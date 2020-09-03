Cookie exchange parties are an iconic part of the holiday season for many American families, but like many things in 2020, Christmas is going to look a lot different due to the coronavirus pandemic. Find out what health experts think about cookie exchanges this year, plus how to host a safe one and what you might try instead.

Americans eat a whopping 7 billion cookies each year, and a good portion of those are baked and enjoyed around the winter holidays. For many families, no Christmas season is complete without a cookie exchange party. But is there any way to host a safe sweet soiree in the middle of a global pandemic? If you can, your safest bet for this year, though, is to share the cookie exchange within members of your own household, says Natalie Seymour, a food safety extension associate at North Carolina State University.

Image zoom fcafotodigital/Getty Images

Is it Safe to Have a Cookie Exchange This Christmas?

But how about if you want to bake and share with those you don’t live with at the moment? It’s not really a yes or no question explains Sandra Kesh, M.D., the deputy medical director and infectious disease specialist at Westmed Medical Group in Westchester, New York. Her answer: It depends.

“Whether or not it is safe to host a cookie exchange depends a lot on the current metrics of community spread in your local area. If community spread and rate of infection is very, very low, I’d still recommend keeping the groups small and only inviting those who you know have been compliant with recommendations from health officials when it comes to face masks, physical distancing, and avoiding large public gatherings,” Kesh says.

As long as you stick to your trusty “quaranteam” and the coronavirus testing positivity rate and transmission levels are low and declining, Kesh says go ahead. But just as you might proceed with a tray of fresh-baked cookies, handle with care.

“If you’re baking together, try to keep windows open for ventilation, maintain a good physical distance, and wash your hands thoroughly and often,” Kesh says.

Space out seating, encourage everyone to wear a face mask when they’re not eating, and keep the invite list as small as possible. And definitely ask anyone who isn’t feeling well to please stay home.

This is all because based on what we know about how this virus is transmitted, the biggest risk factor is being in close contact with others for an extended period of time (within six feet of each other for 15 minutes or more, even if that time is broken into smaller chunks, according to Seymour). Specifically, the danger comes into play around potentially-infected people who may or may not be showing coronavirus symptoms.

“Surface transmission—touching a common object that is contaminated, and then touching your mouth, nose or face—is considered less risky, but still should be considered for activities that have a lot of movement from shared surfaces to faces,” Seymour says.

To speed things up and have a “drive-by” cookie exchange of sorts, you could ask everyone to bake at home and pre-package their cookies to reduce common touchpoints, then only gather while masked to swap and say hello.

“Or if you live in a milder climate, try hosting the exchange outside,” Seymour recommends since the virus seems to spread more easily indoors. “How fun would it be to have an outdoor cookie exchange with hot chocolate around a firepit?!”

What Can You Do Instead?

If the transmission rates in your community are on the rise, the positivity rate is high, or you’re unsure of how cautious your potential guests have been, consider a virtual cookie baking day. Invite all bakers sign onto a specific video chat location to bake and decorate in their respective kitchens, then share them via “contactless” doorstep delivery, Kesh suggests.

The great news is that food has not been shown to be a risk factor in transmission, so the cookies themselves aren’t the main concern.

“As far as we know, COVID-19 is not a foodborne illness, so the risk of contracting the virus by eating a cookie baked by another person is low. There is never zero risk of contracting a virus, but the primary mode of transmission for this coronavirus remains person to person interactions,” Kesh says.