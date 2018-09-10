Setting out cookies for Santa is one of our favorite classic holiday traditions, and this year you can step up your level of Christmas cheer with a festive cookie plate. This hand-painted plate is so simple, you'll have it done in no time. We've even provided a printable template so you can paint the phrase without the help of any elves—or calligraphy skills. It's so easy, you'll have it done in time for Christmas Eve!

So gather the materials, decorate your plate, and mix up a batch of your favorite Christmas cookies while the finished product bakes in the oven. Here are 35 tasty recipes to help you get started.