Freezer-Friendly Holiday Cookies You Can Start Today

By Karla Walsh
Updated November 21, 2019
Blaine Moats
Baking cookies that freeze well is one of our favorite ways to get a head start on the holiday season. Freezing baked cookies now gives you a leg up on holiday prep and ensures Santa has something to snack on. Each of these lasts in the freezer up to three months.
Start Slideshow

1 of 42

Giant Ginger Cookies

Blaine Moats
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These cookies are huge! We call for a ¼-cup scoop for each one. Extra chewy and full of ginger flavor, these giants make a great edible gift for the holidays. Be sure to save one for Santa! 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 42

Shortbread Sticks

Adam Albright
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Shortbread cookies are rich, buttery, and delicious. Thanks to this make-ahead cookie recipe, it's easy to have them on hand too. Add holiday sparkle to the freezer shortbread cookies with a sprinkle of red sanding sugar before baking.

Related: More Shortbread Cookie Recipes

3 of 42

Peanut Butter Blossoms

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Peanut butter and chocolate work together like Santa and his elves, helping one another to make the best possible result. The recipe for these classic Christmas cookies makes 54, which might be enough to last as long as they can be frozen (up to three months). With a batch of these in the freezer, all you need to do is thaw them in time for your cookie exchange.

Advertisement

4 of 42

Pumpkin Pie Pillows

Jacob Fox
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Bored with the endless round cookies? Add some pizzazz to your cookie plate with this take on classic pumpkin pie. Pipe the spicy dough out into their pillowy shape. With a drizzle of brown butter glaze, these make-ahead cookies are sure to wow. 

Buy It: Wilton Decorating Tips, 12-Piece Set, $5.54, Walmart

5 of 42

Hazelnut Kisses

Jason Donnelly
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Who says you have to make cookies from scratch? Dress up purchased sugar cookie dough with chopped hazelnuts and chocolate-hazelnut spread. These chocolate freezer cookies taste so good and look so pretty that no one will guess they aren't from scratch. 

6 of 42

Chocolaty Melting Snowmen

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Our hearts broke a little when we watched Frosty melt. But we can take solace in these adorable melty snowmen cookies. Peanut butter cup hats and sprinkle noses charm anyone eating one of these Christmas cookies. Best yet, these freezer-friendly cookies will live on for three months when frozen.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 42

Red Velvet Cheesecake Bars

Jacob Fox
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Red Velvet Cake? Cheesecake? Chocolate? Check, check, check. These bars have all the best of those three flavors in every bite. And they'll stay creamy and smooth for up to three months in the freezer. For extra decadence, drizzle on milk chocolate before serving. 

8 of 42

Macadamia Nut Cranberry Shortbread

Constatine Poulos
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Instead of making individual shortbread cookies, try making this slice-and-bake freezer cookie recipe. Candied cranberries, white chocolate, and macadamia nuts fill each bar, and coarse white sugar gives them sparkle. Freeze for as long as you can resist diving in (or for up to three months).

Buy It: Oh Nuts! Large Roasted Macadamia Nuts, $26.99 for One Pound, Amazon

9 of 42

Jelly-of-the-Month Cookies

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Freezing sugar cookies is a good idea. Freezing fruity cookies inspired by a classic Christmas movie is a great idea. Use your favorite flavor of jelly to customize these, and finish with a white chocolate drizzle. We think Clark Griswold would approve.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 42

Rosemary-Almond Cookies

Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

The subtle woodsy flavor of fresh rosemary is a natural choice for these tree-shape cutout Christmas cookies. A three-ingredient almond glaze amps up the flavor of the almonds inside each make-ahead cookie. Finish each tasty tree with a small sprinkle of rosemary for a pine needle look.

11 of 42

Easy Sugar Cookies

Blaine Moats
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These are no ordinary sugar cookies (although there’s certainly nothing wrong with those). This recipe, one of our best cookies to freeze, can be customized seven different delicious ways, so there's sure to be a flavor for everyone. Every variation can be frozen for up to three months. White chocolate and pistachio, anyone?

12 of 42

White Chocolate and Cherry Shortbread

Peter Krumhardt
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Dress up buttery shortbread with chopped maraschino cherries and white chocolate. Earn presentation points by rolling them in nonpareils or red edible glitter. This is the ideal freezer-friendly cookies to make if you’re expecting a crowd—or really love dessert—because the recipe makes 60 servings.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 42

Red-Plaid Cookies

Karla Conrad
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These adorable checkered cookies will add a pop of color to your cookie plate. Whether they're fresh out of the oven or have been tucked away in the freezer for months, these cookies will disappear in a hurry.

14 of 42

Chocolate-Peppermint Waffle Cookies

Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Instead of making batch after batch of these cookies the day you need them, waffle them ahead.  Before serving, finish the thawed chocolate freezer cookies with a rich chocolate glaze and crushed peppermint candies.

Related: 17 Brilliant Waffle Iron Recipes for Every Meal

15 of 42

Coconut, Cherry, and Chocolate Oatmeal Cookies

Blaine Moats
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

It doesn't get easier than drop cookies. (And when they’re cookies you can make ahead and freeze, they're even easier.) Stir in dried cherries and chocolate for a new take on traditional Christmas cookies.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 42

Giant Double-Mint Cookies

Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Mint and chocolate are one of the quintessential combos for the holiday season. An extra coating of dark chocolate makes these cookies even sweeter. (Yes, you can freeze baked cookies even when coated with melted chocolate.) Make and freeze these minty delights up to three months ahead of time.

