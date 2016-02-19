Freezer-Friendly Holiday Cookies You Can Start Today
Giant Ginger Cookies
These cookies are huge! We call for a ¼-cup scoop for each one. Extra chewy and full of ginger flavor, these giants make a great edible gift for the holidays. Be sure to save one for Santa!
Shortbread Sticks
Shortbread cookies are rich, buttery, and delicious. Thanks to this make-ahead cookie recipe, it's easy to have them on hand too. Add holiday sparkle to the freezer shortbread cookies with a sprinkle of red sanding sugar before baking.
Related: More Shortbread Cookie Recipes
Peanut Butter Blossoms
Peanut butter and chocolate work together like Santa and his elves, helping one another to make the best possible result. The recipe for these classic Christmas cookies makes 54, which might be enough to last as long as they can be frozen (up to three months). With a batch of these in the freezer, all you need to do is thaw them in time for your cookie exchange.
Pumpkin Pie Pillows
Bored with the endless round cookies? Add some pizzazz to your cookie plate with this take on classic pumpkin pie. Pipe the spicy dough out into their pillowy shape. With a drizzle of brown butter glaze, these make-ahead cookies are sure to wow.
Buy It: Wilton Decorating Tips, 12-Piece Set, $5.54, Walmart
Hazelnut Kisses
Who says you have to make cookies from scratch? Dress up purchased sugar cookie dough with chopped hazelnuts and chocolate-hazelnut spread. These chocolate freezer cookies taste so good and look so pretty that no one will guess they aren't from scratch.
Chocolaty Melting Snowmen
Our hearts broke a little when we watched Frosty melt. But we can take solace in these adorable melty snowmen cookies. Peanut butter cup hats and sprinkle noses charm anyone eating one of these Christmas cookies. Best yet, these freezer-friendly cookies will live on for three months when frozen.
Red Velvet Cheesecake Bars
Red Velvet Cake? Cheesecake? Chocolate? Check, check, check. These bars have all the best of those three flavors in every bite. And they'll stay creamy and smooth for up to three months in the freezer. For extra decadence, drizzle on milk chocolate before serving.
Macadamia Nut Cranberry Shortbread
Instead of making individual shortbread cookies, try making this slice-and-bake freezer cookie recipe. Candied cranberries, white chocolate, and macadamia nuts fill each bar, and coarse white sugar gives them sparkle. Freeze for as long as you can resist diving in (or for up to three months).
Buy It: Oh Nuts! Large Roasted Macadamia Nuts, $26.99 for One Pound, Amazon
Jelly-of-the-Month Cookies
Freezing sugar cookies is a good idea. Freezing fruity cookies inspired by a classic Christmas movie is a great idea. Use your favorite flavor of jelly to customize these, and finish with a white chocolate drizzle. We think Clark Griswold would approve.
Rosemary-Almond Cookies
The subtle woodsy flavor of fresh rosemary is a natural choice for these tree-shape cutout Christmas cookies. A three-ingredient almond glaze amps up the flavor of the almonds inside each make-ahead cookie. Finish each tasty tree with a small sprinkle of rosemary for a pine needle look.
Easy Sugar Cookies
These are no ordinary sugar cookies (although there’s certainly nothing wrong with those). This recipe, one of our best cookies to freeze, can be customized seven different delicious ways, so there's sure to be a flavor for everyone. Every variation can be frozen for up to three months. White chocolate and pistachio, anyone?
White Chocolate and Cherry Shortbread
Dress up buttery shortbread with chopped maraschino cherries and white chocolate. Earn presentation points by rolling them in nonpareils or red edible glitter. This is the ideal freezer-friendly cookies to make if you’re expecting a crowd—or really love dessert—because the recipe makes 60 servings.
Red-Plaid Cookies
These adorable checkered cookies will add a pop of color to your cookie plate. Whether they're fresh out of the oven or have been tucked away in the freezer for months, these cookies will disappear in a hurry.
Chocolate-Peppermint Waffle Cookies
Instead of making batch after batch of these cookies the day you need them, waffle them ahead. Before serving, finish the thawed chocolate freezer cookies with a rich chocolate glaze and crushed peppermint candies.
Coconut, Cherry, and Chocolate Oatmeal Cookies
It doesn't get easier than drop cookies. (And when they’re cookies you can make ahead and freeze, they're even easier.) Stir in dried cherries and chocolate for a new take on traditional Christmas cookies.
Giant Double-Mint Cookies
Mint and chocolate are one of the quintessential combos for the holiday season. An extra coating of dark chocolate makes these cookies even sweeter. (Yes, you can freeze baked cookies even when coated with melted chocolate.) Make and freeze these minty delights up to three months ahead of time.
