19 Easy Christmas Sugar Cookies to Make for the Holidays

By BH&G Holiday Editors
Updated November 21, 2019
Turn a simple sugar cookie into a masterpiece this Christmas. We found the best-ever sugar cookie recipe but also tried fun flavors—like pistachio, almond, thyme, and coconut-lime. Whether you like your Christmas sugar cookies soft or crisp, simply decorated, or frosted with intricate designs, these sugar cookie recipes are sure to sweeten up your holiday season.
Jumbo Sprinkle Sugar Cookies

Adam Albright
Bigger is better when it comes to these easy Christmas cookies. Use a 1/4-cup ice cream scoop to portion the rainbow sprinkle-flecked dough. The key is not to overbake these cookies so the center stays soft and chewy.

Sugar Cookie Christmas Trees

Gather family, friends, and frosting to trim a sweeter tree this Christmas. For extra glamour, use festive shades of edible glitter, jimmies, and nonpareils. These sugar cookie cutouts will be twinkling in no time.

Almond Sour Cream Sugar Cookies

Let these sweet sugar cookies stand apart from the crowd with a delicate snowflake design. Your Christmas cookie exchange friends will be begging for this easy Christmas cookie recipe.

Sugar Cookies, 7 Ways

Holiday baking just got a lot easier. One simple dough yields seven flavorful variations, including chai-clementine, lemon-poppy seed, and vanilla bean. But here's the best part: Each sugar cookie variety can be frozen up to 3 months in advance.

Pistachio Sugar Cookie Bars

These sugar cookie bars call for only 30 minutes of prep but look like they take a lot longer. Green food coloring adds holiday cheer to an airy cream cheese frosting, while a sprinkle of crushed pistachios adds crunch.

Sugar Cookie Cups

These easy-to-bake cookie cups are filled with a variety of fillings—such as cherry-almond, chocolate-peppermint mousse, and caramel-cashew—that are guaranteed to please any palate.

Roly-Poly Santas

Re-create your favorite Christmas character with these scrumptious Santa-shape cookies. Use our snowy frosting recipe for his fluffy white beard and a cinnamon candy for his cherry-red nose.

Pretty Package Almond Sugar Cookies

A surprise is wrapped up in every bite of these pretty Christmas sugar cookie packages: warm and nutty toasted almonds. With just a few simple frosting techniques, you can easily wow any guest with these mini Christmas gifts.

3-D Sugar Cookie Trees

Turn your favorite sugar cookies into 3-D works of art with easy-to-make cookie stands. To make 3-D stands, simply use frosting to attach small triangle-shape cookie wedges to a round sugar cookie base. Attach frosted cookie trees to the round cookie using the triangle cookie as a prop to hold it up.

Test Kitchen Tip: For your Christmas tree's gold star, top a small star-shape cookie with gold leaf and attach with frosting.

The Best Christmas Sugar Cookies

These classic sugar cookies are one of our favorite traditional Christmas cookies. Royal icing is the real star when it comes to decorating Christmas sugar cookies. Use a variety of food colorings and mini candies to make fun designs that give each cookie a festive look.

Christmas Cookie How-To: Rolled-Out Sugar Cookies

Sugar cookies are a must during the Christmas season. Make your best-ever sugar cookies using our tips on how to roll out dough and use cookie cutters, and what to do with leftover cookie dough scraps.

Coconut-Lime Sugar Cookie Bars

We know you're already dreaming of warmer weather, so give your taste buds the same tropical treatment with these coconut-lime sugar cookie bars. Coconut extract is baked into the dough, while lime zest and juice star in the five-ingredient frosting.

Glitter Reindeer Sugar Cookie Cutouts

Deck out Santa's reindeer with just a bit of glitz and sparkle for this showstopping sugar cookie recipe. Just brush with a thin layer of royal icing, then pipe an elegant design. A shake of extra-fine edible glitter on piped embellishments adds just the right amount of holiday shimmer.

Orange Cream Sugar Cookie Bars

Vanilla bean paste gives these cookie bars a pure flavor, while orange zest adds a citrus zing. Finished with a fluffy white chocolate frosting, the bars are soft to the bite.

Christmas Thyme Cookies

With only six ingredients and three simple steps, these thyme-infused sugar cookies will be your new Christmas cookie favorite. Package them up in a pretty green box complete with a handmade bow.

Eggnog-Frosted Nutmeg Sugar Cookies

Want the ultimate Christmas sugar cookie? Simply mix together two Christmas powerhouses: rich, smooth eggnog and crunchy-sweet sugar cookies. For extra irresistible flavor, top with coarse sugar for a glimmer of holiday sparkle.

Chai Spice Girl Cookies

Sugar, spice, and everything nice make these adorable girl cookie cutouts a holiday hit. Two bags of chai tea, pumpkin pie spice, and molasses flavor spice up this sugar cookie recipe.

Raspberry Sugar Cookie Sandwiches

Santa will be delighted when he sees  these sugar cookies left by the tree. Tangy raspberry preserves sandwiched between sweet vanilla sugar cookies create a heavenly dessert that looks gorgeous and tastes delicious.

Citrus Zingers Sugar Cookies

A trio of fresh citrus peel brightens up these easy Christmas sugar cookies. The addition of almond flour gives the baked cookies plenty of nutty flavor. Finish each treat with a homemade orange cream cheese frosting—and plenty of sprinkles!

Test Kitchen Tip: Let cookies cool completely before frosting.

