Red and Green Christmas Cookies
Christmas Thyme Cookies
We think its thyme you tried this recipe that combines lemon juice, shredded lemon peel, and the slightest hint of mint to give a whole new meaning to Christmas cookies.
Cherry-Walnut Balls
The perfect addition to these delectable cherry-walnut cookies is a sweet layer of powdered sugar. Sprinkle with edible red glitter for the ultimate Christmas cookie spectacle.
Mint-Chocolate Cookies
Charm your guests with a classic. Dress up these familiar chocolate chip cookies with a green candy garnish to add a touch of festive color and a bite of cool mint.
Cherry-Almond Spritz Sandwich Cookies
When you're pressed for time, this quick Christmas cookie recipe will bail you out. Within 30 minutes you can entertain guests with the robust flavors of almond and cherry.
Spearmint Dips
With a recipe that makes 96 cookies with only 52 calories each, we couldn’t think of anything sweeter -- until we dipped these minty green delights in white chocolate!
How to Check Cookies for Doneness
Don't let your Christmas cookies go up in smoke. This video demonstrates when to leave cookies in the oven just a little longer and when it's time to take them out.
White Chocolate-Raspberry Cookies
Oven-warm raspberry-daubed cookies with an elegant but effortless white chocolate drizzle make for a sweet ending to your Christmas meal.
Lime Lights
Topped with a lime cream cheese frosting and sprinkled with shredded lime peel, this cookie recipe will be sure to bring zest to the table.
Candy Cane Sandwich Cookies
Replace traditional candy canes with a tray of these cute-as-can-be Christmas cookies splashed with vibrant red and a decadent layer of peppermint filling.
Pistachio Cookie Cups
Share the fruits of your labor with this cookie recipe that brings together orange and apricot embedded in a flaky, buttery shell filled with pistachios.
Star Mint Meringues
The light, airy texture of this peppermint-packed delicacy makes them indulgent delights -- and at only 27 calories per cookie, you won't feel naughty post-snack.
Key Lime Pie Tassies
End your holiday on a high note with these tasty bites inspired by Key lime pie. A few drops of green food coloring give the filling its familiar hue.
Peppermint Palmiers
In need of a last-minute gift? You can count on these Christmas cookies flavored with creme de menthe. With a recipe that yeilds 80, there are plenty to go around.
Spearmint Whoopie Pies with White Chocolate Mascarpone Filling
These cookies filled with rich Italian mascarpone are delizioso! Add crushed spearmint candies for an extra kick of crunchy flavor and a touch of Christmas green.
Lemon-Pistachio Checkerboards
Divided into yellow and green (lemon and pistachio), these adorable Christmas cookies are effortlessly made from two different cookie batters pressed and baked together.
Almond-Raspberry Blossoms
This Christmas cookie recipe offers a hint of orange citrus flavor. You'll also taste almonds and berries in the red raspberry-filled center. Can't finish them all? That's OK -- they have a freezer life up to three months.
Creme de Menthe Brownie Bites
Complete these minty-chocolate treats with a vibrant green creme de menthe topping and a dash of edible glitter to add some deliciously fabulous sparkle to the Christmas season.