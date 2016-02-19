Creative Christmas Snowflake Crafts
Christmas Cookie Gift Tag
Baking during the holidays is always a family favorite, but this year add Christmas cookies to your packages for a special touch. Simply use a snowflake cookie cutter for this design and mark a hole through the top using a wooden skewer before baking. Tie to a package right before delivery for a fresh surprise.
Felt Snowflake Coasters
Contrasting felt (for the base, felt coasters, for the snowflakes, felt sheets) make stunningly simple holiday accents. Our free download offers five snowflake designs that you can cut and glue to create unique coasters.
Crochet Snowflake Crafts
Just like real snowflakes, each of these intricate crocheted beauties is unique. Stitched in rounds of teal thread, the snowflakes include shimmery silver beads that are passed along the thread as you stitch. Hang in a window and let the lacy patterns shine.
Outdoor Christmas-Light Snowflake
Guarantee a sparkling white Christmas at your house with our easy snowflake Christmas-light covers. Take two store-bought felt snowflakes and cut out the centers to make room for lights to shine through. Glue mini mirrors to the front of one felt snowflake and coil light strands so white lights create a circle in the middle. Hot-glue felt snowflakes together with light coil in between.
Wooden Snowflake Garland
Wherever you choose to hang them, eye-catching wooden disk ornaments on a wooden-bead garland will add wintry charm to your household. The snowflake designs are punched from cardstock and adhered to round wooden disks using crafts glue. To make the beaded garland, use a tapestry needle to thread 3/4-inch wooden beads on perle cotton thread.
Wooden Snowflake Door Decoration
Cast a wintry spell over your front door with a large wooden snowflake made from paint sticks. Tuck a few fresh evergreen branches behind the snowflake and secure them with florist's wire to introduce the sweet scent of pine. A pretty blue ribbon makes hanging this Christmas craft a breeze.
Snowflake Table Decor
Add wintry charm to any dinner table with snowflake decorations made from paper napkins. Simply download our free pattern, place at the napkin's folded corner, trace, and cut out.
Glittery Snowflake Wreath
Get the look of a handmade wreath without all the work -- prepurchased ornaments and a flat foam wreath come together to make this easy snowflake craft. Remove the string hangers from the ornaments and position on the wreath. Once you're satisfied with the arrangement, hot-glue the snowflakes into place. Thread wide ribbon (we layered red on top of white here) through the wreath and hang.
Editor's Tip: Fiberglass or resin ornaments look especially frosty.
Salt-Dough Snowflake Ornaments
These snowflakes aren't edible, but they'll definitely look oh-so-sweet on your tree. To prepare the dough, mix 1/2 cup salt, 1 cup flour, and 1/2 cup water until sticky. Roll it to 1/4 inch thick and cut out snowflake shapes with cookie cutters. Use a skewer to press a hole for hanging. Bake for 4 hours in a 200˚F oven. When cool, draw hearts, squiggles, and dots with a marking pen.
Paper Snowflake Chain
Decorate a mantel or a buffet table with this icy snowflake chain. Simply cut snowflakes from paper and string them together with white ribbon or string. To make the snowflakes stay in place, adhere to the ribbon using a drop of glue.
Snowflake Wreath
Soft white felt snowflakes, fashioned from our free patterns, encircle a store-bought wreath form. Sprinkle the flakes with glitter for a Christmas decoration that's gorgeous enough to last all winter long.
Snowflake Gift Tag
Add festive flair to any Christmas gift with a snowflake gift tag. Use red cardstock and mini paper snowflakes for an easy-to-make gift decoration. Dress up the package with a red ribbon to match.
Snowflake Gift-Card Holder
Present a gift card with panache using just a few scrapbook supplies. Embellish a chipboard snowflake from a scrapbook or crafts store with stickers and miniature rhinestones. Attach a gift card to the center with repositionable adhesive. To hang on a Christmas tree, glue a looped ribbon to the back.
Quilled Snowflake Ornament
This intricate design looks like a prized architectural find, but the tiny medallion is actually made from thin paper strips that are coiled and pinched to form its dazzling shape. Silver glitter keeps this snowflake craft glistening all winter long.
Red-and-White Snowflake Table Runner
Dress up basic red-and-white table runners by adding embroidered snowflake designs. Lightly sketch the shapes with pencil or use a stencil, and then stitch them with red yarn.
Swedish Snowflake Ornaments
This contemporary take on classic Swedish straw ornaments combines crafts sticks and clothespins with wood rounds to create different snowflake forms. Use baker's twine to hang these snowflake crafts from your Christmas tree this holiday season.