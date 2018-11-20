Step 3

To make a frame for the buffalo check canvas, use a saw to cut two pieces of craft board that span the length of the canvas. Pin-nail to the sides of the canvas. Then cut two more pieces of craft board that span the top and bottom of the canvas with the sides attached. Attach the bottom board, leaving the top of the canvas unframed.

To attach the wreath, loop a thick ribbon through a small preserved boxwood wreath ($10, Amazon). Position the wreath on the canvas. Once the wreath is in the ideal spot, attach the last craft board to the top of the canvas, over the ribbon, nailing the ribbon and wreath in place. Trim the ribbon that sticks out of the frame on the back. Display the Christmas artwork on your holiday mantel or make a statement by dressing your front entryway for the holidays. Layer your art with candles, bottlebrush trees, and a DIY wood bead garland for a festive winter display.