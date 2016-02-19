Classic Christmas Cookies and Bars to Bake This (and Every) Christmas

By Karla Walsh
Updated December 18, 2019
Blaine Moats
When you need a go-to Christmas cookie recipe—chocolate chip, classic peanut butter cookies, gingerbread, sugar cookie cutouts—all the traditional Christmas cookies are here. They don't call for any hard-to-find ingredients; they're the pure, unaltered, classic Christmas cookie recipes like Grandma made.
The Best Sugar Cookies

Jason Donnelly
If you can make only one cookie recipe this holiday season, this best-loved classic sugar cookie should be it. The dough bakes up to be sturdy enough to hold the royal icing yet tender and chewy in the middle. No wonder we’ve declared them “the best!” Rolling, shaping, baking, and decorating Christmas cookies is a tradition that gets the entire family involved generation after generation.

Essential Chocolate Chip Cookies

Blaine Moats
No collection of classic Christmas cookie recipes would be complete without the quintessential chocolate chip cookie recipe. With melty morsels of semisweet chocolate in buttery cookie dough, this cookie is hard for kids of all ages to resist.

Vanilla Spritz

Andy Lyons
A cookie press gives these buttery classic spritz cookies their traditional shape. In a pinch, a heavy-duty pastry bag tightly fitted with a large tip makes a decent substitute; be sure the dough is slightly softened for easier piping.

Peanut Butter Blossoms

Scott Little
Like peanut butter cups? Then these are the traditional Christmas cookies for you. The dynamic duo of chocolate and peanut butter will forever keep these classic peanut butter blossom cookies on the favorite-dessert list. Whether your family tops them with chocolate Kisses or chocolate stars, we promise the cookies will be delicious.

Snickerdoodles

C2W, LLC
Sugar, spice, and a pinch of cream of tartar for a hint of tang and puffy texture are the keys to the simple snickerdoodle. It's all about balancing the amount of dough and the cinnamon-sugar coating, and this simple version nails it. The sizes and amounts here will produce the traditional Christmas cookie you know and love.

Chocolate Crinkle Cookies

Blaine Moats
Like a fresh coating of snow, a dusting of powdered sugar covers these chocolate cookies. Get a head start on holiday baking by chilling this traditional Christmas cookie recipe for up to 24 hours. You can also store baked crinkle cookies in the freezer for up to three months to pull out when guests come knocking.

Classic Peanut Butter Cookies

Jason Donnelly
Chilling this sweet and salty classic peanut butter cookie dough before shaping it prevents spreading and makes them easier to handle. To speed the process, cover the dough and place it in the freezer for one-third the chilling time. Don’t skip the fork crisscross; it adds an eye-catching geometric pattern and helps the dough flatten just enough.

Gingerbread Cutouts

Marty Baldwin
Any way you slice ‘em, as ginger people, gingerbread house parts, or otherwise, these cutouts are crowd-pleasers. Cinnamon, cloves, molasses…all the quintessential ginger cookie flavors are here. The aroma of these spiced classic gingerbread cookies wafting through the house will have everyone running to gobble one up.

Classic Christmas Sandies

Scott Little
Delicate pecan flavor makes these powdered sugar-coated cookies hard to resist. Maybe that's why this sandies recipe is a one of our must-make traditional Christmas cookies each year. Because they are similar in size to the traditional German Christmas cookie pfeffernusse (small, if you're not familiar), you have our full permission to savor more than one.

Melt-in-Your-Mouth Sugar Cookies

Blaine Moats
Sometimes basic is best, as these oh-so-tender sugar cookies prove. They remind us a bit of cinnamon-free snickerdoodles! Using both butter and shortening ensures flavorful and supersoft classic sugar cookies everyone will rave about.

