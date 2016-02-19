Turn your favorite sugar cookies into 3-D works of art with easy-to-make cookie stands. To make 3-D stands, simply use frosting to attach small triangle-shape cookie wedges to a round sugar cookie base. Attach frosted cookie trees to the round cookie using the triangle cookie as a prop to hold it up.

Test Kitchen Tip: For your Christmas tree's gold star, top a small star-shape cookie with gold leaf and attach with frosting.