Deck Your Dining Table With These Easy-to-Make Christmas Centerpieces

Gather season greenery and pomegranates for a simple yet classic Christmas centerpiece. Artfully arrange the greenery down the center of the table—we used cut pine, eucalyptus, and magnolia leaves. Add fresh pomegranates for natural dimension and to draw guests' eyes through the entire Christmas table centerpiece.

Editor's Tip: Add visual interest by using twisted taper candles ($9, Etsy) instead of classic white candles.