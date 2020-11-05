Rifle Paper Co. Has the Prettiest Greeting Cards to Send Loved Ones This Holiday Season
Plus, they're all just $5 each.
A handwritten note is a wonderful way to show someone you're thinking about them. And during the holidays, especially this year when many of us aren't celebrating with all of our loved ones, it's an extra special sentiment. Rifle Paper Co., known for its beautiful prints, just released a collection of seasonal cards to send to your friends and family. Each card features a holiday scene, including a decorated Christmas tree, a gingerbread house, a gilded menorah, and more seasonal options. At just $5 each, you can buy a few without breaking the bank. Plus, they all ship with standard postage and come blank inside leaving room for a personal note.
Christmas has gone far beyond the classic green and red. Pink decor is hotter than ever, and this card will look lovely on a mantel with other rose colored items. This blush card comes with a gold metallic envelope to match the gold glitter foil. It features a variety of festive items, including stockings, gifts, a Christmas tree, ornaments, a candy cane, and a holly sprig. "Merry Christmas" is written in glittery cursive.
Buy It: Deck the Halls ($5)
Writing to Santa Claus is a cherished time all adults remember, and. this card will invoke those special memories. The red mailbox has holy sprigs, candy canes, stars, bows, and Santa hats all over it and comes with a white envelope. The words "Merry Christmas" appear right underneath the opening. "Letters to Santa" and "Express Service to the North Pole" are written in gold foil. (And ensure that the special cards going in this mailbox will go straight to St. Nick.)
Buy It: Letters to Santa ($5)
We're pretty sure there aren't any flamingos wandering around the North Pole, but this character sure is cute. The pink bird wears a Santa hat while holding a sign that reads "Warm Wishes!" The metallic gold letters match the envelope.
Buy It: Holiday Flamingo ($5)
Let this card inspire you to decorate your Christmas tree. It features a tinsel-covered Tannenbaum with the phrase "Season's Greetings" in silver glitter foil scrolled across the top. Pink, red, and turquoise ornaments hang on branches, yellow and pink garland weaves through the tree, a red skirt spreads out at the bottom, and a silver star shines on top. To make sure this card isn't outshone, the envelope is white.
Buy It: Tinsel Tree ($5)
Special delivery! Santa Claus is shown on his sleigh with gifts in tow flying over houses and trees on this card. At the bottom, you read, "'Twas the night before Christmas..." in gold foil text, which goes along with the gold envelope. The phrase is the opening line from the famous poem The Night Before Christmas.
Buy It: Christmas Delivery ($5)
Not all gingerbread houses look this perfect, but the candy house definitely does. It features a multi-colored roof with gumdrops, a candy cane, and a peppermint acting as decorations. The white windows and snow match the white envelope. "Warm Wishes" is written in metallic gold foil on the side of the roof.
Buy It: Gingerbread House ($5)
Sending a check as a gift to someone on your good list this holiday? This card that comes with a metallic gold envelope is a perfect size. It has yellow, red, pink, and green pastel fairly lights with "Merry and Bright" written on them. The letters and the strand are in metallic gold foil.
Buy It: Be Merry and Bright Lights ($5)
Send out this intricate card to your loved ones celebrating Hanukkah. The metallic gold-stamped menorah and the text "Happy Hanukkah" go with the metallic gold envelope. It has a light blue background with royal blue illustrations.
Buy It: Twelve Tribes ($5)
This option is reminiscent of Rockefeller Center in New York City. (Even if we can't be there in person, we can be there in spirit.) The globe shows a group of people skating around a huge Christmas tree with falling snow. Skyscrapers and the crescent moon are shown in the background. The die-cut card has "Be Merry & Bright!" scrolled across the bottom and comes with a white envelope.
Buy It: Skating in the City ($5)
Holiday traditions might be a little different this year, but one thing that you still can do is Christmas tree shopping. This card shows a farmhouse scene with a barn, a truck, Christmas trees, signage, and a cute little Scottish Terrier pulling a sleigh. The phrase "Happy Holidays" is written across the top it metallic gold foil. It comes in a green envelope.
Buy It: Holiday Tree Farm ($5)
Comments