Feast your eyes on our best chocolate cookie recipe that's filled with chocolate. Sweet meets salty for an irresistible pairing in this dessert full of gooey goodness.

Test Kitchen Tip: For a mess-free counter, place the baked cookies on waxed paper or on a wire rack set over waxed paper. When you're done drizzling the cookies with caramel, throw away the waxed paper for easy cleanup.