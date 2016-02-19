Deck Your Dining Table With These Easy-to-Make Christmas Centerpieces
Christmas Table Candle Centerpiece
Create a stunning Christmas table decoration using bundles of holiday greenery. Bind together long branches of seasonal blooms, like eucalyptus, pittosporum, dusty miller, or pine. Arrange them in a long greenery runner and tie the branches together loosely with twine. When it comes to this Christmas centerpiece, there is no end to the combinations of flowers you can use. For extra Christmas spirit, add sprigs of fresh berries throughout the display and carefully arrange candles along the DIY greenery garland.
Gingerbread House Christmas Centerpiece
If you serve your Christmas feast on a round kitchen table, utilizing the small space is key. For a Christmas table centerpiece that leaves plenty of room, use a small glass jar and transform it into a gingerbread Christmas village centerpiece. Use our tutorial to create the cookie homes, and lightly dust with powdered sugar. The best part? After Christmas dinner, you can pass around the jar of freshly-baked Christmas cookies.
Seasonal Christmas Centerpiece
Gather season greenery and pomegranates for a simple yet classic Christmas centerpiece. Artfully arrange the greenery down the center of the table—we used cut pine, eucalyptus, and magnolia leaves. Add fresh pomegranates for natural dimension and to draw guests' eyes through the entire Christmas table centerpiece.
Editor's Tip: Add visual interest by using twisted taper candles ($9, Etsy) instead of classic white candles.
Dishware Christmas Table Centerpiece
Pull creamer and sugar sets and demitasse cups out from the recesses of your cabinets and put them on display as a simple Christmas table centerpiece. Group the pieces on top of a cake stand, place bottle brush trees inside the cups, and add a few sprigs of evergreen, (maybe a few ornaments, too—just don't overdo it). To complete the country-chic look, place your Christmas centerpieces on a vintage linen runner or tea towel.
Rustic Luxe Christmas Centerpiece
Combine elegant styles for a signature look on your Christmas table. This Christmas table centerpiece combines a few basics for a stunning effect: start with candlesticks that shimmer (these are metal and glass) placed in a weathered wooden tray. Pile on metallic Christmas ornaments (it’s OK to mix finishes!) and add a little greenery, plus a rustic antler. Light the candlesticks and your candle centerpiece is complete.
Mason Jars and Paperwhite Christmas Centerpiece
Stunning winter flowers, paperwhites make the perfect Christmas table centerpiece when stuffed into blue Mason jars. Complete the look with painted toy animals—for a versatile play on classic Christmas colors, we chose a combination of brown and blue. This Christmas centerpiece is ideal for rustic or traditional family feasts.
Terrarium Christmas Table Centerpiece
Create a winter wonderland inside a clear glass bulb terrarium ($30, Wayfair). Start with a base of faux snow and tuck in a miniature house and small branches (available at crafts stores). Place your winter terrarium on a footed cake stand in the center of the dinner table for an easy yet festive Christmas table centerpiece.
Floral Christmas Centerpiece
Set a muted holiday table with shades of white, silver, and gray. Anchor the design with a fresh floral arrangement featuring dusty miller, seasonal berries, white ranunculus, and cut olive branches. Set the arrangement on cut evergreen branches and a set of small votive candles in mercury glass vases ($30, Pottery Barn).
Extended Christmas Centerpiece
Go the whole nine yards with a Christmas centerpiece that extends the length of the table. The trick is to keep it low and narrow, so you have plenty of room for place settings and passing dishes, and so people can see across the table. You can’t go wrong with a base of evergreen branches, topped with Christmas ornaments (look for larger balls—smaller sizes are harder to see and can look cluttered in a longer centerpiece). Add candlesticks in varying heights (we like the white tapers and mercury glass holder combination here) and three small single-flower arrangements (one in the center and one to the left and one to the right).
Neutral Christmas Centerpiece
Achieve a minimal, natural Christmas table look by editing out elements and sticking to a tight theme. Instead of a evergreen or garland base, go simplistic with a wooden board. Then sparsely dot the board with small gold pots, a few pinecones, and decorative orbs in natural materials. Add height, but still maintain a minimalist look, with clear acrylic or glass candlesticks and a glass lantern in the center.
Flower Arrangement Christmas Centerpiece
Who says flowers are limited to spring and summer? Set your Christmas table with a pretty floral arrangement in shades of white to put the “wonder” in your winter wonderland. Hydrangeas, paperwhites, and other white flower varieties are all contenders. Tuck in a few sprigs of long-needled evergreens and replicate the “spiky” look with white bare branches extending from the top of the centerpiece arrangement. And that’s what we call drama done right.
Showstopping Blooms Christmas Centerpiece
If white isn't your floral color of choice, consider purple and pink (yes, purple and pink). The combos’ regal air is an elegant choice for a posh Christmas gathering. Mix flower varieties and tones, ranging from fuchsia and plum to dusty pink and violet. Cut longer stems to cascade out of the container, both upward and downward. And the container? A metal champagne bucket is an apt choice for a casual-chic Christmas table centerpiece.
