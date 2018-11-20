Make Your Own Buffalo Check Christmas Artwork

Add a touch of farmhouse style to your Christmas decor with this oversize buffalo check art.

By BH&G Holiday Editors and Jeni Wright
Updated November 06, 2020
Read step by step instructions after the video.

Combine this year's "it" pattern with traditional Christmas motifs for creative DIY holiday decor. This large buffalo check artwork will add a cozy touch to your holiday mantel. We'll show you how to build your own with an inexpensive canvas, so you can totally customize it to fit your space and Christmas decorating scheme. The secret to its easy plaid pattern? A wallpaper brush!  If you want to add even more plaid to your holiday decor, try these stunning ideas for decorating with buffalo plaid.

  • Working time 45 mins
  • Start to finish 3 hrs
  • Difficulty Kind of easy
What you need

Tools
Materials
How to do it

Step 1

Prep the Canvas

Before you begin the project, decide how large you want the canvas to be. We used a 24 x 30-inch stretched canvas ($24, Michaels). For a vintage farmhouse-inspired look, we painted the canvas with cream-colored paint and let it dry. This step is optional; you could also leave the canvas bright white. As the paint dries on the canvas, prepare a wallpaper brush ($9, Walmart) to create the buffalo check pattern. First, use masking tape ($4, Walmart) to mask off two sections of the brush: the top third of bristles and the bottom third of bristles. Cut the bristles from the middle, unmasked section of the brush. You're ready to create your pattern.

Step 2

Paint the Pattern

Once the cream-colored paint is dry, add the buffalo check pattern. Dip your modified wallpaper brush into gray or black acrylic paint ($10, Amazon). Drag the brush horizontally across the canvas to simultaneously create two wide stripes at a time. Press firmly to create a rustic texture. Continue for the length of the canvas. Let dry completely before adding the second stripe. Once the horizontal stripes are dry, repeat the process, but drag the brush vertically, crossing the existing lines. Let dry.

Step 3

Build Frame

To make a frame for the buffalo check canvas, use a saw to cut two pieces of craft board that span the length of the canvas. Pin-nail to the sides of the canvas. Then cut two more pieces of craft board that span the top and bottom of the canvas with the sides attached. Attach the bottom board, leaving the top of the canvas unframed.

To attach the wreath, loop a thick ribbon through a small preserved boxwood wreath ($10, Amazon). Position the wreath on the canvas. Once the wreath is in the ideal spot, attach the last craft board to the top of the canvas, over the ribbon, nailing the ribbon and wreath in place. Trim the ribbon that sticks out of the frame on the back. Display the Christmas artwork on your holiday mantel or make a statement by dressing your front entryway for the holidays. Layer your art with candles, bottlebrush trees, and a DIY wood bead garland for a festive winter display.

