Make Your Own Buffalo Check Christmas Artwork
Add a touch of farmhouse style to your Christmas decor with this oversize buffalo check art.
Combine this year's "it" pattern with traditional Christmas motifs for creative DIY holiday decor. This large buffalo check artwork will add a cozy touch to your holiday mantel. We'll show you how to build your own with an inexpensive canvas, so you can totally customize it to fit your space and Christmas decorating scheme. The secret to its easy plaid pattern? A wallpaper brush! If you want to add even more plaid to your holiday decor, try these stunning ideas for decorating with buffalo plaid.
Comments