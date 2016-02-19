Old sweaters add welcome texture and warmth to your holiday decorating.

To make the star: Place a pretty section from a sweater over a cardboard star form (available at crafts stores) and cut, leaving 1 inch excess all around. Starting at the center and working out, hot-glue to secure. Glue edges under the form.

To make the garland: Cut star shapes from sweater fabric using our free downloadable template. Adhere heavy iron-on fusible interfacing to the backs of the stars; trim. Hot-glue a large sequin in the center of each star. Glue stars to yarn and hang.

To make the stool sleeves: Cut the arms from sweaters in half lengthwise and sew a seam in each to create tubes to fit stool legs. Turn ends under 1 inch and hem. Slide onto legs.