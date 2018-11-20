21 Thumbprint Cookies You Have to Add to Your Holiday Baking List
Basic Thumbprint Cookies
If you’ve never tried making your own thumbprint cookies before, start here! This basic thumbprint recipe makes enough dough for 30 cookies but leaves the rest up to you. You can leave them plain if you want, or you can dress up the Christmas cookie recipe to make almond-cherry thumbprints, festive thumbprints, lemon-coconut thumbprints, and more!
Jam Thumbprints
Thumbprint cookie recipes with jam are always super popular during the holidays, and it's easy to see why. A classic if there ever was one, these tasty little cookies are coated in finely chopped walnuts and filled with your favorite jam (or jams). It’s super easy to make this recipe look festive, especially when you use a bright red jam like strawberry or a few different jams for alternating colors. If you’ve got a household full of chocolate-lovers, you can also replace the glistening jam with chocolate-hazelnut spread.
PB&J Thumbprints
The combo of peanut butter and jelly is too tasty to save for just sandwiches. Luckily, you can easily turn this dynamic duo into a Christmas thumbprint cookie recipe with just three ingredients! Use peanut butter cookie dough for the thumbprint cookies, then fill each one with your favorite jelly (we’re fans of grape and strawberry, just the way we like our sandwiches).
Eggnog-Nut Thumbprints
Instead of milk, pour yourself a glass of homemade eggnog to sip along with these holiday cookies! This boozy Christmas cookie recipe has a delicious rum-frosting filling, so it’ll go great with your glass of spiked eggnog. To get the cookies ready for the holidays, add a pinch of nutmeg to the dough and roll them through chopped walnuts before baking.
Berry-Sage Thumbprints
Biting into one of these thumbprint cookies is almost like enjoying your own tiny slice of pie. With cornmeal, sage, and lemon peel shaking up the traditional thumbprint recipe, these cookies are a little less sweet than other classic thumbprints. Top with blackberry preserves (or even a fresh blackberry or two) for a fruity, delicious filling.
Salted Pumpkin-Caramel Thumbprints
Take full advantage of pumpkin season every time it rolls around by making this pumpkin-caramel-filled thumbprint recipe! It’s a tasty new take on salted caramel that pumpkin fans (particularly pumpkin spice fans) will instantly fall in love with. All you have to do to make this deliciously sweet filling is whip up a batch of caramel sauce, then stir in canned pumpkin and pumpkin spice.
Rosemary-Kissed Orange Thumbprint Cookies Tuscano
Stir a few sprigs of fresh rosemary into your thumbprint dough for an extra taste of festive flavor. A spoonful of orange marmalade inside your thumbprint and a dusting of powdered sugar make this cookie recipe irresistible. If you want to get ahead on your holiday baking, you can make this easy Christmas cookie recipe up to 3 days in advance, then store at room temperature.
Chocolaty Caramel Thumbprints
Traditional thumbprint cookies are getting just a bit of a makeover by adding cocoa powder to the dough! Coat your chocolate thumbprint cookies in finely chopped pecans, then fill them with caramel when they come out of the oven. Add a chocolate drizzle on top, and you’ll have a hard time stopping at just one cookie. It tastes like a Twix candy bar reimagined as a thumbprint cookie, so you don't have to choose between cookies and candy for dessert any longer.
Marmalade Thumbprint Cookie Squares
It’s true that most classic thumbprint cookies are round, but these cookie squares are a tasty break from tradition. The recipe and toppings stay pretty much the same, but instead of forming balls, bake all the dough together in a baking pan ($11, Target), then cut your shortbread thumbprint cookies into squares. Then you add a spoonful of your favorite jam or marmalade, plus a drizzle of white chocolate.
Chocolate-Cherry-Walnut Thumbprints
Simpler than a black forest cake but with all the same flavors, these chocolate-cherry thumbprints are too good for anyone to resist. Everything about this cherry thumbprint recipe is pure decadence—chocolate cookies, cherry pie filling, and melted chocolate on top. Good luck resisting the temptation to eat the entire Christmas cookie batch as soon as you finish making them.
