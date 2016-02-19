35 Festive No-Bake Christmas Cookie Recipes That Don't Require an Oven
Chocolate-Coated Mint Cookies
Your favorite filled cookie has a festive new look. Dunk mint-stuffed chocolate cookie sandwiches in melted chocolate for double the goodness. Red and green sprinkles keep these chocolate no-bake cookies festive.
Safe-to-Eat Monster Cookie Dough
Calling all bakers who sneak bites of raw cookie dough! This no-bake chocolate and peanut butter dessert is made with oat flour and no eggs so you can eat it safely straight from a spoon.
Cookie Butter Truffles
Loads of cookie flavor is hiding inside this no-bake chocolate dessert. The filling is made with cookie butter: a store-bought blend of cookie crumbs and a few other desserty ingredients. A stove and a freezer are the only two appliances needed to make and share these elegant-looking truffles.
Seriously Adorable Melting Snowmen
We just bumped the cuteness factor to 10. Start with store-bought chocolate cookies, then decorate your way to these sweet-faced, drippy dudes. Grab some candy coating and orange sprinkles ($1, Michaels), and all hearts you share these no-bake Christmas cookies will melt!
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Truffles
These easy no-bake cookie truffles are so decadent, no one will guess there's only 30 minutes of prep! Bring these chocolate-coated treats to your next holiday gathering for a dessert that wows.
Dulce de Leche Pretzel Bites
Silky dulce de leche and sweet brown sugar band together to create the creamiest cookie filling ever. Shape the golden dough between chocolate-covered pretzels, then dunk each heavenly bite in vanilla coating for easy no-bake cookies that will fly off the dessert table quicker than the toy of the year flies off store shelves.
Copycat Musketeer Bars
These no-oven-required marshmallow-chocolate bars can be frozen for a month before the holidays. Our homemade version of your favorite candy bar is the no-bake Christmas cookie recipe that will become a new family tradition.
No-Bake Truffle Treats
These no-bake Christmas desserts are perfect for families of picky eaters. Our recipe includes four flavor variations so you can each snack to your heart's content: almond-cherry, pecan shortbread, peanut, and chocolate.
Grumpy Grinchy Marshmallow Treats
This easy no-bake dessert would make even the Grinch enjoy Christmas. Make and freeze this no-bake dessert up to three months before Santa's ETA, and don't forget to add an extra-big heart to these monster-size treats.
Peanut Butter-Chocolate Cookie Dough Dip
For a healthy no-bake cookie swap, try this chocolate chip cookie-inspired dip. No one will ever guess this healthy holiday treat is made with blended white beans and dates!
Chocolate-Raspberry Bites
This thin no-bake cookie recipe starts with purchased chocolate wafer cookies, jam, and frosting made with melted chocolate chips. The ruby-red hue of the jam is perfectly fitting for the holiday. Top with green or gold sprinkles ($3, Target) for even more festivity.
Pumpkin Spice Cups
Break out your muffin tin ($8, Target), but keep the oven off. This recipe for no-bake cookies calls for a quick gingersnap base and easy vanilla-pumpkin filling. The pecan-topped treats set best when cooled in a tin.
Pistachio Bars
Want a cookie guests will go nuts about? These sea green bars feature three times the pistachio goodness: first in the graham cracker base, second in the pudding, and third as the topper.
No-Bake Peanut Butter Oat Bites
Every bite is bliss when it comes to these chilled no-bake peanut butter cookies. Sticky-sweet honey helps hold this dessert together, while flaky coconut provides a snowy sprinkle. Since these energy balls feature nut butter, oats, and dried fruit, we consider them nutritious enough to eat at snack time, too.
Chocolate-Cherry Dips
These chocolate no-bake cookies hold a sweet surprise: maraschino cherries! Blend the rosy-red fruit with lush cream cheese, then smear between two vanilla wafers. Ask the little ones to help decorate before the chocolate coating hardens.
German Chocolate Crunch Bars
Who knew cereal could look so cute? A box of crispies, marshmallows, and chocolate come together to mimic iconic German chocolate cake. Sprinkle on some coconut "snow" or gold sprinkle "tree lights" for the finishing touch.
Chocolaty Peanut Butter Pretzels
Peanut butter, chocolate, and pretzels—three items never missing from our pantry! Combine them in these sweet-and-salty marvels for treats that blow store-bought peanut butter sandwich cookies out of the water.
Gingersnap Logs
These pretty sprinkled logs have all the flavor of traditional gingersnaps (understandably, since they're made from crushed ginger cookies) but none of the bake time. Form 'em, dunk 'em, and pop these too-easy no-bake cookies in your freezer for up to three months. They thaw beautifully when it's holiday-party go time.
Easy Caramel-Cracker Candy
This no-bake Christmas dessert is so simple, even the kiddos can help! Line a cookie sheet ($10, Bed Bath & Beyond) with chocolate graham crackers, then pour on warm layers of caramel, cream, and chocolate. Toasted hazelnuts make a crunchy topper.
Candy-Crunch Peanut Butter Bars
No-bake peanut butter cookies are standouts at any holiday gathering, and best of all, they require minimal effort. Use premade peanut butter sandwich cookies to create this creamy, crunchy treat in just 30 minutes.
Caramel Apple Bars
Let the caramel apple flavors of fall linger a little longer with a batch of caramel-draped apple crispy bars. A swirl of cinnamon keeps these marshmallow cereal treats holiday-festive.
No-Bake Butterscotch Bars
Dessert bars don't get any better than this. Indulge in lush layers of chocolate frosting and smooth butterscotch pudding on a scotcheroo-like base. Try this no-bake Christmas dessert recipe for a potluck or large party—one batch makes 64 servings!
Holiday Chocolate Bonbon Pops
Cake pops are so last Christmas. This season, try something better: cookie pops! These chocolate no-bake cookies call for crushed sandwich cookies, orange liqueur, and a quick dip in melted chocolate, powdered sugar glaze, or any of your favorite cookie toppings.
Graham Cracker Bars
A simple saucepan filling of butter, sugar, and pecans gets sandwiched between purchased graham crackers for a scrumptious no-bake Christmas dessert. Don't forget a drizzle of powdered sugar icing for a snowfall-inspired finish.
Cranberry-Vanilla Cereal Drops
Think outside the (cereal) box! Cranberry-vanilla crunch cereal isn't just for your bowl—it's the featured ingredient in these no-bake Christmas desserts. Vanilla-coated marshmallows add soft sweetness, while macadamia nuts provide crunch.
Mocha Chewies
A treat with a boost? This recipe for no-bake cookies is infused with coffee for rich flavor. Top with chocolate-covered espresso beans for extra kick. Serve with a glass of milk or espresso to balance out the decadence.
Walnut-Apricot Baklava Bites
Got 10 minutes? You can have these tarts ready before dinner's done. Stuff store-bought shells with a mouthwatering blend of honey-drizzled apricots and nuts for no-bake Christmas desserts inspired by a classic Greek dessert.
Test Kitchen Tip: No-bake cookies provide a safe kitchen experience for beginning bakers. Invite the kids to join in the fun!
White Chocolate-Cranberry Crispy Treats
Your favorite crispy treats get a makeover in this kid-friendly no-bake option. Ground nutmeg, dried cranberries, and toasted chopped pecans make them sophisticated enough for adults to crave as well.