Woodland Christmas Table Centerpiece
Combine natural elements, textures, and materials for a gorgeous Christmas table decoration. Arrange birch bark vases (or pots) and candles on a tray and surround with evergreen branches and pine cones. Add a festive touch by placing red poinsettias in the vases and a few gold Christmas ornaments amongst the branches.
Easy Ornament Centerpiece
Christmas table elegance needn't come in a frilly, fussy package. This graceful tablescape comes together with the most basic of elements. Stack glass ornaments in a pyramid formation on top of a compote, adhering the ornaments to one another with scrapbooking glue dots. Surround the table centerpiece with more red accents—ornaments on top of candlesticks and a few red votive cups.
Garden Christmas Table Centerpiece
Poinsettias are a Christmas centerpiece favorite, but pairing them with another element—like topiaries atop large candlesticks—takes this Christmas table decoration to the next level. For cohesion, place the poinsettias in vases that match your candlesticks. For a subtle Christmas table centerpiece, we suggest using lighter shades of poinsettias to not distract from the incredible tablescape and dinner.
Vintage Christmas Centerpiece
A few vintage brass decorations add a retro touch to this simple Christmas table. On a crisp white patterned runner, place a greenery garland or cut pieces of pine and eucalyptus. Add brass deer figurines and tall brass candlesticks ($78, Pottery Barn).
Supporting Role Christmas Centerpiece
When your Christmas table has a lot of other elements (swags on the chairs, pretty napkins, festive dishes)—keep your centerpiece simple. A red pot with greenery and berries makes a nice central focal point. And if you've built a gingerbread house, bring it out to the table as a cute sidekick to the arrangement
Christmas Ornament Platter Centerpiece
Holiday guests will love this two-minute Christmas centerpiece idea. Place metallic glass globe ornaments in a low marble dish, and that's it. You're done! We like an unexpected combination of bright pinks and cobalt blue.
Galvanized Christmas Centerpiece
Stack walnuts and bottlebrush trees on a tiered galvanized cake stand ($20, Hobby Lobby) for this Christmas table centerpiece. Finish the display with mini tabletop evergreen trees and tealight candles.
Cake Stand Christmas Table Centerpiece
This double-decker idea starts with cute gingerbread cutouts. We chose a deer pattern. Carefully arrange the cookies with cut greens, pinecones, and Christmas ornaments. It's almost too cute to eat!
Cork and Candle Table Centerpiece
If you love wine, chances are you already have the materials for this classic Christmas centerpiece. To create, fill a trifle dish with corks and top with a glass votive candle. We like a mix of champagne and wine corks.
Sparkling Christmas Evergreens
Love the look of a tabletop tree? Bring it to your Christmas table. Transfer mini pine trees to white vases and arrange on a silver platter. Accent the trees with copper twinkle lights for a chic Christmas table centerpiece.
Christmas Table Sled Centerpiece
Elevate your centerpiece with a handsome vintage sled. Top with an assortment of cloches, ornaments, and greenery. After the holidays, keep the sled but replace the Christmas-theme accents with winter wares, like white pillar candles in glass hurricanes surrounded by faux snow.
Beautiful Bell Christmas Table Collection
Add a festive jingle to your Christmas table centerpiece with a big bowl of silver and gold bells. We added a few coordinating ornaments for a change in scale.
Winter Whites Tablescape Grouping
Bring the sparkling beauty of fresh snow inside with this stunning Christmas table centerpiece. To get the look, top a white cake stand with coarse sugar and tall pillar candles. Finish the decorations with gilded gold pinecones and twine tags.
Paper Trees Christmas Centerpiece
Create an enchanted forest of paper trees using our free pattern and two sheets of letter-size white cardstock. Fold the two sheets of cardstock in half lengthwise. Use a pencil to trace the Christmas tree shape from the pattern onto each piece of cardstock, making sure the fold is in the same center location for each. Cut out the trees with a crafts knife. Stack the two tree shapes together, pierce the center fold with a needle, and sew the trees together with white thread. Position the four sides so the trees stand.
Simple Christmas Centerpiece
Cut sprigs of seasonal greenery pop against a neutral table runner for a vibrant holiday centerpiece. To get the look, scatter cut evergreen, red berry branches, pinecones, and white berries down the center of your table.
Christmas Table Poinsettia Centerpiece
A couple of silver cake stands, purchased poinsettia plants, and a few glass vases are all you need to create this stunning Christmas centerpiece. Simply stack the stands and top with poinsettia cuttings in individual vases. We like to add red berries for a pop of Christmas color.
Sparkling Trees Christmas Table
All that glitters is on your holiday table. Create this stunning centerpiece by covering purchased sequin trees with clear glass cloches. Place trees on cake stands for additional height, and that's it!