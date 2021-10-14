6 Festive Christmas Craft Kits for Adults Who Want to Pick Up a New Hobby
Fall and winter months are the perfect time to get crafty, but sometimes it can be a lot of time and brainpower. You can enjoy all the fun without the work of organizing and gathering materials with these Christmas craft kits. Trim the tree with a homemade ornament or gift a DIY scented candle—these arts and crafts kits make it easy to get started. We've rounded up our editor's favorite craft kits for adults to enjoy creative downtime during the holidays.
- Best craft for pops of color: Painted Ornaments
- Best craft for a classic Christmas: Gnomie the Homie Punch Needlework
- Best craft for decorating: Joy String Art
- Best craft for holiday cheer: Joy Embroidery
- Best craft to do with a friend: Soy Candle
- Best craft for decorating the tree: Pinecone Doll
If you want some at-home fun with the family, a girl's night in, or some much-deserved rest and relaxation—nab one of these festive kits.
Painted Ornaments
Packaged in an attractive box, this Christmas ornament craft kit is a creative gift for yourself or your favorite crafter. Follow the images to match the designs or let your imagination guide your painting. The kit includes three stylized 4-inch wooden tree ornaments, eight paint pots, and a paintbrush.
Gnomie the Homie Punch Needlework
Punch-needle embroidery is related to rug hooking. Using simple specialized tools, it has been popular for hundred of years. This little gnome kit includes an adjustable punch-needle tool with four settings, yarn, and instructions. It also includes both a no-slip hoop for working the design and an embroidery hoop for hanging the finished work.
Joy String Art
String art is both mesmerizing and comforting with strands that weave into pictures. This 5x15-inch wall hanging captures the essence of home for the holidays in string. Tap nails into the walnut wood backing and use the colored string and step-by-step instructions to weave your own welcome.
Joy Embroidery
It's the sentiment of the season. Capture a bit of joy in an all-in-one embroidery kit. Along with the preprinted linen-cotton canvas, the kit includes an embroidery hoop, embroidery floss, and embroidery needle, and stitch diagrams and illustrations.
Soy Candle
Enjoy the flicker of flame and the warm scents of lavender and vanilla in a project that tempts the senses. Complete with instructions, two glass candles jars, soy wax, essential oils, dried lavenders, and cotton wicks, the kit also includes stirring sticks and glue dots.
Pinecone Dolls
At only 4 inches tall, these adorable dolls are enchanting. Assemble the wood bead head, then dress the tiny figurine in a felt scarf and hat. Step-by-step instructions and patterns make it easy.