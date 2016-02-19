This chic DIY Christmas card wows thanks a simple folding technique. To make it, cut white paper into ten 3-inch squares. Cut gold paper into a small triangle. Fold squares in half diagonally, touching opposite corners. Then fold the square in half again, touching corners to form a triangle.

Attach each triangle onto the card with glue, creating the tree shape.

Editor's tip: Make sure the fold is in the middle to give the card a 3-D effect. Glue the gold triangle at the top of the tree.