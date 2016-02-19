21 Irresistibly Easy Christmas Cookies to Make Right Now
Pretty Package Cookies
Just a few quick and easy frosting techniques turn simple toasted-almond cookies into pretty holiday gift packages. Try different color combinations to fit your holiday mood: green and red, gold and silver, or blue and white. Pre-made frosting-filled pastry bags ($3, Target) make decorating a breeze.
Oatmeal Jam Bars
Forgot to make cookies for Santa this year? No worries! Our Oatmeal Jam Bars combine the rich flavors of brown sugar, fresh raspberry preserves, crumbly oats, and cream cheese for an easy, last-minute Christmas cookie fix.
Salted Caramel Macaroons
These no-bake Christmas cookies are the perfect combination of salty and sweet. Made with caramel, flaky coconut, and crunchy pecans, the cookies are topped with a sprinkle of sea salt for an unexpected twist.
Crispy Tahini Chocolate Chippers
These aren't your usual chocolate chip cookies! A bit of tahini (also known as sesame paste) give these classic cookies an extra nutty flavor.
Easy Spritz Christmas Cookies
Make picture-perfect Christmas spritz cookies in less than 20 minutes with the help of a holiday-theme cookie press ($17, Target). Glitzy sprinkles and refreshing peppermint extract glam up the four-ingredient holiday favorites.
Citrus Rumchata Biscochitos
Biscochitos are a classic New Mexican cookie made with cinnamon and anise. This twist on the traditional features creamy Rumchata liqueur. Balance the spiced flavor with fresh orange zest and vanilla.
Sugar Cookie Christmas Trees
Festive cookie cutters, colored frosting, and decorative sprinkles ($5, Michaels) turn delicious sugar cookie dough into holiday treats. Use a variety of Christmas tree designs to make your own edible forest.
Holiday 7-Layer Bars
Seven delicious layers go to work in these so-easy Christmas cookie bars. Hints of chewy fruit, creamy white chocolate, and a nutty crunch fill every bite.
Peppermint-Cream Bites
In this easy Christmas cookie recipe, the crunchy chocolate cookie crumb crust is topped with rich layers of peppermint cream and chocolate fudge. Store in the fridge for up to two weeks or freeze for up to three months for a taste of the holidays even when they're over.
Black Forest Cookies
You don't have to tell anyone the base of this easy cherry-topped Christmas cookie is store-bought—it'll be our secret! The flavor is enhanced with cherry preserves ($5, Target) mixed with chocolate frosting and optional cherry-flavor brandy.
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Truffles
Dedicate your oven to cooking the holiday meal: These no-bake truffles are deliciously easy and delectable thanks to an irresistible melted-chocolate drizzle.
Red Hot Sugar Cookies
Cinnamon candies add pizzazz to this easy, eight-ingredient Christmas cookie recipe. Use candy cane or Christmas cookie cutters ($9, Walmart) to fit the holiday.
Christmas Blondies
Why eat fruitcake when all the best ingredients of the Christmas classic—brandy, candied cherries, and walnuts—can be enjoyed in our bite-size Christmas cookies. Give the cookie bars as gifts, or prepare them for your next Christmas cookie exchange.
Snickerdoodle Sandwiches
A simple filling of cream cheese, cinnamon, golden raisins, and honey is sandwiched between classic cinnamon-sugar cookies. These holiday cookie sandwiches will satisfy any Christmas guests.
Coffee-and-Cookie Brownies
It's a tradition in many parts of the world to end a meal with a cup of coffee and a little something sweet. Serve your post-holiday-meal java in cookie bar form to enjoy them both at once!
Cherry-White Chocolate Chip Cookies
Maraschino cherries give these easy Christmas cookies a bold flavor and a festive holiday look. The secret to getting the cookies just right? Drying the cherries as much as possible before adding them to the dough. Add white chocolate chips, then dip the baked cookies in melted chocolate for extra sweetness.
Chocolate Allspice Thumbprints
These cozy chocolate cookies feature a deliciously rich white chocolate filling. Best of all, the spiced Christmas cookies bake in just 9 minutes.
Easy Mallow Cookies
Any dessert that's topped with a maraschino cherry beckons to be devoured. And when these candy-coated bites are so easy to make, you'll have to keep 'em coming.
Yummy No-Bake Bars
Topped with a creamy layer of chocolate, these fuss-free peanut butter bars are the ideal no-bake choice for a last-minute Christmas cookie exchange invitation. Simply prep, chill, and slice—that's it!
Almond Spirals
Flavored with almond extract, these tasty sugar cookies are swirled from red and white dough to resemble a classic candy cane. The technique is easy: Simply divide the dough and add a few drops of food coloring to one half, then roll into logs and swirl together.
Melting Snowmen
These adorable snowmen cookies look more complicated than they actually are. Once you've whipped up the dough, bake the cookies and let them cool completely before adding a dollop of candy coating and toppings. A cut peanut butter cup doubles as the snowman's hat, while a single orange jimmy becomes his carrot nose.