Cherry-Walnut Balls
Powdered sugar and sparkly edible glitter make these festive cookies a pretty holiday treat. (If you’d prefer the Christmas cookies to look more like snowballs sparkling in the sun, trade gold or yellow glitter for the red.) Maraschino cherries and toasted walnuts recall ice cream sundae flavors.
7-Layer Bars
In addition to all the sugary sweets, the holidays need a few healthy-ish treats. Enter, this seven-layer dessert inspired by trail mix. Guests will still feel like they're indulging after tasting the orange, coconut, and cranberry flavors in these freezer-friendly cookie bars.
Almond Icebox Rounds
The cream cheese gives this cookie batter richness and tang. A triple dose of almond ensures each treat is big on flavor. Perfect for Christmas, this big-batch recipe makes 60 cookies that will last up to three months in the freezer.
Buy It: Amazon Basics Silicone Baking Mat Sheet, $10.07 for 3, Amazon
Rosemary-Kissed Orange Thumbprint Cookies Tuscano
There aren't many cookies as traditional as thumbprints. But this herb and orange version is decidedly new. The unique flavor combination will have everyone at the holiday party of cookie exchange asking for the recipe long after the last freezer-friendly cookie disappears.
Rum-Praline Shortbread Bites
These boozy bites will put everyone in good spirits! The dark rum, vanilla, and pecans take freezer shortbread cookies to the next level. Finish the cookies with a sprinkle of raw sugar.
Related: Our Best Boozy Desserts
Triple-Peanut and Chocolate Chip Cookies
Two classic cookies (chocolate chip and peanut butter) combine in these crispy-on-the-outside, soft-on-the-inside Christmas cookies. A combo of milk and dark chocolate chips up the richness of these cookies that freeze well. Honey-roasted peanuts and mini peanut butter cups take them to the next level of temptation.
Candy Cane Sandwich Cookies
Purists think that traditional Christmas cookies should showcase the flavors of the season. These freezable cookies do that in sandwich form. Sandwich DIY peppermint filling between two red-swirled sugar cookies.
Soft Maple Sugar Cookies
We can't get enough maple, especially during fall and winter. Look for pure maple syrup to use in these sugar cookies. An irresistible maple glaze finishes the thawed cookies.
Buy It: Butternut Mountain 100% Grade A Maple Syrup From Vermont, $14.94 for 32 ounces, Amazon
Salted-Peanut Blossoms
Candy or cookie? How about both? Peanut butter packs this batter and a candy bar piece crowns these cookies that freeze well. If you're a peanut-lover, this might become your new favorite Christmas cookie.
The Best Sugar Cookies
Take a note from Santa and eat these sugary cookies with big glasses of milk. These treats are soft, moist, and chewy—not crispy—even after up to three months in the freezer.
Related: How to Make Royal Icing for Cookies
Star Mint Meringues
Something this light and dreamy done weeks ahead of time? You bet! The season favorite mint brightens meringues for this version of a freezer-friendly make-ahead Christmas cookie.
Chocolate-Espresso Coins
We can’t stop buzzing about these java-infused freezer-friendly cookies. Despite their small size (about 1 inch), these adorable chocolate Christmas cookies pack big espresso flavor even after their freezer time of up to three months. Before serving, drizzle them with melted chocolate for a pretty topper.
Mint-Chocolate Cookies
These make-ahead, freezer cookies are cute as a button. Go ahead and reap the praises for these ridiculously easy and adorable-looking treats. Nab the green candy disks in your grocer's baking aisle or at a crafts store.
Related: Definitive Proof That Mint Chips Make Every Dessert Better
Candied Ginger and Orange Icebox Cookies
Hello, citrus! Orange zest and ginger add zing to these crunchy freeze-and-forget cookies. Thaw the freezer-friendly cookies and you've got a homemade treat for Santa (and other holiday guests) in next to no time.
Chocomint Blossoms
Cookies should look as good as they taste. Festive red-and-white-stripe candies are the finishing touch for these chocolate freezer cookies. Consider them the Christmas update to peanut butter blossoms.
Twixy Shortbread Bars
These three layers play together nicely: dulche de leche and semisweet chocolate on a crunchy sugar cookie base. Like the classic candy bar, these freezer shortbread cookies are winners.
No-Bake Lemon Drops
These lemony, no-bake delights couldn't be simpler. Seven ingredients, three steps, and 30 minutes yields 36 cookies. And, yep, they freeze like a dream. Don't forget the crushed lemon drops on top to hint at the mouth-puckering flavor inside.