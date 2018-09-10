Make a Festive Christmas Plate for Santa's Cookies

Create a one-of-a-kind hand-painted plate for the holidays. Kids will love setting out cookies on this adorable plate—and Santa will love eating them!

By Alice and Lois
September 10, 2018
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Setting out cookies for Santa is one of our favorite classic holiday traditions, and this year you can step up your level of Christmas cheer with a festive cookie plate. This hand-painted plate is so simple, you'll have it done in no time. We've even provided a printable template so you can paint the phrase without the help of any elves—or calligraphy skills. It's so easy, you'll have it done in time for Christmas Eve!

So gather the materials, decorate your plate, and mix up a batch of your favorite Christmas cookies while the finished product bakes in the oven. Here are 35 tasty recipes to help you get started.

  • Working time 30 mins
  • Start to finish 3 hrs
  • Difficulty Easy
  • Involves Painting
Advertisement

What you need

Materials
Advertisement

How to do it

Credit: Alice & Lois
Credit: Alice & Lois
Step 1

Print the Free Template

Download the free template using the button below. You'll notice the words are printed in reverse; don't worry, your computer isn't broken—you'll be painting the words on the back of the glass plate so they show through the right direction. This also means that any food placed on the plate won't touch the painted surface. Go ahead and print the template, then cut around the words.

Editor's Tip: If you'd rather use red vinyl ($7, Amazon) rather than a paint pen for this project, you can upload our template directly into Cricut Design Space and cut out the vinyl with the Cricut Joy machine ($169, Amazon). 

Get the FREE template!
Advertisement
Step 2

Secure the Template

Tape the cut-out template to the front side of a clear glass plate ($3, Crate & Barrel), face down. When you flip the plate over, you should see the words in reverse on the back of the plate. It sounds a little tricky, but trust us—this makes it so easy to trace the letters! 

Credit: Alice & Lois
Credit: Alice & Lois
Step 3

Paint the Plate

Using an oil-base paint pen ($8, Amazon), trace the words on the back of the plate. Although it's tempting to start at the beginning of the words, we recommend working across from your nondominant hand toward your dominant hand to avoid smudging. For example, if you're right handed, begin on the left side and work your way to the right. You can also rotate the plate as you paint to move the pen easier. Once all the letters are traced, allow the plate to dry completely.

After the paint is dry, remove the template and bake the plate in an oven. Set the plate in a cool oven, then set the timer for 20 minutes and turn the temperature to 350 degrees F. This allows the plate to heat along with the oven instead of experiencing a sharp temperature change (which can lead to cracks). After 20 minutes, remove the plate and turn off the oven—or keep the oven on to bake the cookies to go on the plate!

By Alice and Lois

Comments

How difficult was this project?
Be the first to comment!
Font Size
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com