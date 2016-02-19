15 Festive Christmas Cookie Recipes Kids Can Help Make
Marshmallow Snowmen
Sweet and good to eat, these portly pals create an afternoon of fun with the kids. Mini chocolate pieces make the eyes and buttons; pretzel sticks make the arms. Display them on a plate topped with decorative snowflake sprinkles ($5, Etsy).
Chocolate Gingerbread People
For a fresh twist on classic gingerbread cutouts, add chocolate to the mix. Dress them up with homemade powdered sugar icing and your favorite candies.
Buy It: Bakers Piping Bag Set ($18, Williams Sonoma)
Cute L'il Meringue Mice
These easy Christmas cookies for kids are as simple to make as they are cute. Almond slivers make the ears, licorice forms the tail, and chocolate decorating gel is all you need to create the eyes and nose.
Chocolate Reindeer
These cute cookies start with a chewy chocolate base. Your favorite chocolate candy makes the eyes, red gumdrops the nose, and salty pretzels the antlers.
Test Kitchen Tip: Gather up the edible decorations and pour them into muffin tins ($8, Target) so the kids can easily grab what they want.
Sugar Cookie Carolers
Make a batch of these sugar cookie carolers to hand out as party favors. Or set up a station in your kitchen and allow your child's friends to make their own.
Holiday Snowman
The simplest and sweetest way to decorate these sweet snowmen is with a glaze of powdered sugar icing, miniature chocolate chip eyes and buttons, and a gumdrop piece for a nose.
Snickerdoodle Sandwiches
It's hard to go wrong with this classic holiday favorite—and these cookies are so simple that little fingers can easily put them together. The creamy cinnamon-and-honey filling features a delightful surprise: raisins.
Peanut Butter and Banana Drops
These moist cookies combine three kid favorites—chocolate, peanut butter, and banana—and they bake up with just four ingredients. Add an extra festive touch by decorating them with red coarse sugar ($2, Target).
Two-Tone Cookie Crinkles
Sandwich rich homemade frosting between these chocolate-and-vanilla cookies. For cute mini cookies, bake and frost the cut-out centers. Let the kiddos help cut out each design!
Candy Cane Cookies
The crisp chocolate cutouts are drizzled with melted white chocolate and then sprinkled with chopped peppermint candies. Present them in a small red bucket ($2, Hobby Lobby) that's pretty enough to display on a holiday table.
Peanut Butter and Chocolate Pinwheels
To save time, cut the chilling step of these homemade slice-and-bake icebox cookies in half by stashing the dough logs in the freezer for about 30 minutes or until they are firm enough to slice.
Holiday Cookie Pizza
A sugar cookie crust is topped with creamy frosting and an assortment of candy to create a simple dessert your kids will love. Set out bowls of candy and let the kids decorate it themselves.
Chocolate Carnutty Bars
With creamy chocolate, salty peanuts, and gooey caramel, these decadent bar cookies taste like a candy bar. Kids will love sprinkling the bars with crunchy peanuts. For an extra-special treat serve them warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Berry-Sage Thumbprints
Thumbprint cookies are ideal for making with kids. They can "stamp" the shape into each cookie. This recipe puts a fresh and fruity spin on classic holiday thumbprint cookies. Serve them with cinnamon ice cream.
Chocolaty Melting Snowmen
These melting snowman cookies are absolutely adorable! You'll love the easy cookie recipe and the kids will love decorating each treat with a chocolate candy hat, sprinkle nose, and chocolate chip eyes.