As colorful as an ornament-dressed Christmas tree and as sweet as the classic sugar cookie recipe you made with your mom as a kid, these sprinkle-filled treats are one of our new favorites. (And will be yours, too, we think.) An extra egg yolk gives the cookie dough a richer flavor—all the better to enjoy in its supersize fashion.

Test Kitchen Tip: Use a quarter-cup measuring cup to ace the jumbo portion size.