When it comes to Christmas party decorations, simplicity is key. Between last-minute shopping trips for a white elephant gift and making sure you've baked enough cookies, we don't normally have extra hours to spend decorating. Balloons are a classic party decoration—but instead of the usual helium-filled variety, we turned ours into a fun display of oversize ornaments. A DIY balloon banner is an easy way to dress up a space without too much time or effort—perfect for a stress-free holiday party! Keep things as low-maintenance as possible, only adding embellishments where necessary. Whether it's for a small get-together or a large holiday party, this sleek balloon banner is our go-to DIY decor.

Image zoom Andy Johnson

How to Make a Balloon Ornament Garland

Supplies Needed

Scallop-edge scissors

Mirror paper

12-15 large balloons

Low-temperature hot glue gun

Pipe cleaners

Fishing line

Step-by-Step Directions

Follow these easy instructions to make your own ornament balloon garland. You should be able to complete the project and hang it up in less than an hour.

Step 1: Blow Up Balloons

In preparation, make sure to choose colors that best match your party theme. You'll also need to decide on your preferred balloon size for your space. Look for round, oversize balloons in a variety of colors. We used balloons with 12-inch and 9-inch diameters, like these 15-Count 12-Inch Balloons, $2, Target15-Count 12-Inch Balloons, $2, Target. Blow up the balloons (no helium necessary!) and tie them off.

Image zoom Andy Johnson Image zoom Andy Johnson

Step 2: Make the Ornament Topper

To transform your balloons into festive Christmas ornaments, use shiny mirror paper (like this Metallic Foil Paper, $5.01, Walmart) to replicate a classic silver ornament topper. Cut mirror paper into 1-inch strips and use scallop scissors to give the bottom edge a decorative touch. Add some glue to one end of your mirror strip and glue both ends together creating a round base, then cut and measure a circle and glue it onto the top.

Image zoom Andy Johnson

Step 3: Attach Topper to Balloon

To attach the ornament topper to a balloon, cut a 1.5-inch length of a glittery silver pipe cleaner (like these Tinsel Stems, $2.49, Jo-Ann) and glue both ends together, forming a circle. Glue the circle to the top of the mirror paper topper, then glue the whole thing to the top of your balloon. If you use hot glue, make sure the glue gun is set on the lowest heat setting (using high heat could pop the balloon).

Image zoom Andy Johnson

Step 4: String and Glue Balloons

Before you assemble the garland, remember to measure the length of your space to determine how wide it should be; you don't want it to be too long or too short. When you've attached silver toppers to all of your balloon ornaments, use fishing line to string the balloons together. String as many balloons as you like, until the garland is the right width for your space. To hold the balloons in place, use the low-temperature glue gun to glue them together. This allows you to position the balloon ornaments the way you want. When you're ready to decorate, tie the ends of the fishing line to small removable wall hooks (like these Mini Command Hooks, $2.62, Walmart).