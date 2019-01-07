Christmas Crafts

This year, create your own homemade gifts, holiday decorations, and Christmas stockings. With our easy Christmas crafts and fun-to-make projects for kids, you can give the holidays a personal touch. Start by decorating your home with creative Christmas crafts, such as garlands, pillows, holiday artwork, and centerpieces. Want to create something in minutes? Our quick Christmas crafts help you pretty up your home during the busy holiday season. Or use your crafting skills to create great holiday gifts. Our collection of homemade Christmas gifts helps you make jewelry, artwork, pillows, and other gorgeous projects that any recipient will love. Whether it's a gift for him or her, a present for a friend or a coworker, we have a handmade gift for everyone on your Christmas list. Get the kids involved, too. Our Christmas crafts for kids get them in on the fun with colorful ornaments, slippers, and more adorable ideas they'll enjoy crafting. Finally, to kick off the season, send homemade Christmas letters. Use our free templates to craft a meaningful sentiment you can mail this holiday.

Most Recent

20 Gorgeous Farmhouse Christmas Crafts to Make This Holiday

20 Gorgeous Farmhouse Christmas Crafts to Make This Holiday

Embrace the simplicity and classic style of a farmhouse Christmas—no shiplap required! These farmhouse Christmas crafts combine Natural elements and vintage finds for a look that’s as warm and merry as Ol’ Saint Nick.
Read More
How to Make DIY Handprint Ornaments

How to Make DIY Handprint Ornaments

This fun Christmas craft for kids will preserve their hand or footprint in an ornament for years to come. We'll show you how to make your own DIY handprint ornament with homemade salt dough.
Read More
Make A Beaded Christmas Tree

Make A Beaded Christmas Tree

Wood bead garlands swoop into a space-saving Christmas tree that’s as much art as holiday necessity. 
Read More
Make Gorgeous Wood Plank Christmas Tree Signs

Make Gorgeous Wood Plank Christmas Tree Signs

These rustic wooden signs incorporate the homey texture of reclaimed wood to create a DIY Christmas decoration with nostalgic appeal.
Read More
DIY Wood Bead Wreath

DIY Wood Bead Wreath

Only 12-inches in diameter, this wreath injects a big wow factor on open shelves, in niches, or on a narrow slice of wall.
Read More
Chipboard Christmas Village

Chipboard Christmas Village

Tall and narrow, short and squat, and brimming with character, the houses in this Christmas village avoid the cookie-cutter mentality.
Read More

More Christmas Crafts

Make a DIY Hanging Advent Calendar

Make a DIY Hanging Advent Calendar

Make a DIY Advent calendar for your family this season. Learn how to make this Christmas display and get our best ideas for what to put in your Advent calendar. 
Read More
Make a Mini Bucket Advent Calendar

Make a Mini Bucket Advent Calendar

Make your own DIY Advent calendar to help your family count down to Christmas. Mini galvanized buckets are all it takes to create a beautiful farmhouse look! 
Read More
Make a Classic Rustic Wood Christmas Tree

Make a Classic Rustic Wood Christmas Tree

Read More
Make this Farmhouse Wood Wreath Sign

Make this Farmhouse Wood Wreath Sign

Read More
Make a DIY Balloon Garland for Your Next Christmas Party

Make a DIY Balloon Garland for Your Next Christmas Party

Read More
Make These Surprise Ball Ornaments for Christmas

Make These Surprise Ball Ornaments for Christmas

Read More

Build a Snowman Terrarium

Add a hint of non-traditional greenery to your Christmas decor this year. A pom-pom snowman and a pretty succulent Christmas tree look right at home in an adorable ornament terrarium. Plus, see more ideas for decorating with succulents!

All Christmas Crafts

These Colorful DIY Felt Ornaments Will Instantly Brighten Your Christmas Tree

These Colorful DIY Felt Ornaments Will Instantly Brighten Your Christmas Tree

Kind of easy
Read More
Deck the Halls with a DIY Peppermint Garland You Can Make in 30 Minutes

Deck the Halls with a DIY Peppermint Garland You Can Make in 30 Minutes

Easy
Read More
DIY Felt Christmas Village in Under 30 Minutes

DIY Felt Christmas Village in Under 30 Minutes

Easy
Read More
Make a DIY Wood Christmas Tree Village

Make a DIY Wood Christmas Tree Village

Read More
Make Your Own Buffalo Check Christmas Artwork

Make Your Own Buffalo Check Christmas Artwork

Kind of easy
Read More
Make these DIY Paper Tree Candle Toppers

Make these DIY Paper Tree Candle Toppers

Easy
Read More
How to Make a Snowflake Garland

How to Make a Snowflake Garland

Easy
Read More
Make a DIY Plate for Santa's Cookies

Make a DIY Plate for Santa's Cookies

Easy
Read More
Painted Leaf Angel Ornaments

Painted Leaf Angel Ornaments

Read More
Make a Happy Holidays Banner

Make a Happy Holidays Banner

Read More
DIY Santa Claus Pom-Poms

DIY Santa Claus Pom-Poms

Read More
How to Make a Festive Tartan Pillow

How to Make a Festive Tartan Pillow

Read More
DIY Modern Snow Globes

DIY Modern Snow Globes

Read More
Festive Elf Hats Advent Calendar

Festive Elf Hats Advent Calendar

Read More
Tabletop Succulent Tree

Tabletop Succulent Tree

Read More
How to Make a Festive Faux Succulent Sphere

How to Make a Festive Faux Succulent Sphere

Read More
9 Creative The Elf on the Shelf Ideas to Try this Christmas

9 Creative The Elf on the Shelf Ideas to Try this Christmas

Read More
How to Make a Dowel Christmas Tree in Just 2 Easy Steps

How to Make a Dowel Christmas Tree in Just 2 Easy Steps

Read More
DIY Christmas Animal Cake Toppers

DIY Christmas Animal Cake Toppers

Read More
DIY Christmas Tableware

DIY Christmas Tableware

Read More
Glittery Felt Star Tree Topper

Glittery Felt Star Tree Topper

Read More
The Simple Trick that Makes This Festive Pom-Pom Garland So Easy to Make

The Simple Trick that Makes This Festive Pom-Pom Garland So Easy to Make

Read More
How to Make a DIY Pajaki Chandelier

How to Make a DIY Pajaki Chandelier

Read More
How to Make Stunning Quilled Paper Ornaments

How to Make Stunning Quilled Paper Ornaments

Read More
Wood Bead Snowflakes

Wood Bead Snowflakes

Read More
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com