Send good tidings in style with this cute-as-a-button snowman card. To make it, fold a 14x5-inch piece of white cardstock in half to make a 7x5-inch card. Trim the left-hand panel of the card in half horizontally to make a "snowdrift" shape, as shown. Cut a few more cardstock snowdrift shapes and layer them on the panel.

Cut a snowman shape from cardstock, and add cardstock accessories. Attach the snowman to the card and include other embellishments, such as a paper tree and snowflake brads.