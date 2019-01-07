Christmas Cookies

We have a wide variety of Christmas cookie recipes you're sure to love, from classic sugar cookies and creative gingerbread houses to cookie exchange favorites and decorating ideas. Get step-by-step instructions to make your best batch of holiday cookies ever!

Most Recent

Feast Your Eyes on This Miniature City Made Entirely of Gingerbread

Feast Your Eyes on This Miniature City Made Entirely of Gingerbread

The sweet cityscape features candy cane street lamps and marshmallow towers.
Read More
This Giant Cookie Cutter Makes Holiday Baking So Much Easier

This Giant Cookie Cutter Makes Holiday Baking So Much Easier

It cuts 24 Christmas shapes at once.  
Read More
Deck Your Halls with One of These Christmas Cookie Kits

Deck Your Halls with One of These Christmas Cookie Kits

The fun goes way beyond traditional abodes.
Read More
Embossed Rolling Pins Are the Perfect Holiday Cookie-Decorating Hack

Embossed Rolling Pins Are the Perfect Holiday Cookie-Decorating Hack

Turn your cookies into works of art with one of these kitchen time-savers.
Read More
It's a Marshmallow World! Peeps Gingerbread House Kits Are Now a Thing

It's a Marshmallow World! Peeps Gingerbread House Kits Are Now a Thing

The season just got so much sweeter thanks to this unique Peeps marshmallow product.
Read More
Toll House Just Released the Most Giftable Cookies Ever

Toll House Just Released the Most Giftable Cookies Ever

These just-for-holiday-season Nestle Toll House cookies come sold in cast iron skillets so the gift can keep on giving. Learn about the festive mini skillet cookies, plus another Nestle cookie for the naughty ones on your list.
Read More

More Christmas Cookies

21 Thumbprint Cookies You Have to Add to Your Holiday Baking List

21 Thumbprint Cookies You Have to Add to Your Holiday Baking List

Every Christmas cookie platter needs a few thumbprint cookies in the mix, but you don’t have to stick to the same old thumbprint recipe. This year, dress up traditional shortbread thumbprint cookies by making them with peanut butter cookie dough instead, or try thumbprint cookies with icing in place of jam. With so many different thumbprint recipes to try, you’ll be busy baking all winter long!
Read More
The 7 Cutest Cookie Kits You Can Decorate This Holiday Season

The 7 Cutest Cookie Kits You Can Decorate This Holiday Season

Anyone can make a classic gingerbread house or decorate a few Christmas tree-shape sugar cookies. But if you’re looking for something a little more unique this holiday season, add these cookie kits to your Christmas wish list. Disney gingerbread houses, footie-pajama cookies, and chocolate tiny houses are super-fun ways to start celebrating the season!
Read More
4 Ways to Turn Gingerbread Cookies into a Woodland Wonderland Holiday Display

4 Ways to Turn Gingerbread Cookies into a Woodland Wonderland Holiday Display

Read More
Wreath-Shape Treats for Extra Holiday Cheer

Wreath-Shape Treats for Extra Holiday Cheer

Read More
Cookie Art! Watercolor Cookie Decorating

Cookie Art! Watercolor Cookie Decorating

Read More
Truffle Recipes That Beat Store-Bought Desserts

Truffle Recipes That Beat Store-Bought Desserts

Read More

Holiday-Ready Sugar Cookie Dough Fix-Ups

Dress up regular sugar cookies for the holidays with these easy recipe upgrades. Start with packaged sugar cookie dough, and add one of these twists to take your cookies to the next level.

All Christmas Cookies

Irresistible Candy Cane Recipes

Irresistible Candy Cane Recipes

Read More
How to Mail Cookies

How to Mail Cookies

Read More
100 Best Christmas Cookies EVER

100 Best Christmas Cookies EVER

Read More
Gift Ideas: Cookies in a Jar

Gift Ideas: Cookies in a Jar

Read More
Melting Snowman Cookies and Treats

Melting Snowman Cookies and Treats

Read More
20 Insanely Delicious Christmas Cookies

20 Insanely Delicious Christmas Cookies

Read More
Easy Holiday Baking

Easy Holiday Baking

Read More
Christmas Cookies Kids Can Help Make

Christmas Cookies Kids Can Help Make

Read More
Christmas Cookie Recipes

Christmas Cookie Recipes

Read More
Cookie Exchange Favorites

Cookie Exchange Favorites

Read More
Our Favorite Christmas Cookies to Make Every Year

Our Favorite Christmas Cookies to Make Every Year

Read More
No-Bake Cookie Recipes for Christmas

No-Bake Cookie Recipes for Christmas

Read More
Stunning Peppermint Desserts

Stunning Peppermint Desserts

Read More
Host a Christmas Cookie Exchange Party

Host a Christmas Cookie Exchange Party

Read More
Gingerbread Cookies

Gingerbread Cookies

Read More
Sugar Cookies with a Fresh Twist

Sugar Cookies with a Fresh Twist

Read More
Our Best Shortbread Cookies for Christmas

Our Best Shortbread Cookies for Christmas

Read More
Sensational Christmas Cookie Sandwiches

Sensational Christmas Cookie Sandwiches

Read More
Santa and Reindeer Christmas Cookies

Santa and Reindeer Christmas Cookies

Read More
Red and Green Christmas Cookies

Red and Green Christmas Cookies

Read More
Ethnic-Inspired Holiday Cookie Recipes

Ethnic-Inspired Holiday Cookie Recipes

Read More
Delightful Christmas Cookie Gifts

Delightful Christmas Cookie Gifts

Read More
Healthy Cookies and Bars for Christmas

Healthy Cookies and Bars for Christmas

Read More
Gorgeous Christmas Cookies from a Mix

Gorgeous Christmas Cookies from a Mix

Read More
Rich & Chocolaty Holiday Cookies

Rich & Chocolaty Holiday Cookies

Read More
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com