone, sprigs of hypericum berries, or evergreens.
Farmhouse Place Settings
Photo copy sheet music of your favorite carols and use them as place mats. Trim burlap to hold flatware. Form the pocket and seal the sides with a bead of hot glue. Finish with a simple twine bow. Cut birch rounds for candle holders and place setting card holders. To complete the theme, wrap candles in music and twine.
Make a Cardboard Village
Make your own Christmas village from paper chipboard. Hand-drawn custom details make each house unique. Surround your village with greenery, lights, or faux snow to ground the cutout houses, creating a unified focal point.
Make Gift Tags
This farmhouse craft puts the finishing touch on your Christmas gifts. Use cardstock or pre-cut chipboard tags to make your own gift tags. Make small holes in the tags using one of our tag templates. Secure one end of red and white baker’s twine on the back with a glue dot. Use a yarn needle to sew in and out of the holes to create the shape. Secure the end to the back with glue.
Arrange a Flour-y Centerpiece
Vintage kitchen utensils used as floral containers lend a hearty dose of farmhouse style to your tabletop. And old flour sifter makes a great vase for cut branches with berries. Tuck a small glass of water inside to keep it looking fresher longer.
Make a Wooden Wreath
This farmhouse wreath is perfect for displaying indoors. Cover a wreath form with small wood slices. We recommend using hot glue to hold them in place. Attach a mixture of berries and eucalyptus to the wreath. Use twine to tie the wreath onto the handle of a breadboard.
Lamb's Ear Wreath
A buffalo check bow adds the perfect touch of farmhouse style to this lasting lamb's ear wreath. You'll need just four simple supplies to create your own in less than an hour.
Create a Birch Christmas Countdown
Find a couple of fallen birch branches and tie them together with red and white baker’s twine to make a rustic two-tier hanger. Stamp simple white muslin bags with the numbers from 1 through 25. Fill each bag with a treat or treasure, and then tie the bags onto the branches.
Make Pinecone Trees
For this easy farmhouse Christmas craft, cut wooden skewers to 2-4-inch lengths. Push one end of the skewer firmly into an 1/8-inch hardware nut until even with the nut edge and secure with hot glue. Attach the nut and skewer to the base of a pinecone (you may have to trim the stems so they sit flat) with hot glue. For the base, drill through a wooden “doll-head” knob with a 1/8-inch bit. Insert the tree-trunk skewer into the hole and secure with hot glue. To create the white look, brush thinned paint over the base, skewer, and pinecone. Let dry before assembling.
Fashion a Vintage Pin Board
Create a framed Advent calendar by wrapping foam-core board with a yard of linen fabric. Pop it into a gilded vintage frame. Print numbers on tags and raid your stash of Christmas Decorations—and your crafts supplies—for bits and baubles, such as vintage broaches, tiny bottlebrush trees, or sparkling faux greenery. Pin the treasures to the foam-core board each day.
Make Wooden Tree Signs
Use pine boards to add a touch of farmhouse charm to your Christmas decorations with these easy wooden signs. Start by sanding and staining each board. Draw (or trace with our tree template) in pencil and paint over the design with white paint. Sprinkle with gold glitter glue and finish by wrapping twine around the top of each board.
Make a Rustic Wood Christmas Tree
Piece together scrap lumber for a charming Christmas table centerpiece. Mismatched stains and grains only enhance the farmhouse appeal of this small tree decoration. This piece will add a rough-hewn holiday splash to a tabletop, mantel, or nightstand.