Christmas Carols

The Holly and the Ivy
Historians link the greenery of this song to medieval symbols of rivalry between males and females. Historically, holly was supposed to represent men, and the ivy, women.
Go Tell It on the Mountain
This popular American carol was created around the turn of the 19th century. Some historians have linked it to a Nashville composer, Frederick J. Work.
The First Noel
This piece originates from 16th-century England. The title was originally spelled "The First Nowell," reflecting its Anglo roots. It was changed to the French spelling of the word for Christmas, "Noel," when the song was published in an 1833 collection of carols.
It Came Upon the Midnight Clear
Known as one of the first carols composed by Americans, this song combines an 1849 poem by Massachusetts minister Edmund H. Sears and an 1850 melody created by Boston musician Richard S. Willis.
Away in a Manger
The words to this popular carol were first published anonymously in Philadelphia in 1885. The melody was later added by American composer James Ramsey Murray in 1887.
What Child Is This?
The melody of this song is a popular English tune, "Greensleeves," which was written in the Elizabethan era. Englishman William Chatterton Dix wrote the lyrics to this particular carol in 1865.