Chocolate Palmiers

Karla Conrad
These pretty pinwheels, sometimes known as elephant ears, are often made with puff pastry dough. But we start from scratch (with a simple dough, don’t worry!) so you can make the start-to-finish baking fun with your family. For a festive twist on the classic Christmas cookie, substitute a peppermint filling by omitting the cocoa powder and adding a small amount of peppermint extract.

Jumbo Sprinkle Sugar Cookies

Adam Albright
As colorful as an ornament-dressed Christmas tree and as sweet as the classic sugar cookie recipe you made with your mom as a kid, these sprinkle-filled treats are one of our new favorites. (And will be yours, too, we think.) An extra egg yolk gives the cookie dough a richer flavor—all the better to enjoy in its supersize fashion.

Test Kitchen Tip: Use a quarter-cup measuring cup to ace the jumbo portion size.

Oatmeal-Raisin Cookies

Andy Lyons
You can make these chewy traditional Christmas cookies in a variety of sizes: one or two bites or a giant grown-up cookie (scooped with a quarter-cup measuring cup). Either way, spiced raisins and sweet cinnamon oats pack each oatmeal cookie. Serve with a glass of milk for Santa's (or your) dunking pleasure.

Star Mint Meringues

Blaine Moats
Meringue cookies are an airy and low-calorie classic thanks to their combination of whipped egg whites and sugar. Pipe the classic Christmas cookie recipe into your desired shape, and decorate with candy cane-hue food coloring. The color will hint at the flavors to come—we’ve infused the meringue with peppermint extract for extra holiday vibes.

Giant Ginger Cookies

Blaine Moats
Chewy and seasonally spiced, these Christmas cookies are giant in size (about double a standard homemade cookie) and ginger flavor. Dark molasses lends the most intense punch; light molasses makes a milder classic gingerbread cookie. Opt for shortening to score the softest texture.

Classic Whoopie Pies

Blaine Moats
Think of whoopie pies like a supersize soft Oreo cookie! These sandwiches hold timeless childhood appeal. Transform the traditional Christmas cookies by switching the creamy filling (eggnog, anyone?) or stirring holiday-specific flavor combinations (mint chips?) into the batter.

Monster Oatmeal Cookies

Brie Passano
We love a good monster cookie. It's hard not to with their crunchy candy pieces and tender texture thanks to oats. Dress up the traditional Christmas cookies recipe for the season by snagging a bag of red and green candies (rather than the rainbow mix).

Melt-in-Your-Mouth Pumpkin Cookies

Blaine Moats
Soft, cakey texture + generous slathering of velvety frosting = the formula for holiday dessert perfection. This pumpkin and spice classic Christmas cookie recipe is a hands-down favorite.

Almond Icebox Rounds

Homemade icebox cookies have long kept Christmas cookie baking breezy: Prep then freeze until you're ready to slice and bake. So ditch the cookie cutters and try these deliciously rich and buttery classic Christmas cookies for your next holiday party. Everyone will go nuts for the crunchy sliced almond exterior.

No-Bake Peanut Butter Balls

Andy Lyons
Every holiday baker loves a no-bake dessert because it leaves room in the oven for other goodies (traditional Christmas cookies or a savory snack or two to balance things out). These no-bake candies have a glossy chocolate exterior hiding a nutty crunch.

Madeleine Cookies

Blaine Moats
As fast as crisp, buttery French madeleines are to make, they disappear faster. Smear the classic Christmas cookies with vanilla bean buttercream icing and crushed peppermint for festive cookies. Then enjoy one or two with a glass of eggnog or other festive holiday drink!

Coconut Macaroons

Blaine Moats
Lemon zest and juice add bright citrus undertones to these macaroon cookies. A wealth of sweet coconut crisps on the outside and stays chewy inside. (These traditional Christmas cookies are not to be confused with almond flour and egg white French macarons; although we adore those, too.) 

Shortbread

Andy Lyons
Flour, sugar, and butter are the only three ingredients in this crisp holiday cookie favorite. Given their simplicity, these cookies are surprisingly irresistible.