Related: Try Our Classic Christmas Cookie Recipes!

17 of 42

Cherry-Walnut Balls

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Powdered sugar and sparkly edible glitter make these festive cookies a pretty holiday treat. (If you’d prefer the Christmas cookies to look more like snowballs sparkling in the sun, trade gold or yellow glitter for the red.) Maraschino cherries and toasted walnuts recall ice cream sundae flavors.

Buy It: Barco Edible Glitter, $8.99 for 10 grams, Amazon

18 of 42

7-Layer Bars

Jason Donnelly
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

In addition to all the sugary sweets, the holidays need a few healthy-ish treats. Enter, this seven-layer dessert inspired by trail mix. Guests will still feel like they're indulging after tasting the orange, coconut, and cranberry flavors in these freezer-friendly cookie bars.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 42

Almond Icebox Rounds

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

The cream cheese gives this cookie batter richness and tang. A triple dose of almond ensures each treat is big on flavor. Perfect for Christmas, this big-batch recipe makes 60 cookies that will last up to three months in the freezer. 

Buy It: Amazon Basics Silicone Baking Mat Sheet, $10.07 for 3, Amazon

20 of 42

Rosemary-Kissed Orange Thumbprint Cookies Tuscano

Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

There aren't many cookies as traditional as thumbprints. But this herb and orange version is decidedly new. The unique flavor combination will have everyone at the holiday party of cookie exchange asking for the recipe long after the last freezer-friendly cookie disappears. 

21 of 42

Rum-Praline Shortbread Bites

Blaine Moats
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These boozy bites will put everyone in good spirits! The dark rum, vanilla, and pecans take freezer shortbread cookies to the next level. Finish the cookies with a sprinkle of raw sugar.

Related: Our Best Boozy Desserts

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 42

Triple-Peanut and Chocolate Chip Cookies

Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Two classic cookies (chocolate chip and peanut butter) combine in these crispy-on-the-outside, soft-on-the-inside Christmas cookies. A combo of milk and dark chocolate chips up the richness of these   cookies that freeze well. Honey-roasted peanuts and mini peanut butter cups take them to the next level of temptation.

23 of 42

Candy Cane Sandwich Cookies

Blaine Moats
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Purists think that traditional Christmas cookies should showcase the flavors of the season. These freezable cookies do that in sandwich form. Sandwich DIY peppermint filling between two red-swirled sugar cookies. 

Related: Cookie Sandwiches When One Cookie Isn’t Enough

24 of 42

Soft Maple Sugar Cookies

Scott Little
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

We can't get enough maple, especially during fall and winter. Look for pure maple syrup to use in these sugar cookies. An irresistible maple glaze finishes the thawed cookies.

Buy It: Butternut Mountain 100% Grade A Maple Syrup From Vermont, $14.94 for 32 ounces, Amazon

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 42

Salted-Peanut Blossoms

Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Candy or cookie? How about both? Peanut butter packs this batter and a candy bar piece crowns these cookies that freeze well. If you're a peanut-lover, this might become your new favorite Christmas cookie.

26 of 42

The Best Sugar Cookies

Jason Donnelly
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Take a note from Santa and eat these sugary cookies with big glasses of milk. These treats are soft, moist, and chewy—not crispy—even after up to three months in the freezer.

Related: How to Make Royal Icing for Cookies

27 of 42

Star Mint Meringues

Blaine Moats
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Something this light and dreamy done weeks ahead of time? You bet! The season favorite mint brightens meringues for this version of a freezer-friendly make-ahead Christmas cookie.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

28 of 42

Chocolate-Espresso Coins

Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

We can’t stop buzzing about these java-infused freezer-friendly cookies. Despite their small size (about 1 inch), these adorable chocolate Christmas cookies pack big espresso flavor even after their freezer time of up to three months. Before serving, drizzle them with melted chocolate for a pretty topper.

29 of 42

Mint-Chocolate Cookies

Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These make-ahead, freezer cookies are cute as a button. Go ahead and reap the praises for these ridiculously easy and adorable-looking treats. Nab the green candy disks in your grocer's baking aisle or at a crafts store.

Related: Definitive Proof That Mint Chips Make Every Dessert Better

30 of 42

Candied Ginger and Orange Icebox Cookies

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Hello, citrus! Orange zest and  ginger add zing to these crunchy freeze-and-forget cookies. Thaw the freezer-friendly cookies and you've got a homemade treat for Santa (and other holiday guests) in next to no time.

Related: See How to Make the Cutest Food Gift EVER

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

31 of 42

Chocomint Blossoms

Jason Donnelly
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Cookies should look as good as they taste. Festive red-and-white-stripe candies are the finishing touch for these chocolate freezer cookies. Consider them the Christmas update to peanut butter blossoms.

32 of 42

Twixy Shortbread Bars

Blaine Moats
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These three layers play together nicely: dulche de leche and semisweet chocolate on a crunchy sugar cookie base. Like the classic candy bar, these freezer shortbread cookies are winners.

33 of 42

No-Bake Lemon Drops

Blaine Moats
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These lemony, no-bake delights couldn't be simpler. Seven ingredients, three steps, and 30 minutes yields 36 cookies. And, yep, they freeze like a dream. Don't forget the crushed lemon drops on top to  hint at the mouth-puckering flavor inside.

Advertisement