Cheddar-Blue Thumbprints
We get it: The holidays can bring on an overload of sweet treats, which can make dessert less than exciting for lovers of savory food. Luckily, these cheese-plate-inspired thumbprint cookies are here to save the day! Made for anyone who craves salty instead of sweet, each cookie has white cheddar and Parmesan cheese mixed into the top with an outer coating of chopped almonds. Top it off with raspberry preserves and a cube of blue cheese, and these savory thumbprint cookies will outshine your charcuterie board.
Chocolate Chip Thumbprints
Chocolate chip cookies, meet thumbprints. If you’re pressed for time and need an extra Christmas cookie to share this year, you can’t go wrong with these easy thumbprint cookies. Sure, it starts with refrigerated chocolate chip dough, but by the time you form it into thumbprints, add a coating of chopped hazelnuts, and fill with chocolate-hazelnut spread, that store-bought dough will be completely unrecognizable. For more festive flair, add a few of your favorite holiday sprinkles ($10, World Market) on top.
Candy Cane Thumbprints
Thumbprint cookies are usually included on holiday cookie plates anyway, but these candy cane cookies have a little extra holiday spirit. Topped with an easy peppermint filling, these cookies get their name from the crushed candy canes sprinkled on top. For more holiday magic, use a piping bag ($18, Williams Sonoma) to make a pretty swirl with the filling instead of just spooning it on.
Vanilla-Allspice Thumbprints
Yep, you can use that tiny container of allspice for more than just seasoning your turkey this year. While you might think of it as a spice for savory dishes, adding a pinch of allspice to the dough for these thumbprint cookies will make them richer and give them a taste of holiday flavors. Fill each cookie with melted white chocolate and, if you’re feeling adventurous, sprinkle a little extra allspice on top.
Red Currant-Poppyseed Thumbprints
Red currant jelly might be a new thumbprint topper for you to try because it sure does look festive! Adding orange liqueur, poppy seeds, and orange peel to the dough makes the cookies even more delicious and irresistible than usual, but it’s the jelly topping that really seals the deal. Nothing will put you in the holiday spirit quite like munching on these thumbprint cookies topped with glistening bright red currant jelly.
Pepper Jelly Cornmeal Cups
A little sweet and a little spicy, this pepper jelly thumbprint recipe will add some zip to dessert. Mixing yellow cornmeal into the cookie dough makes them a touch more savory than traditional thumbprint cookies. Top with red pepper jelly to add some heat or, for a truly festive batch, alternate between red and green pepper jelly.
Swirled Peppermint Thumbprints
Why should candy canes get to have all the fun? This easy thumbprint cookie recipe gets its inspiration from swirly Christmas candy canes. You can start with refrigerated sugar cookie dough to make it extra easy, then top each one with a peppermint-flavored swirl of white and red baking chocolate. If the icing is your favorite part of any cookie, add a little more with an easy white chocolate drizzle.
Chocolate Allspice Thumbprints
It’s so easy to make thumbprint cookies chocolaty—just add cocoa powder! A dash of allspice adds richness to these delicious chocolate thumbprint cookies, while topping them with melted white chocolate and red sprinkles makes them festive enough for the holidays. Make sure you have a mug of hot chocolate handy when you start sampling these easy thumbprints.
Raspberry-Almond Shortbread Cookies
This thumbprint cookie recipe keeps it simple—just the way we like it. Start with a simple shortbread recipe, then fill each one with bright red raspberry jam. The best part of this holiday cookie recipe? You only need 8 ingredients to make it, so you won’t have to make a special trip to the store (or use half your pantry) to whip up a batch.
Double-Thumbprint Cookies
One thumbprint is nice, but it takes two to form these pretty heart-shape cookies. Plus, double thumbprints mean double the filling! You can use any jelly or jam you want to fill these cookies, but if you want to serve them for Valentine’s Day, choose a bright red filling like cherry or raspberry preserves.
Salted Caramel Thumbprint Cookies
Salted caramel is one of the most decadent fillings out there, so of course, it makes sense to use it fill thumbprint cookies. And it’s super easy to make your own for this holiday cookie recipe—all you need are caramels and whipping cream! Once it’s ready, top each cookie with a generous spoonful, a sprinkle of sea salt, and a chocolate drizzle.