Christmas Carols

Christmas caroling is an easy way to get in the holiday spirit, whether you sing carols in your home or house to house. We have the Christmas lyrics to all your favorite holiday music, such as "We Wish You a Merry Christmas," "Deck the Halls," "Jingle Bells," "O Christmas Tree," and more. Learn the words to these Christmas carols and sing them while you decorate, or gather a group of friends and go caroling. We also have Christmas carols lyrics for religious Christmas hymns, including "Away in a Manger," "It Came Upon the Midnight Clear," "O Little Town of Bethlehem," "Joy to the World," and several others. If you want to host a bigger bash, you'll love organizing your very own party of Christmas carolers. We have ideas for music-theme invitations, dessert-table decorations, musical Christmas tree ornaments, and other tips for the best holiday party on the block. When it's time to sing, you'll never forget the words to all the classic Christmas songs with our printable (and free!) Christmas Carols list download, a cute mini book with lyrics to more than 25 holiday songs listed in alphabetical order.

Most Recent

The Holly and the Ivy

The Holly and the Ivy

Historians link the greenery of this song to medieval symbols of rivalry between males and females. Historically, holly was supposed to represent men, and the ivy, women.
Go Tell It on the Mountain

Go Tell It on the Mountain

This popular American carol was created around the turn of the 19th century. Some historians have linked it to a Nashville composer, Frederick J. Work.
The First Noel

The First Noel

This piece originates from 16th-century England. The title was originally spelled "The First Nowell," reflecting its Anglo roots. It was changed to the French spelling of the word for Christmas, "Noel," when the song was published in an 1833 collection of carols.
It Came Upon the Midnight Clear

It Came Upon the Midnight Clear

Known as one of the first carols composed by Americans, this song combines an 1849 poem by Massachusetts minister Edmund H. Sears and an 1850 melody created by Boston musician Richard S. Willis.
Away in a Manger

Away in a Manger

The words to this popular carol were first published anonymously in Philadelphia in 1885. The melody was later added by American composer James Ramsey Murray in 1887.
What Child Is This?

What Child Is This?

The melody of this song is a popular English tune, "Greensleeves," which was written in the Elizabethan era. Englishman William Chatterton Dix wrote the lyrics to this particular carol in 1865.

More Christmas Carols

We Wish You a Merry Christmas

We Wish You a Merry Christmas

This song was created in England, and historians believe it originated in the 16th century.
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com