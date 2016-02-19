Creative Christmas Snowflake Crafts

Get the look of a handmade wreath without all the work -- prepurchased ornaments and a flat foam wreath come together to make this easy snowflake craft. Remove the string hangers from the ornaments and position on the wreath. Once you're satisfied with the arrangement, hot-glue the snowflakes into place. Thread wide ribbon (we layered red on top of white here) through the wreath and hang.

Editor's Tip: Fiberglass or resin ornaments look especially frosty.