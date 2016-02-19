32 Cute Crafts Projects to Make as Thoughtful Christmas Gifts

Make a gift as warm as your holiday sentiments. A custom tea blend with all the trimmings gives your favorite tea-lover a reason to think fondly of you with every sip. Start with individual-size heat-seal tea bags. Create or buy a loose tea blend and spoon it into the bags. Insert a length of decorative twine into the bag, keeping it in the center of the bag opening. To seal, press down on the edge with a warm iron. Glue an embellished tag to the end of the twine. Arrange tea bags and honey sticks inside a teacup to complete the kit.