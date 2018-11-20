21 Thumbprint Cookies You Have to Add to Your Holiday Baking List

Thumbprint cookie recipes with jam are always super popular during the holidays, and it's easy to see why. A classic if there ever was one, these tasty little cookies are coated in finely chopped walnuts and filled with your favorite jam (or jams). It’s super easy to make this recipe look festive, especially when you use a bright red jam like strawberry or a few different jams for alternating colors. If you’ve got a household full of chocolate-lovers, you can also replace the glistening jam with chocolate-hazelnut spread.